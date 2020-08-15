Dakota Sproul of Hays parlayed a heat race victory into first-place feature victory in the IMCA Modified division as Friday night racing returned to Salina Speedway.

Sproul beat out runner-up Darron Fuqua of Mayetta and Canton's Josh Vogt in the 20-lap feature, while Bennington's Danny Morrison won the first heat.

Lindsborg's Nate Ginest took the checkered flag in the IMCA Northern Sport Mod feature, with heat winners Zach Nitsch of Delia and Tyler Watts of Beloit in second and third. The IMCA Stock Car feature winner was Junction City's Kenny Ziegler, with Scott Miller of Hutchinson in second and Salina's Jason Caldwell in third.

Zach Olmstead of Overton, Nebraska, won his IMCA Hobby Stock heat race and then took the feature as well, followed by Salina's Dennis Berry and Onaga's Nicholas Ronnebaum.

In the Mod Lites, Salina's Justin Kinderknecht picked up another feature victory, with Bentley's Tommy Carter in second and Mike Kennedy of Boone, Iowa in third. Kinderknecht also won his heat race.