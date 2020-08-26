Make it two Chiefs defensive players set to start the season with a suspension.

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel has been suspended for the first two games of the year, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Pennel will miss the opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 and the trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sept. 20.

The reason for the two-game ban was not disclosed, though in an apology Tuesday, Pennel hinted it was an illegal substance. It's the third suspension of Pennel's career -- while with the Packers in 2016, he twice sat out four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom," he wrote. "Although I am completely unaware of how this occurred, I take full responsibility for what goes into my body and promise to be more vigilant moving forward. I am truly sorry and ask for your grace and forgiveness. I promise to return with a vengeance in our journey to RunItBack!"

The Chiefs will also play without cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the opening four games. He previously confirmed his suspension for off-the-field conduct.

Pennel played in eight games after joining the Chiefs in-season in 2019. His presence changed the makeup of the run defense. He recorded 24 tackles, 13 of them solo, and one sack.

Pennel played 15 snaps in the Super Bowl win against San Fransisco, tallying one tackle and a quarterback hit.