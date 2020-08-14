With fall nearly here, northeast Kansas has a gaggle of excellent opportunities to get involved in outdoors-related events in the coming months.

The Flint Hills chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting Turkey Night at the Coppertop beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at 224 E. 6th Ave. in Emporia.

Among the items being raffled off include the NWTF Gun of the Year, a Benelli M2 20Ga Engraved American Cerakote MOBL Camo, as well as a Henry Lever-Action .22 with an NWTF logo on the butt stock, a Weatherby Vanguard Weatherguard 6.5 Creedmoor, a TriStar Arms Raptor 20 gauge with an NWTF logo and a Stevens M301 .410 shotgun.

The sponsor raffle will be for a TriStar Arms Upland Hunter 20 guage MOBL Cerakote.

Raffle drawings will begin at 7:30 p.m., with snacks provided and drinks available at the bar. Attendance will be limited to the county cap as of the day of the event.

Drawings will be broadcast live on the Flint Hills Gobblers Chapter Facebook page. Participants do not need to be in attendance to win.

To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Jim Pitman at 620-704-4758, Tim Sparks at 620-342-3839 or Steve Taylor at 620-341-1506.

The chapter also is hosting a youth dove hunt with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism on Sept. 5 at Melvern Wildlife Area near Reading.

The morning hunt will be from 6 to 9 a.m., and everyone will meet at the Melvern Area Office located on the east side of Reading.

Hunters ages 17 and under will be able to hunt and must reserve their spot by 5 p.m. Aug. 31, as space will be limited. An adult must accompany each youth hunter, and nontoxic shot must be used at all times. Some nontoxic shot will be provided free of charge.

Hunters 16 and older require a current hunting license and HIP stamp to hunt.

To register for that event, call Gib Rhodes at 620-437-2012 or Jake Winkel at 620-699-3372 or visit https://tinyurl.com/y5jvl4kc/.

TOPEKA

Justin Corbet Memorial Shoot next month

The 18th annual Justin Corbet Memorial Shoot is slated for 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 and 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Ravenwood Lodge, 10147 S.W. 61st St. in Topeka.

Reservations are required for both days.

Trophies will be awarded in men's, ladies and junior (16 and under) divisions.

Biscuits and gravy will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entry is $40 per 50 targets, with a $30 re-entry fee. For every round of 50 targets, shooters will receive one ticket for a chance to win a Kansas lifetime hunting license, valued at $502.50.

Money from the annual event — held in honor of Ravenwood owner Ken Corbet's son, Justin, who died at age 23 in a motorcycle crash — goes toward supporting youth and women in the outdoor sports with grants. The Justin Corbet Memorial Shooting Sports Foundation has awarded a total of more than $205,000 to nearly 45,000 people since 2007. Locally, Topeka's Boy Scouts of America Troop 29 was among the 2019 grant award recipients, according to Ken Corbet.

Other awards went to Kansas groups in Liberal, Holton, Wichita, Burlingame, Chapman, Garden Plain and Berryton, and as far away as Ohio, Arizona and Kentucky.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Verne Dow at 785-438-2065 or Ken Corbet at 785-256-6444.

COUNCIL GROVE

Memorial catfish tourney slated

The second annual Jordan Lee Miller Rippin' Lips Classic catfish tournament is set to take place Sept. 12 on Council Grove Reservoir.

The event will begin with a 7 a.m. registration at Council Grove Marina, followed by a rules meeting at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

The entry fee for the event is $200 per team (no more than three people per team), which includes big fish entry and a meal. The meal will be served at the Wabaunsee County Fair Barns after the tournament, with Nashville artist Chris Monhollen scheduled as entertainment. The money raised by the event will go toward the start of the Wabaunsee High School trap team.

Rules will be posted on the Jordan Lee Miller Memorial Facebook page, as well.

MANHATTAN

Youth shooting invitational on tap

Tuttle Creek Shooting Park, 6364 Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan, is hosting a youth shooting invitational Aug. 22.

The event begins at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. and a practice session at 9 a.m. The program will be shot over four traps, starting four squads at a time. All squads will shoot 50 targets each rotation for 100 total, with trophies given to the top three teams, top three shooters and the high lady shooter. Teams must be from the same school or club. Entry fees are $35 per shooter and registration ends Aug. 20.

For more information, contact Rob Taylor at 785-761-6200 or tcspks@gmail.com.