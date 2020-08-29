NOTE: Schedules subject to change due to COVID-19; updated as of Aug. 29
CLASS 6A
BLUE VALLEY
Allen Terrell
8-4
TBD, Season suspended
BLUE VALLEY NORTH
Andy Sims
5-6
TBD, Season suspended
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST
Clint Rider
2-7
TBD, season suspended
BLUE VALLEY WEST
Josh Koerkenmeier
7-4
TBD, season suspended
CAMPUS
Jamie Cruce
1-8
S04 at Salina Central
S11 Maize
S18 at Salina South
S25 at Maize South
O02 Andover
O09 Derby
O16 at Hutchinson
O23 Newton
DERBY
Brandon Clark
13-0
S04 at Mill Valley
S11 at Newton
S18 at Carroll
S25 Salina South
O02 Hutchinson
O09 at Campus
O16 at Maize
O23 Maize South
DODGE CITY
Dave Foster
9-1
S04 Kapaun
S11 at Liberal
S18 Garden City
S25 at Carroll
O02 Great Bend
O09 at Hays
O16 Open
O23 at Ulysses
FREE STATE
Kevin Stewart
8-2
S04 DeSoto
S11 Lincoln Prep, Mo.
S18 at Lawrence
S25 at Lee’s Summit North, Mo.
O02 at Mill Valley
O09 at Carroll
O15 Open
O23 Lawrence
GARDEN CITY
Brian Hill
2-7
S04 at Manhattan
S11 Hutchinson
S18 at Dodge City
S25 Hays
O02 at Liberal
O09 at Kapaun
O16 Ulysses
O23 Great Bend
GARDNER-EDGERTON
Ryan Cornelsen
8-2
TBD, season suspended
JUNCTION CITY
Randall Zimmerman
8-3
S03 at Carroll
S11 Manhattan
S18 Seaman
S25 at Washburn Rural
O01 at Topeka West
O09 Topeka High
O16 Emporia
O22 at Highland Park
KC HARMON
Steven Jackson
2-7
Canceled season
KC WYANDOTTE
Michael Lockett
4-5
Canceled season
LAWRENCE
Steve Rampy
8-2
S04 Shawnee Heights
S11 Open
S18 Free State
S25 Mill Valley
O02 Carroll
O09 at Aquinas
O16 Olathe North
O23 at Free State
MANHATTAN
Joe Schartz
9-2
S04 Garden City
S11 at Junction City
S18 at Highland Park
S25 Topeka High
O02 at Seaman
O09 at Washburn Rural
O16 Topeka West
O23 Emporia
OLATHE EAST
Courtney Porter
7-3
TBD, season suspended
OLATHE NORTH
Chris McCartney
10-3
TBD, season suspended
OLATHE NORTHWEST
Aaron Hafner
1-8
TBD, season suspended
OLATHE SOUTH
Craig Lewis
2-7
TBD, season suspended
OLATHE WEST
TJ O’Neil
6-4
TBD, season suspended
SM EAST
Justin Hoover
2-7
TBD, season suspended
SM NORTH
Andrew Walter
0-9
TBD, season suspended
SM NORTHWEST
Bo Black
7-3
TBD, season suspended
SM SOUTH
Brett Oberzan
2-7
TBD, season suspended
SM WEST
Tim Callaghan
2-7
TBD, season suspended
TOPEKA HIGH
Carlos Kelly
10-2
S03 Open
S11 Washburn Rural
S18 at Emporia
S25 at Manhattan
O02 Highland Park
O09 at Junction City
O15 Seaman
O23 at Topeka West
WASHBURN RURAL
Steve Buhler
3-6
S04 at Seaman
S11 at Topeka High
S18 Pittsburg
S25 Junction City
O02 at Emporia
O09 Manhattan
O16 at Highland Park
O23 Open
WICHITA EAST
Ene Akpan
5-4
Season canceled
WICHITA NORTH
Quinton Burgess
0-9
Season canceled
WICHITA SOUTH
Russ Wells
6-3
Season canceled
WICHITA SOUTHEAST
Taylor Counts
3-6
Season canceled
WICHITA WEST
Adam Rosentiel
6-4
Season canceled
CLASS 5A
ANDOVER
Ken Dusenbury
3-7
S04 at Maize
S11 Arkansas City
S18 Salina Central
S25 at Eisenhower
O02 at Campus
O09 Valley Center
O16 at Andover Central
O23 Goddard
AQUINAS
Randy Dreiling
10-1
TBD, season suspended
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST
Anthony Orrick
3-8
TBD, season suspended
CARROLL
Dusty Trail
8-3
S04 Junction City
S11 Kapaun
S18 Derby
S25 Dodge City
O02 at Lawrence
O09 Free State
O16 at Miege
O23 Aquinas
DESOTO
Brian King
10-1
S04 at Free State
S11 Mill Valley
S18 Basehor-Linwood
S25 at Lansing
O02 Spring Hill
O09 at Shawnee Heights
O16 at Leavenworth
O23 Kearney, Mo.
EISENHOWER
Darrin Fisher
5-4
S03 Hays
S11 Salina Central
S18 at Andover Central
S25 Andover
O02 at Goddard
O09 Arkansas City
O16 at Great Bend
O23 Valley Center
EMPORIA
Corby Milleson
6-4
S04 Hayden
S10 at Topeka West
S18 Topeka High
S25 at Highland Park
O02 Washburn Rural
O09 Seaman
O16 at Junction City
O23 at Manhattan
GODDARD
Tommy Beason
4-6
S04 Buhler
S11 at Valley Center
S18 Arkansas City
S25 at Andover Central
O02 Eisenhower
O09 at Newton
O16 Salina Central
O23 at Andover
HAYS
Tony Crough
4-6
S03 at Eisenhower
S11 at Great Bend
S18 Liberal
S25 at Garden City
O02 Abilene
O09 Dodge City
O16 at Maize South
O23 Kapaun
HIGHLAND PARK
Mike Foristiere
0-9
S04 Open
S11 at Atchison
S18 Manhattan
S25 Emporia
O02 at Topeka High
O09 at Topeka West
O16 Washburn Rural
O22 Junction City
HUTCHINSON
Mike Vernon
2-7
S04 at Valley Center
S11 at Garden City
S18 Maize South
S25 Newton
O02 at Derby
O09 at Salina South
O16 Campus
O23 Maize
KC SCHLAGLE
Taylor Wallace Jr.
5-4
Canceled season
KC SUMNER
Andrew Wright
3-6
Canceled season
KC TURNER
Stephen Franklin
0-9
S04 Open
S11 at Lansing
S18 at Atchison
S25 at Basehor-Linwood
O02 at Atchison
O09 at Leavenworth
O16 at Pittsburg
O23 at Shawnee Heights
KC WASHINGTON
Camron Smith
6-3
Canceled season
KAPAUN
Weston Schartz
2-7
S04 at Dodge City
S11 at Carroll
S17 Open
S25 at Great Bend
O02 Pittsburg
O09 Garden City
O16 Liberal
O23 at Hays
LEAVENWORTH
Sean Sachen
3-6
S04 Open
S11 at Basehor-Linwood
S18 KC Piper
S25 Shawnee Heights
O02 Lansing
O09 KC Turner
O16 DeSoto
O23 at Atchison
LIBERAL
Jason Dunlap
2-7
S04 at Goodland
S11 Dodge City
S18 at Hays
S25 Open
O02 Garden City
O09 at Great Bend
O16 at Kapaun
O23 Open
MAIZE
Gary Guzman
10-2
S04 Andover
S11 at Campus
S18 Newton
S25 at Arkansas City
O02 Salina South
O09 at Maize South
O16 Derby
O23 at Hutchinson
MAIZE SOUTH
Brent Pfeifer
10-1
S04 Great Bend
S11 at Salina South
S18 at Hutchinson
S25 Campus
O02 at Newton
O09 Maize
O16 Hays
O23 at Derby
MILL VALLEY
Joel Applebee
10-3
S04 Derby
S11 at DeSoto
S17 Bentonville, Ark.
S25 at Lawrence
O02 Free State
O09 at Olathe West
O16 Olathe East
O23 at SM North
NEWTON
Chris Jaax
3-6
S04 Andover Central
S11 Derby
S18 at Maize
S25 at Hutchinson
O02 Maize South
O09 Goddard
O16 at Salina South
O23 at Campus
PITTSBURG
Tom Nickelson
4-5
S04 Labette County
S11 at Chanute
S18 at Washburn Rural
S25 Fort Scott
O02 at Kapaun
O09 Lansing
O16 KC Turner
O23 at Basehor-Linwood
SALINA CENTRAL
Mark Sandbo
5-4
S04 Campus
S11 at Eisenhower
S18 at Andover
S25 Valley Center
O02 Arkansas City
O09 at Andover Central
O16 at Goddard
O23 Salina South
SALINA SOUTH
Sam Sellers
2-7
S04 at McPherson
S11 Maize South
S18 Campus
S25 at Derby
O02 at Maize
O09 Hutchinson
O16 Newton
O23 at Salina Central
SEAMAN
Glenn O’Neil
2-7
S04 Washburn Rural
S11 Hayden
S18 at Junction City
S25 Topeka West
O02 Manhattan
O09 at Emporia
O15 at Topeka High
O23 Open
SHAWNEE HEIGHTS
Jason Swift
5-5
S04 at Lawrence
S11 Bonner Springs
S18 at Lansing
S25 at Leavenworth
O02 Basehor-Linwood
O09 DeSoto
O16 Blue Valley Southwest
O23 KC Turner
SPRING HILL
Jason Feeback
5-5
S04 at Louisburg
S11 Paola
S18 Ottawa
S25 at Bonner Springs
O02 at DeSoto
O09 Tonganoxie
O16 at KC Piper
O23 Eudora
TOPEKA WEST
Ryan Kelly
1-8
S04 Open
S10 Emporia
S18 at Hayden
S25 at Seaman
O01 Junction City
O09 Highland Park
O16 at Manhattan
O23 Topeka High
VALLEY CENTER
Scott L’Ecuyer
2-7
S04 Hutchinson
S11 Goddard
S18 Coffeyville
S25 at Salina Central
O02 Andover Central
O09 at Andover
O16 at Arkansas City
O23 at Eisenhower
WICHITA HEIGHTS
Dominick Dingle
3-6
Canceled season
WICHITA NORTHWEST
Steve Martin
12-1
Canceled season
CLASS 4A
ABILENE
Brad Nicks
0-9
S04 at Clay Center
S11 Concordia
S18 Chapman
S26 at KC Christ Prep
O02 at Hays
O09 Ulysses
O16 Augusta
O23 at Wamego
ANDOVER CENTRAL
Derek Tuttle
11-2
S04 at Newton
S11 at Buhler
S18 Eisenhower
S25 Goddard
O02 at Valley Center
O09 Salina Central
O16 Andover
O23 at Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY
Jon Wiemers
4-7
S04 Winfield
S11 at Andover
S18 at Goddard
S25 Maize
O02 at Salina Central
O09 at Eisenhower
O16 Valley Center
O23 Andover Central
ATCHISON
Jim Smith
3-6
S04 St. Joseph Lafayette, Mo.
S11 Highland Park
S18 KC Turner
S25 at Wamego
O02 KC Turner
O09 Basehor-Linwood
O16 Open
O23 Leavenworth
AUGUSTA
Jason Filbeck
5-5
S04 Coffeyville
S11 El Dorado
S18 at Circle
S25 at Rose Hill
O02 Buhler
O09 Winfield
O16 at Abilene
O23 at McPherson
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Rod Stallbaumer
5-4
S04 Tonganoxie
S11 Leavenworth
S18 at DeSoto
S25 KC Turner
O02 at Shawnee Heights
O09 at Atchison
O16 at Lansing
O23 Pittsburg
BONNER SPRINGS
David Blazevic
7-3
S04 at Paola
S11 at Eudora
S18 at Spring Hill
S25 at Tonganoxie
O02 at Ottawa
O09 at KC Piper
O16 at Shawnee Heights
O23 at Baldwin
BUHLER
Steve Warner
8-3
S04 at Goddard
S11 Andover Central
S18 Winfield
S25 at El Dorado
O02 at Augusta
O09 McPherson
O16 Wellington
O23 at Circle
CHANUTE
Clete Frazell
9-2
S04 Circle
S11 Pittsburg
S18 Jefferson West
S25 at Ulysses
O02 at Independence
O09 Fort Scott
O16 at Coffeyville
O23 at Labette County
CIRCLE
Logan Clothier
1-8
S04 at Chanute
S11 McPherson
S18 Augusta
S25 at Mulvane
O02 at Winfield
O09 Independence
O16 at El Dorado
O23 Buhler
COFFEYVILLE
Deonta Wade
2-7
S04 at Augusta
S11 Columbus
S18 at Valley Center
S25 Independence
O02 Mulvane
O09 Labette County
O16 Chanute
O23 at Fort Scott
EL DORADO
Wes Bell
2-7
S04 Independence
S11 at Augusta
S18 at Labette County
S25 Buhler
O02 at McPherson
O09 Wellington
O16 Circle
O23 at Winfield
EUDORA
Sean Hayden
3-6
S04 at Baldwin
S11 KC Piper
S18 Bonner Springs
S25 at Tonganoxie
O02 Louisburg
O09 at Ottawa
O16 Paola
O23 at Spring Hill
FORT SCOTT
Bo Graham
1-8
S04 Lee’s Summit Christian, Mo.
S11 Independence
S18 at Independence
S25 at Pittsburg
O02 at Labette County
O09 Chanute
O16 at Wamego
O23 Coffeyville
GREAT BEND
Erin Beck
5-5
S04 at Maize South
S11 Hays
S18 at McPherson
S25 Kapaun
O02 at Dodge City
O09 Liberal
O16 Eisenhower
O23 at Garden City
INDEPENDENCE
John Black
2-7
S04 at El Dorado
S11 at Fort Scott
S18 Fort Scott
S25 at Coffeyville
O02 Chanute
O09 at Circle
O16 at Labette County
O23 Rose Hill
KC PIPER
Rick Pollard
4-6
S04 at Ottawa
S11 at Eudora
S18 at Leavenworth
S25 at Louisburg
O02 at Tonganoxie
O09 at Paola
O16 at Spring Hill
O23 at Bonner Springs
LABETTE COUNTY
Sean Price
3-6
S04 at Pittsburg
S11 at Winfield
S18 El Dorado
S25 at Wellington
O02 at Fort Scott
O09 Coffeyville
O16 Independence
O23 Chanute
LANSING
Dylan Brown
4-5
S04 Lincoln Prep, Mo.
S11 KC Turner
S18 Shawnee Heights
S25 DeSoto
O02 at Leavenworth
O09 at Pittsburg
O16 Basehor-Linwood
O23 Platte County, Mo.
LOUISBURG
Robert Ebenstein
6-4
S04 Spring Hill
S11 at Tonganoxie
S18 Baldwin
S25 KC Piper
O02 at Eudora
O09 Bonner Springs
O16 Ottawa
O23 at Paola
MCPHERSON
Jace Pavlovich
11-1
S04 Salina South
S11 at Circle
S18 Great Bend
S25 at Winfield
O02 El Dorado
O09 at Buhler
O16 at Mulvane
O23 Augusta
MIEGE
Jon Holmes
11-2
TBD, season suspended
MULVANE
Daniel Myears
5-5
S04 Wichita Collegiate
S11 at Andale
S18 Clearwater
S25 Circle
O02 at Coffeyville
O09 at Rose Hill
O16 McPherson
O23 at Wellington
OTTAWA
Rob Hedrick
1-8
S04 KC Piper
S11 Baldwin
S18 at Spring Hill
S25 Paola
O02 Bonner Springs
O09 Eudora
O16 at Louisburg
O23 Tonganoxie
PAOLA
Mike Dumpert
11-1
S04 Bonner Springs
S11 at Spring Hill
S18 Tonganoxie
S25 at Ottawa
O02 Wamego
O09 KC Piper
O16 at Eudora
O23 Louisburg
ROSE HILL
Lee Weber
3-6
S04 Andale
S11 at Clearwater
S18 at Wichita Collegiate
S25 Augusta
O02 at Wellington
O09 Mulvane
O16 Winfield
O23 at Independence
ST. JAMES ACADEMY
Tom Radke
5-5
TBD, season suspended
TONGANOXIE
Al Troyer
10-1
S04 at Basehor-Linwood
S11 Louisburg
S18 Paola
S25 at Eudora
O02 KC Piper
O09 at Spring HIll
O16 Bonner Springs
O23 at Ottawa
ULYSSES
Rick Cue
5-4
S04 at Scott City
S11 at Hugoton
S18 Colby
S25 Chanute
O02 Borger, Texas
O09 at Abilene
O16 at Garden City
O23 Dodge City
WAMEGO
Weston Moody
6-3
S04 at Concordia
S11 at Marysville
S18 Clay Center
S25 Atchison
O02 at Paola
O09 Open
O16 Fort Scott
O23 Abilene
WELLINGTON
Zane Aguilar
2-7
S04 Clearwater
S11 at Wichita Collegiate
S18 at Andale
S25 Labette County
O02 Rose Hill
O09 at El Dorado
O16 at Buhler
O23 Mulvane
WINFIELD
Linn Hibbs
6-4
S04 at Arkansas City
S11 Labette County
S18 at Buhler
S25 McPherson
O02 Circle
O09 at Augusta
O16 at Rose Hill
O23 El Dorado
CLASS 3A
ANDALE
Dylan Schmidt
13-0
District 7
S04 at Rose Hill
S11 Mulvane
S18 Wellington
S25 at Halstead
O02 Hesston
O09 at Wichita Trinity
O16 Clearwater
O23 at Wichita Collegiate
ANDERSON COUNTY
Logan Pegram
4-5
District 2
S04 Parsons
S11 Wellsville
S18 at Santa Fe Trail
S25 at Girard
O02 Iola
O09 at Frontenac
O16 at Burlington
O23 Prairie View
BALDWIN
David Bowen
0-9
District 3
S04 at Eudora
S11 at Ottawa
S18 Louisburg
S25 Hayden
O02 Perry-Lecompton
O09 at KC Ward
O16 at Santa Fe Trail
O23 Osawatomie
BAXTER SPRINGS
Matt Mims
0-9
District 1
S04 Riverton
S11 at Girard
S18 Jayhawk-Linn
S24 Columbus
O02 Parsons
O09 Cherryvale
O16 at Caney Valley
O23 Galena
BURLINGTON
John Petrie
5-4
District 2
S04 at Wellsville
S11 Santa Fe Trail
S18 Osawatomie
S25 at Prairie View
O02 Frontenac
O09 at Girard
O16 Anderson County
O23 at Iola
CANEY VALLEY
Criss Davis
5-4
District 1
S04 at Fredonia
S11 at Neodesha
S18 Erie
S25 Cherryvale
O02 Galena
O09 at Parsons
O16 at Baxter Springs
O23 Columbus
CHAPMAN
Kurt Webster
2-7
District 5
S04 at Sabetha
S11 Holton
S18 at Abilene
S25 at Marysville
O02 Riley County
O09 Clay Center
O16 Council Grove
O23 at Concordia
CHENEY
Shelby Wehrman
9-3
District 8
S04 Kingman
S11 at Belle Plaine
S18 at Garden Plain
S25 Hugoton
O02 Pratt
O09 at Holcomb
O16 at Nickerson
O23 Larned
CHERRYVALE
Travis Young
5-4
District 1
S04 Erie
S11 at Bluestem
S18 Fredonia
S25 at Caney Valley
O02 at Columbus
O09 Baxter Springs
O16 at Galena
O23 Parsons
CLAY CENTER
Marc Henry
3-6
District 5
S04 Abilene
S11 at Jefferson West
S18 at Wamego
S25 Riley County
O02 Concordia
O09 at Chapman
O16 Marysville
O23 at Council Grove
CLEARWATER
Jeremy Scheufler
7-3
District 7
S04 at Wellington
S11 Rose Hill
S18 at Mulvane
S25 Wichita Trinity
O02 at Halstead
O09 Wichita Collegiate
O16 at Andale
O23 Hesston
COLBY
Rees McKinney
9-1
District 6
S04 at Hugoton
S11 Cimarron
S18 at Ulysses
S25 at Smoky Valley
O02 Southeast-Saline
O09 Russell
O16 at Scott City
O23 Goodland
COLUMBUS
Blake Burns
8-2
District 1
S04 Frontenac
S11 at Coffeyville
S18 Girard
S24 at Baxter Springs
O02 Cherryvale
O09 at Galena
O16 Parsons
O23 at Caney Valley
CONCORDIA
Jordan Echer
5-5
District 5
S04 Wamego
S11 at Abilene
S18 at Beloit
S25 Council Grove
O02 at Clay Center
O09 at Marysville
O16 Riley County
O23 Chapman
COUNCIL GROVE
Butch Hayes
2-7
District 5
S04 Northern Heights
S11 at Osage City
S18 West Franklin
S25 at Concordia
O02 Marysville
O09 at Riley County
O16 at Chapman
O23 Clay Center
FRONTENAC
Mark Smith
10-1
District 2
S04 at Columbus
S11 Coweta, Okla.
S18 Colgan
S25 at Iola
O02 at Burlington
O09 Anderson County
O16 at Prairie View
O23 Girard
GALENA
Beau Sarwinski
6-4
District 1
S04 at Commerce, Okla.
S11 at Colgan
S18 at Riverton
S25 Parsons
O02 at Caney Valley
O09 Columbus
O16 Cherryvale
O23 Baxter Springs
GIRARD
Neal Philpott
4-5
District 2
S03 at Colgan
S11 Baxter Springs
S18 at Columbus
S25 Anderson County
O02 Prairie View
O09 Burlington
O16 at Iola
O23 at Frontenac
GOODLAND
Chase Topliff
1-8
District 6
S04 Liberal
S11 Bridgeport, Neb.
S18 Lakin
S25 at Scott City
O02 Smoky Valley
O09 at Southeast-Saline
O16 Russell
O23 at Colby
HALSTEAD
Jason Grider
8-1
District 7
S04 at Smoky Valley
S11 at Nickerson
S18 at Hoisington
S25 Andale
O02 Clearwater
O09 at Hesston
O16 Wichita Collegiate
O23 at Wichita Trinty
HAYDEN
Bill Arnold
10-2
District 3
S04 at Emporia
S11 at Seaman
S18 Topeka West
S25 at Baldwin
O02 Osawatomie
O09 Santa Fe Trail
O16 Perry-Lecompton
O23 at KC Ward
HESSTON
Tyson Bauerle
7-2
District 7
S04 Haven
S11 Hillsboro
S18 at Pratt
S25 Wichita Collegiate
O02 at Andale
O09 Halstead
O16 at Wichita Trinity
O23 at Clearwater
HIAWATHA
Michael Downard
1-8
District 4
S04 Troy
S11 at Perry-Lecompton
S18 Riverside
S25 Rock Creek
O02 at Jefferson West
O09 Holton
O16 at Royal Valley
O23 Sabetha
HOLCOMB
Kent Teeter
4-5
District 8
S04 at Cimarron
S11 Scott City
S18 at Southwestern Heights
S25 at Nickerson
O02 Larned
O09 Cheney
O16 at Pratt
O23 Hugoton
HOLTON
Brooks Barta
7-3
District 4
S04 at Nemaha Central
S11 at Chapman
S18 Perry-Lecompton
S25 Sabetha
O02 Royal Valley
O09 at Hiawatha
O16 Rock Creek
O23 at Jefferson West
HUGOTON
Nick O’Loughlin
4-5
District 8
S04 Colby
S11 Ulysses
S18 at Guymon, Okla.
S25 at Cheney
O02 Nickerson
O09 at Pratt
O16 Larned
O23 at Holcomb
IOLA
David Daugharthy
2-7
District 2
S04 at Osawatomie
S11 Parsons
S18 at Wellsville
S25 Frontenac
O02 at Anderson County
O09 Prairie View
O16 Girard
O23 Burlington
JEFFERSON WEST
Steve Johnson
8-2
District 4
S04 Perry-Lecompton
S11 Clay Center
S18 at Chanute
S25 at Royal Valley
O02 Hiawatha
O09 at Rock Creek
O16 at Sabetha
O23 Holton
KC WARD
Greg Duggins
0-9
District 3
S04 Open
S11 at McLouth
S18 University Academy, Mo.
S25 at Perry-Lecompton
O02 at Santa Fe Trail
O09 Baldwin
O16 at Osawatomie
O23 Hayden
LARNED
Tad Remy
4-5
District 8
S04 Lyons
S11 Hoisington
S18 at Haven
S25 Pratt
O02 at Holcomb
O09 Nickerson
O16 at Hugoton
O23 at Cheney
MARYSVILLE
Dustin Heuer
7-2
District 5
S04 Valley Heights
S11 Wamego
S18 at Rock Creek
S25 Chapman
O02 at Council Grove
O09 Concordia
O16 at Clay Center
O23 at Riley County
NICKERSON
John Wellman
4-5
District 8
S04 Hillsboro
S11 at Halstead
S18 at Lyons
S25 Holcomb
O02 at Hugoton
O09 at Larned
O16 Cheney
O23 Pratt
OSAWATOMIE
Rod Madden
2-7
District 3
S04 Iola
S11 at Prairie View
S18 at Burlington
S25 Santa Fe Trail
O02 at Hayden
O09 at Perry-Lecompton
O16 KC Ward
O23 at Baldwin
PARSONS
Jeff Schibi
2-7
District 1
S04 at Anderson County
S11 at Iola
S18 Prairie View
S25 Galena
O02 Baxter Springs
O09 Caney Valley
O16 at Columbus
O23 at Cherryvale
PERRY-LECOMPTON
Mike Paramore
9-4
District 3
S04 at Jefferson West
S11 Hiawatha
S18 at Holton
S25 KC Ward
O02 at Baldwin
O09 Osawatomie
O16 at Hayden
O23 Santa Fe Trail
PRAIRIE VIEW
Kyle Littrell
10-1
District 2
S04 at Santa Fe Trail
S11 Osawatomie
S18 at Parsons
S25 Burlington
O02 at Girard
O09 at Iola
O16 Frontenac
O23 at Anderson County
PRATT
Brent Hoelting
2-7
District 8
S04 at Hoisington
S11 Lyons
S18 Hesston
S25 at Larned
O02 at Cheney
O09 Hugoton
O16 Holcomb
O23 at Nickerson
RILEY COUNTY
Steve Wagner
9-3
District 5
S04 at St. Marys
S11 Minneapolis
S18 Silver Lake
S25 at Clay Center
O02 at Chapman
O09 Council Grove
O16 at Concordia
O23 Marysville
ROCK CREEK
Shane Sieben
3-6
District 4
S04 at Silver Lake
S11 at Rossville
S18 Marysville
S25 at Hiawatha
O02 at Sabetha
O09 Jefferson West
O16 at Holton
O23 Royal Valley
ROYAL VALLEY
Jake Lott
1-8
District 4
S04 Open
S11 Open
S19 at KC Christ Prep
S25 Jefferson West
O02 at Holton
O09 Sabetha
O16 Hiawatha
O23 at Rock Creek
RUSSELL
Otis Hendryx
1-8
District 6
S04 at Ellis
S11 at TMP-Marian
S18 Norton
S25 Southeast-Saline
O02 Scott City
O09 at Colby
O16 at Goodland
O23 Smoky Valley
SABETHA
Garrett Michael
6-3
District 4
S04 Chapman
S11 Riverside
S18 at Nemaha Central
S25 at Holton
O02 Rock Creek
O09 at Royal Valley
O16 Jefferson West
O23 at Hiawatha
SANTA FE TRAIL
Jayson Duncan
4-5
District 3
S04 Prairie View
S11 at Burlington
S18 Anderson County
S25 at Osawatomie
O02 KC Ward
O09 at Hayden
O16 Baldwin
O23 at Perry-Lecompton
SCOTT CITY
Jim Turner
8-3
District 6
S04 Ulysses
S11 at Holcomb
S18 at Cimarron
S25 Goodland
O02 at Russell
O09 Smoky Valley
O16 Colby
O23 at Southeast-Saline
SMOKY VALLEY
Tim Lambert
3-6
District 6
S04 Halstead
S11 Haven
S18 at Hillsboro
S25 Colby
O02 at Goodland
O09 at Scott City
O16 Southeast-Saline
O23 at Russell
SOUTHEAST-SALINE
Mitch Gebhardt
7-3
District 6
S04 Minneapolis
S11 Beloit
S18 Ellsworth
S25 at Russell
O02 at Colby
O09 Goodland
O16 at Smoky Valley
O23 Scott City
WICHITA COLLEGIATE
Troy Black
6-4
District 7
S04 at Mulvane
S11 Wellington
S18 Rose Hill
S25 at Hesston
O02 Wichita Trinity
O09 at Clearwater
O16 at Halstead
O23 Andale
WICHITA TRINITY
Wes Miller
0-9
District 7
S04 at Chaparral
S11 at Kingman
S18 Douglass
S25 at Clearwater
O02 at Wichita Collegiate
O09 Andale
O16 Hesston
O23 Halstead
CLASS 2A
ATCHISON COUNTY
Corey Thomas
3-6
District 4
S04 Horton
S11 at Pleasant Ridge
S18 at McLouth
S25 Nemaha Central
O02 at Maur Hill
O09 Riverside
O16 at Republic County
O23 St. Marys
BELLE PLAINE
Colton Koenigs
8-2
District 6
S04 at Wichita Independent
S11 Cheney
S18 Hutchinson Trinity
S25 at Kingman
O02 Bluestem
O09 at Chaparral
O16 at Garden Plain
O23 Douglass
BELOIT
Brad Gober
7-4
District 8
S04 at Republic County
S11 at Southeast-Saline
S18 Concordia
S25 Ellsworth
O02 Phillipsburg
O09 at Norton
O16 Minneapolis
O23 at Hoisington
BLUESTEM
Ethan Haworth
1-8
District 6
S04 Humboldt
S11 Cherryvale
S18 at Eureka
S25 Chaparral
O02 at Belle Plaine
O09 Douglass
O16 at Kingman
O23 Garden Plain
CHAPARRAL
Jordan Moshier
4-5
District 6
S04 Wichita Trinity
S11 at Hutchinson Trinity
S18 Sterling
S25 at Bluestem
O02 at Garden Plain
O09 Belle Plaine
O16 at Douglass
O23 Kingman
CIMARRON
Mike Schartz
9-1
District 7
S04 Holcomb
S11 at Colby
S18 Scott City
S25 Southwestern Heights
O02 Syracuse
O09 at Lakin
O16 at TMP-Marian
O23 Ellis
COLGAN
Shawn Seematter
7-4
District 1
S03 Girard
S11 Galena
S18 at Frontenac
S25 at Fredonia
O02 at Southeast-Cherokee
O08 Neodesha
O16 at Erie
O23 Riverton
DOUGLASS
Kelley Sayahnejad
3-6
District 6
S04 at Remington
S11 Marion
S18 at Wichita Trinity
S25 Garden Plain
O02 Kingman
O09 at Bluestem
O16 Chaparral
O23 at Belle Plaine
ELLIS
Ty Cass
4-5
District 7
S04 Russell
S11 Norton
S18 at Phillipsburg
S25 at Lakin
O02 TMP-Marian
O09 at Syracuse
O16 Southwestern Heights
O23 at Cimarron
ELLSWORTH
Josh Homolka
5-4
District 8
S04 Open
S11 Republic County
S18 at Southeast-Saline
S25 at Beloit
O02 Norton
O09 at Hoisington
O16 Phillipsburg
O23 at Minneapolis
ERIE
Eddie Kearns
3-6
District 1
S04 at Cherryvale
S11 Eureka
S18 at Caney Valley
S25 Southeast-Cherokee
O02 Riverton
O09 at Fredonia
O16 Colgan
O23 at Neodesha
EUREKA
Jason Nichols
6-4
District 2
S04 Neodesha
S11 at Erie
S18 Bluestem
S25 at Humboldt
O02 Wellsville
O09 at West Franklin
O16 Osage City
O23 at Jayhawk-Linn
FREDONIA
Marc Svaty
4-5
District 1
S04 Caney Valley
S11 at Humboldt
S18 at Cherryvale
S25 Colgan
O02 at Neodesha
O09 Erie
O16 at Riverton
O23 Southeast-Cherokee
GARDEN PLAIN
Dan Adelhardt
10-1
District 6
S04 Conway Springs
S11 at Sterling
S18 Cheney
S25 at Douglass
O02 Chaparral
O09 at Kingman
O16 Belle Plaine
O23 at Bluestem
HAVEN
Thomas Cooprider/Drew Thalmann
4-5
District 5
S04 at Hesston
S11 at Smoky Valley
S18 Larned
S25 Marion
O02 Hillsboro
O09 at Lyons
O16 Hutchinson Trinity
O23 at Sterling
HILLSBORO
Demetrius Cox
6-4
District 5
S04 at Nickerson
S11 at Hesston
S18 Smoky Valley
S25 Sterling
O02 at Haven
O09 Marion
O16 Lyons
O23 at Hutchinson Trinity
HOISINGTON
Zach Baird
11-1
District 8
S04 Pratt
S11 at Larned
S18 Halstead
S25 Phillipsburg
O02 at Minneapolis
O09 Ellsworth
O16 at Norton
O23 Beloit
HUMBOLDT
Logan Wyrick
10-1
District 2
S04 at Bluestem
S11 Fredonia
S18 at Neodesha
S25 Eureka
O02 West Franklin
O09 at Jayhawk-Linn
O16 Wellsville
O23 at Osage City
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
Jordan Bell
4-5
District 5
S04 Inman
S11 Chaparral
S18 at Belle Plaine
S25 at Lyons
O02 at Marion
O09 Sterling
O16 at Haven
O23 Hillsboro
JAYHAWK-LINN
Randy Leach
5-4
District 2
S04 at Northeast-Arma
S11 Southeast-Cherokee
S18 at Baxter Springs
S25 Wellsville
O02 at Osage City
O09 Humboldt
O16 at West Franklin
O23 Eureka
KINGMAN
Tanner Hageman
3-6
District 6
S04 Cheney
S11 Wichita Trinity
S18 at Marion
S25 Belle Plaine
O02 at Douglass
O09 Garden Plain
O16 Bluestem
O23 at Chaparral
LAKIN
Chris Bamberger
8-2
District 7
S04 at Elkhart
S11 Stratford, Texas
S18 at Goodland
S25 Ellis
O02 at Southwestern Heights
O09 Cimarron
O16 at Syracuse
O23 TMP-Marian
LYONS
Andy Gwennap
1-8
District 5
S04 at Larned
S11 at Pratt
S18 Nickerson
S25 Hutchinson Trinity
O02 at Sterling
O09 Haven
O16 at Hillsboro
O23 Marion
MARION
Shaun Craft
2-7
District 5
S04 Ell-Saline
S11 at Douglass
S18 Kingman
S25 at Haven
O02 Hutchinson Trinity
O09 at Hillsboro
O16 Sterling
O23 at Lyons
MAUR HILL
Brandon Wilkes
6-3
District 4
S04 McLouth
S11 at Oskaloosa
S18 Pleasant Ridge
S25 at Republic County
O02 Atchison County
O09 at Nemaha Central
O16 at St. Marys
O23 Riverside
MCLOUTH
Gary Freeman
1-8
District 3
S04 at Maur Hill
S11 KC Ward
S18 Atchison County
S25 Rossville
O02 at Pleasant Ridge
O09 Silver Lake
O16 at Mission Valley
O23 Oskaloosa
MINNEAPOLIS
Tom Flax
4-5
District 8
S04 at Southeast-Saline
S11 at Riley County
S18 Republic County
S25 at Norton
O02 Hoisington
O09 at Phillipsburg
O16 at Beloit
O23 Ellsworth
MISSION VALLEY
Justin Duncan
3-6
District 3
S04 at Wabaunsee
S11 at West Franklin
S18 Osage City
S25 Pleasant Ridge
O02 at Silver Lake
O09 Oskaloosa
O16 McLouth
O23 at Rossville
NEMAHA CENTRAL
Warren Seitz
11-2
District 4
S04 Holton
S11 Open
S18 Sabetha
S25 at Atchison County
O02 at St. Marys
O09 Maur Hill
O16 at Riverside
O23 Republic County
NEODESHA
David Gillett
1-8
District 1
S04 at Eureka
S11 Caney Valley
S18 Humboldt
S25 at Riverton
O02 Fredonia
O08 at Colgan
O16 at Southeast-Cherokee
O23 Erie
NORTON
Lucas Melvin
9-4
District 8
S04 Smith Center
S11 at Ellis
S18 at Russell
S25 Minneapolis
O02 at Ellsworth
O09 Beloit
O16 Hoisington
O23 at Phillipsburg
OSAGE CITY
Andrew Gantenbein
5-4
District 2
S04 Lyndon
S11 Council Grove
S18 at Mission Valley
S25 at West Franklin
O02 Jayhawk-Linn
O09 at Wellsville
O16 at Eureka
O23 Humboldt
OSKALOOSA
Matt Johnson
3-6
District 3
S04 at Riverside
S11 Maur Hill
S18 at Jefferson North
S25 at Silver Lake
O02 Rossville
O09 at Mission Valley
O16 Pleasant Ridge
O23 at McLouth
PHILLIPSBURG
Kendall Fiscus
3-6
District 8
S04 Plainville
S11 at Smith Center
S18 Ellis
S25 at Hoisington
O02 at Beloit
O09 Minneapolis
O16 at Ellsworth
O23 Norton
PLEASANT RIDGE
Logan Fritz
3-6
District 3
S04 Jefferson North
S11 Atchison County
S18 at Maur Hill
S25 at Mission Valley
O02 McLouth
O09 Rossville
O16 at Oskaloosa
O23 at Silver Lake
REPUBLIC COUNTY
Faron Kraft
2-8
District 4
S04 Beloit
S11 at Ellsworth
S18 at Minneapolis
S25 Maur Hill
O02 at Riverside
O09 St. Marys
O16 Atchison County
O23 at Nemaha Central
RIVERSIDE
Bryce Paden
6-3
District 4
S04 Oskaloosa
S11 at Sabetha
S18 at Hiawatha
S25 St. Marys
O02 Republic County
O09 at Atchison County
O16 Nemaha Central
O23 at Maur Hill
RIVERTON
Johnny Mallatt
6-4
District 1
S04 at Baxter Springs
S11 at Quapaw, Okla.
S18 Galena
S25 Neodesha
O02 at Erie
O09 Southeast-Cherokee
O16 Fredonia
O23 at Colgan
ROSSVILLE
Derick Hammes
7-3
District 3
S04 at Centralia
S11 Rock Creek
S18 St. Marys
S25 at McLouth
O02 at Oskaloosa
O09 at Pleasant Ridge
O16 Silver Lake
O23 Mission Valley
SILVER LAKE
C.J. Hamilton
10-1
District 3
S04 Rock Creek
S11 at St. Marys
S18 at Riley County
S25 Oskaloosa
O02 Mission Valley
O09 at McLouth
O16 at Rossville
O23 Pleasant Ridge
SOUTHEAST-CHEROKEE
Nick Cheney
7-3
District 1
S04 at Uniontown
S11 at Jayhawk-Linn
S18 Northeast-Arma
S25 at Erie
O02 Colgan
O09 at Riverton
O16 Neodesha
O23 at Fredonia
SOUTHWESTERN HEIGHTS
Matt Bell
4-5
District 7
S04 at Stanton County
S11 at Texhoma, Okla.
S18 Holcomb
S25 at Cimarron
O02 Lakin
O09 TMP-Marian
O16 at Ellis
O23 Syracuse
STERLING
Brent Schneider
4-5
District 5
S04 at Sedgwick
S11 Garden Plain
S18 at Chaparral
S25 at Hillsboro
O02 Lyons
O09 at Hutchinson Trinity
O16 at Marion
O23 Haven
ST. MARYS
Kyle Schenk
2-7
District 4
S04 Riley County
S11 Silver Lake
S18 at Rossville
S25 at Riverside
O02 Nemaha Central
O09 at Republic County
O16 Maur Hill
O23 at Atchison County
SYRACUSE
Jordan Irsik
1-7
District 7
S04 at Sublette
S11 Elkhart
S18 Stanton County
S25 at TMP-Marian
O02 at Cimarron
O09 Ellis
O16 Lakin
O23 at Southwestern Heights
TMP-MARIAN
Jay Harris
3-6
District 7
S04 Oakley
S11 Russell
S18 at Plainville
S25 Syracuse
O02 at Ellis
O09 at Southwestern Heights
O16 Cimarron
O23 at Lakin
WELLSVILLE
Mike Berg
4-5
District 2
S04 Burlington
S11 at Anderson County
S18 Iola
S25 at Jayhawk-Linn
O02 at Eureka
O09 Osage City
O16 at Humboldt
O23 West Franklin
WEST FRANKLIN
Nathan Teichgraeber
1-8
District 2
S04 at Central Heights
S11 Mission Valley
S18 at Council Grove
S25 Osage City
O02 at Humboldt
O09 Eureka
O16 Jayhawk-Linn
O23 at Wellsville
CLASS 1A
CENTRAL HEIGHTS
Bob Risch
2-7
District 1
S04 West Franklin
S11 at Olpe
S18 Northern Heights
S25 at Northeast-Arma
O02 at Horton
O09 Lyndon
O16 at Uniontown
O23 Pleasanton
CENTRALIA
Larry Glatczak
12-1
District 2
S04 Rossville
S11 Troy
S18 at Jackson Heights
S25 at Valley Heights
O02 Jefferson North
O09 at Horton
O16 at Lyndon
O23 Wabaunsee
CONWAY SPRINGS
Matt Biehler
8-3
District 4
S04 at Garden Plain
S11 at Remington
S18 Elkhart
S25 Ellinwood
O02 Wichita Independent
O09 at Sublette
O16 Stanton County
O23 at Sedgwick
ELKHART
Jhon Haehn
7-2
District 4
S04 Lakin
S11 Syracuse
S18 at Conway Springs
S25 Wichita Independent
O02 Sublette
O09 at Stanton County
O16 Sedgwick
O23 at Remington
ELL-SALINE
Joe Roche
7-3
District 3
S04 at Marion
S11 at Sacred Heart
S18 Oakley
S25 at Plainville
O02 Sedgwick
O09 Inman
O16 at Smith Center
O23 Ellinwood
ELLINWOOD
Alex Nuss
1-8
District 3
S04 Olpe
S11 at Inman
S18 Smith Center
S25 at Conway Springs
O02 Sacred Heart
O09 at Oakley
O16 Plainville
O23 at Ell-Saline
HORTON
David Losey
0-9
District 2
S04 at Atchison County
S11 Open
S18 Valley Heights
S25 at Jefferson North
O02 Central Heights
O09 Centralia
O16 at Wabaunsee
O23 Troy
INMAN
Lance Sawyer
6-5
District 3
S04 at Hutchinson Trinity
S11 Ellinwood
S18 at Sacred Heart
S25 at Oakley
O02 Plainville
O09 at Ell-Saline
O16 Remington
O23 Smith Center
JACKSON HEIGHTS
Caleb Wick
9-3
District 2
S04 Open
S11 Open
S18 Centralia
S25 at Wabaunsee
O02 at Troy
O09 Olpe
O16 Valley Heights
O23 at Jefferson North
JEFFERSON NORTH
Jeff Schneider
5-4
District 2
S04 at Pleasant Ridge
S11 at Valley Heights
S18 Oskaloosa
S25 Horton
O02 at Centralia
O09 Wabaunsee
O16 at Troy
O23 Jackson Heights
LYNDON
Scott Jones
7-2
District 1
S04 at Osage City
S11 Pleasanton
S18 at Olpe
S25 at Northern Heights
O02 Northeast-Arma
O09 at Central Heights
O16 Centralia
O23 Uniontown
NORTHEAST-ARMA
David Pitts
1-8
District 1
S04 Jayhawk-Linn
S11 at Northern Heights
S18 Southeast-Cherokee
S25 Central Heights
O02 at Lyndon
O09 Uniontown
O16 at Pleasanton
O23 Olpe
NORTHERN HEIGHTS
Darwin Sweetman
6-4
District 1
S04 at Council Grove
S11 Northeast-Arma
S18 at Central Heights
S25 Lyndon
O02 at Uniontown
O09 Pleasanton
O16 at Olpe
O23 Valley Heights
OAKLEY
Jeff Hennick
3-6
District 3
S04 at TMP-Marian
S11 Plainville
S18 at Ell-Saline
S25 Inman
O02 at Smith Center
O09 Ellinwood
O16 at Sacred Heart
O23 Sublette
OLPE
Chris Schmidt
10-1
District 1
S04 at Ellinwood
S11 Central Heights
S18 Lyndon
S25 at Uniontown
O02 at Pleasanton
O09 at Jackson Heights
O16 Northern Heights
O23 at Northeast-Arma
PLAINVILLE
Grant Stephenson
10-2
District 3
S04 at Phillipsburg
S11 at Oakley
S18 at TMP-Marian
S25 Ell-Saline
O02 at Inman
O09 Smith Center
O16 at Ellinwood
O23 Sacred Heart
PLEASANTON
Caleb Hendricks
3-6
District 1
S04 KC Christ Prep
S11 at Lyndon
S18 Uniontown
S25 at Troy
O02 Olpe
O09 Northern Heights
O16 Northeast-Arma
O23 at Central Heights
REMINGTON
Simon McKee
2-7
District 4
S04 Douglass
S11 Conway Springs
S18 at Wichita Independent
S25 at Sublette
O02 Stanton County
O09 at Sedgwick
O16 at Inman
O23 Elkhart
SACRED HEART
Shane Richards
0-9
District 3
S04 Open
S11 Ell-Saline
S18 Inman
S25 at Smith Center
O02 at Ellinwood
O09 Wichita Independent
O16 Oakley
O23 at Plainville
SEDGWICK
Jeff Werner
9-1
District 4
S04 Sterling
S11 at Wichita Independent
S18 Sublette
S25 at Stanton County
O02 at Ell-Saline
O09 Remington
O16 at Elkhart
O23 Conway Springs
SMITH CENTER
Darren Sasse
12-1
District 3
S04 at Norton
S11 Phillipsburg
S18 at Ellinwood
S25 Sacred Heart
O02 Oakley
O09 at Plainville
O16 Ell-Saline
O23 at Inman
STANTON COUNTY
Aaron Sperber
1-8
District 4
S04 Southwestern Heights
S11 at Sublette
S18 at Syracuse
S25 Sedgwick
O02 at Remington
O09 Elkhart
O16 at Conway Springs
O23 Wichita Independent
SUBLETTE
Lance Carter
1-8
District 4
S04 Syracuse
S11 Stanton County
S18 at Sedgwick
S25 Remington
O02 at Elkhart
O09 Conway Springs
O16 at Wichita Independent
O23 at Oakley
TROY
Derek Jasper
2-7
District 2
S04 at Hiawatha
S11 at Centralia
S18 Wabaunsee
S25 Pleasanton
O02 Jackson Heights
O09 at Valley Heights
O16 Jefferson North
O23 at Horton
UNIONTOWN
John Stark
4-6
District 1
S04 Southeast-Cherokee
S11 at Wabaunsee
S18 at Pleasanton
S25 Olpe
O02 Northern Heights
O09 at Northeast-Arma
O16 Central Heights
O23 at Lyndon
VALLEY HEIGHTS
Tony Trimble
7-3
District 2
S04 at Marysville
S11 Jefferson North
S18 at Horton
S25 Centralia
O02 Wabaunsee
O09 Troy
O16 at Jackson Heights
O23 at Northern Heights
WABAUNSEE
Jess Rutledge
1-8
District 2
S04 Mission Valley
S11 Uniontown
S18 at Troy
S25 Jackson Heights
O02 at Valley Heights
O09 at Jefferson North
O16 Horton
O23 at Centralia
WICHITA INDEPENDENT
Eric Swenson
0-9
District 4
S04 Belle Plaine
S11 Sedgwick
S18 Remington
S25 at Elkhart
O02 at Conway Springs
O09 at Sacred Heart
O16 Sublette
O23 at Stanton County
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
ARGONIA-ATTICA
Luke Greenwood
5-5
District 5
S04 at Norwich
S11 Udall
S18 Oxford
S25 at Goessel
O02 Pretty Prairie
O09 at Moundridge
O16 Medicine Lodge
O23 at Fairfield
ATWOOD
Matt Smith
3-6
District 8
S04 Quinter
S11 St. Francis
S18 at Sharon Springs
S25 at Hill City
O02 WaKeeney
O09 at Stockton
O16 Oberlin
O23 at Hoxie
BENNINGTON
Bryan Shamburg
6-3
District 4
S04 Wakefield
S11 at Washington County
S18 Moundridge
S25 at Canton-Galva
O02 Solomon
O09 at Little River
O16 Lincoln
O23 at Herington
BURLINGAME
Jeff Slater
5-4
District 3
S04 Madison
S11 at Waverly
S18 Hartford
S25 at Clifton-Clyde
O02 Washington County
O09 at Valley Falls
O16 Maranatha
O23 at Doniphan West
CANTON-GALVA
Shelby Hoppes
13-0
District 4
S04 at Goessel
S11 Rural Vista
S18 at Washington County
S25 Bennington
O02 Little River
O09 at Herington
O16 Solomon
O23 at Lincoln
CEDAR VALE-DEXTER
KB Criss
7-2
District 1
S04 at Flinthills
S11 Central-Burden
S18 Udall
S25 at Marmaton Valley
O02 Yates Center
O09 at West Elk
O16 Sedan
O23 at Oswego
CENTRAL-BURDEN
Anthony Blair
2-7
District 2
S04 South Haven
S11 at Cedar Vale-Dexter
S18 at Sedan
S25 at Chase County
O02 Udall
O09 at Flinthills
O16 Oxford
O23 at Madison
CHASE COUNTY
Brody Vandegrift
4-5
District 2
S04 at Moundridge
S11 at Lebo
S18 Valley Falls
S25 Central-Burden
O02 Flinthills
O09 at Madison
O16 Udall
O23 at Oxford
CLIFTON-CLYDE
Russ Steinbrock
9-1
District 3
S04 Onaga
S11 Little River
S18 at Wakefield
S25 Burlingame
O02 Valley Falls
O09 at Doniphan West
O16 Washington County
O23 at Maranatha
DONIPHAN WEST
Perry Smith
4-5
District 3
S04 at Blue Valley-Randolph
S11 Bishop Leblond, Mo.
S18 at Johnson-Brock, Neb.
S25 Washington County
O02 at Maranatha
O09 Clifton-Clyde
O16 at Valley Falls
O23 Burlingame
FAIRFIELD
Heath Hewitt
1-8
District 5
S04 Stafford
S11 at Lincoln
S18 at St. John
S25 Pretty Prairie
O02 at Medicine Lodge
O09 Goessel
O16 at Moundridge
O23 Argonia-Attica
FLINTHILLS
Daniel Scribner
1-8
District 2
S04 Cedar Vale-Dexter
S11 at Sedan
S18 at West Elk
S25 Oxford
O02 at Chase County
O09 Central-Burden
O16 Madison
O23 at Udall
GOESSEL
Garrett Hiebert
5-4
District 5
S04 Canton-Galva
S11 at Herington
S18 at Little River
S25 Argonia-Attica
O02 Moundridge
O09 at Fairfield
O16 Pretty Prairie
O23 at Medicine Lodge
HERINGTON
Cade Albert
0-9
District 4
S04 at Centre
S11 Goessel
S18 at Rural Vista
S25 Solomon
O02 at Lincoln
O09 Canton-Galva
O16 at Little River
O23 Bennington
HILL CITY
Travis Desbien
6-4
District 8
S04 at Osborne
S11 Ness City
S18 at Leoti
S25 Atwood
O02 Stockton
O09 at Hoxie
O16 WaKeeney
O23 at Oberlin
HODGEMAN COUNTY
Matt Housman
9-2
District 7
S04 at Satanta
S11 South Central
S18 at Bucklin
S25 Leoti
O02 Spearville
O09 at Ness City
O16 South Gray
O23 at Meade
HOXIE
Lance Baar
4-5
District 8
S04 at Leoti
S11 at LaCrosse
S18 Triplains-Brewster
S25 WaKeeney
O02 at Oberlin
O09 Hill City
O16 at Stockton
O23 Atwood
KINSLEY
Kyle Burkhart
2-7
District 6
S04 Open
S11 Wheatland-Grinnell
S18 at South Haven
S25 Kiowa County
O02 Pratt-Skyline
O09 at LaCrosse
O16 St. John
O23 at Macksville
KIOWA COUNTY
Stephen Hokanson
5-4
District 6
S04 Minneola
S11 at Bucklin
S18 South Central
S25 at Kinsley
O02 St. John
O09 at Pratt-Skyline
O16 Macksville
O23 at LaCrosse
LACROSSE
Jon Webster
5-4
District 6
S04 at Victoria
S11 Hoxie
S18 at Ness City
S25 St. John
O02 at Macksville
O09 Kinsley
O16 at Pratt-Skyline
O23 Kiowa County
LEOTI
Brant Douglas
10-2
District 7
S04 Hoxie
S11 at WaKeeney
S18 Hill City
S25 at Hodgeman County
O02 Ness City
O09 at Meade
O16 Spearville
O23 at South Gray
LINCOLN
Dustin Patee
2-7
District 4
S04 at Tescott
S11 Fairfield
S18 Logan-Palco
S25 at Little River
O02 Herington
O09 at Solomon
O16 at Bennington
O23 Canton-Galva
LITTLE RIVER
Kevin Ayers
9-2
District 4
S04 at Peabody
S11 at Clifton-Clyde
S18 Goessel
S25 Lincoln
O02 at Canton-Galva
O09 Bennington
O16 Herington
O23 at Solomon
MACKSVILLE
Kyle Bright
4-5
District 6
S04 Ness City
S11 at Moundridge
S18 Medicine Lodge
S25 at Pratt-Skyline
O02 LaCrosse
O09 at St. John
O16 at Kiowa County
O23 Kinsley
MADISON
Alex McMillian
11-1
District 2
S04 at Burlingame
S11 Hartford
S18 at Southern Coffey
S25 Udall
O02 at Oxford
O09 Chase County
O16 at Flinthills
O23 Central-Burden
MARANATHA
Bryan Burdette
7-3
District 3
S04 at Hartford
S11 at KC East
S18 Cair Paravel
S25 at Valley Falls
O02 Doniphan West
O09 at Washington County
O16 at Burlingame
O23 Clifton-Clyde
MARMATON VALLEY
Gavin Cole
2-7
District 1
S04 at Altoona-Midway
S11 at Colony-Crest
S18 Chetopa
S25 Cedar Vale-Dexter
O02 West Elk
O09 at Oswego
O16 Yates Center
O23 at Sedan
MEADE
Justin Powell
3-7
District 7
S04 at South Central
S11 at Ingalls
S18 Satanta
S25 Spearville
O02 at South Gray
O09 Leoti
O16 at Ness City
O23 Hodgeman County
MEDICINE LODGE
Jake Bjostad
5-5
District 5
S04 at Triplains-Brewster
S11 Pratt-Skyline
S18 at Macksville
S25 at Moundridge
O02 Fairfield
O09 at Pretty Prairie
O16 at Argonia-Attica
O23 Goessel
MOUNDRIDGE
Jeremiah Meeks
4-5
District 5
S04 Chase County
S11 Macksville
S18 at Bennington
S25 at Medicine Lodge
O02 at Goessel
O09 Argonia-Attica
O16 Fairfield
O23 at Pretty Prairie
NESS CITY
Marc Cowles
8-2
District 7
S04 at Macksville
S11 at Hill City
S18 LaCrosse
S25 South Gray
O02 at Leoti
O09 Hodgeman County
O16 Meade
O23 at Spearville
OBERLIN
Trevor Williams
5-4
District 8
S04 at St. Francis
S11 Sharon Springs
S18 Quinter
S25 at Stockton
O02 Hoxie
O09 at WaKeeney
O16 at Atwood
O23 Hill City
OSWEGO
Matt Fowler
6-3
District 1
S04 at Chetopa
S11 at St. Paul
S18 Altoona-Midway
S25 Yates Center
O02 at Sedan
O09 Marmaton Valley
O16 at West Elk
O23 Cedar Vale-Dexter
OXFORD
Shawn Burkes
3-6
District 2
S04 Caldwell
S11 West Elk
S18 at Argonia-Attica
S25 at Flinthills
O02 Madison
O09 at Udall
O16 at Central-Burden
O23 Chase County
PRATT-SKYLINE
Andrew Nation
7-2
District 6
S04 South Barber
S11 at Medicine Lodge
S18 at Pretty Prairie
S25 Macksville
O02 at Kinsley
O09 Kiowa County
O16 LaCrosse
O23 at St. John
PRETTY PRAIRIE
Dennis Detter
3-6
District 5
S04 Hutch Central Christian
S11 at St. John
S18 Pratt-Skyline
S25 at Fairfield
O02 at Argonia-Attica
O09 Medicine Lodge
O16 at Goessel
O23 Moundridge
SEDAN
Mick Holt
5-4
District 1
S04 at St. Paul
S11 Flinthills
S18 Central-Burden
S25 at West Elk
O02 Oswego
O09 at Yates Center
O16 at Cedar Vale-Dexter
O23 Marmaton Valley
SOLOMON
Mike Kilgore
4-5
District 4
S04 at Rural Vista
S11 Wakefield
S18 Centre
S25 at Herington
O02 at Bennington
O09 Lincoln
O16 at Canton-Galva
O23 Little River
SOUTH GRAY
Grant Salmans
5-4
District 7
S04 at Ingalls
S11 Satanta
S18 Minneola
S25 at Ness City
O02 Meade
O09 at Spearville
O16 at Hodgeman County
O23 Leoti
SPEARVILLE
Travis Callaway
5-5
District 7
S04 Bucklin
S11 at Minneola
S18 Ingalls
S25 at Meade
O02 at Hodgeman County
O09 South Gray
O16 at Leoti
O23 Ness City
ST. JOHN
Justin Nusser
0-9
District 6
S04 at Otis-Bison
S11 Pretty Prairie
S18 Fairfield
S25 at LaCrosse
O02 at Kiowa County
O09 Macksville
O16 at Kinsley
O23 Pratt-Skyline
STOCKTON
Phil Conyac
2-7
District 8
S04 at Thunder Ridge
S11 Logan-Palco
S18 at Wheatland-Grinnell
S25 Oberlin
O02 at Hill City
O09 Atwood
O16 Hoxie
O23 at WaKeeney
UDALL
Wyatt Williams
4-5
District 2
S04 West Elk
S11 at Argonia-Attica
S18 at Cedar Vale-Dexter
S25 at Madison
O02 at Central-Burden
O09 Oxford
O16 at Chase County
O23 Flinthills
VALLEY FALLS
Sawyer Havenstein
2-7
District 3
S04 Wetmore
S11 Centre
S18 at Chase County
S25 Maranatha
O02 at Clifton-Clyde
O09 Burlingame
O16 Doniphan West
O23 at Washington County
WAKEENEY
Pat Haxton
5-4
District 8
S04 at Chase
S11 Leoti
S18 Victoria
S25 at Hoxie
O02 at Atwood
O09 Oberlin
O16 at Hill City
O23 Stockton
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Doug Thompson
4-5
District 3
S04 Frankfort
S11 Bennington
S18 Canton-Galva
S25 at Doniphan West
O02 at Burlingame
O09 Maranatha
O16 at Clifton-Clude
O23 Valley Falls
WEST ELK
Chris Haag
4-5
District 1
S04 at Udall
S11 at Oxford
S18 Flinthills
S25 Sedan
O02 at Marmaton Valley
O09 Cedar Vale-Dexter
O16 Oswego
O23 at Yates Center
YATES CENTER
Ryan Panko
0-9
District 1
S04 Colony-Crest
S11 at Altoona-Midway
S18 St. Paul
S25 at Oswego
O02 at Cedar Vale-Dexter
O09 Sedan
O16 at Marmaton Valley
O23 West Elk
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
ALTOONA-MIDWAY
Chad Raida
2-7
District 1
S04 Marmaton Valley
S11 Yates Center
S18 at Oswego
S25 at Chetopa
O02 St. Paul
O09 at Southern Coffey
O16 Waverly
O23 at Colony-Crest
AXTELL
Eric Detweiler
11-2
District 3
S04 at Wheatland-Grinnell
S11 at Blue Valley-Randolph
S18 Rock Hills
S25 Hanover
O02 at Frankfort
O09 Cair Paravel
O16 at Wetmore
O23 Onaga
BELOIT-ST. JOHN’S
Dean Gengler
7-3
District 4
S04 Sylvan-Lucas
S11 Osborne
S18 Thunder Ridge
S25 at Southern Cloud
O02 at Pike Valley
O09 at Onaga
O16 Lakeside
O23 at Rock Hills
BLUE VALLEY-RANDOLPH
Matt Schreiber
2-7
District 3
S04 Doniphan West
S11 Axtell
S18 at Hanover
S25 Frankfort
O02 Open
O09 Wetmore
O16 at Onaga
O23 at Lakeside
BUCKLIN
Trevor Powell
4-5
District 7
S04 at Spearville
S11 Kiowa County
S18 Hodgeman County
S25 at South Central
O02 Satanta
O09 Minneola
O16 Ingalls
O23 at Dighton
CALDWELL
Sean Blosser
7-4
District 6
S04 at Oxford
S11 South Haven
S18 at Norwich
S25 Hutchinson Central Christian
O02 at Stafford
O09 Peabody
O16 at South Barber
O23 Chase
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chris Steiner
2-7
District 5
S04 Open
S11 Open
S18 at Otis-Bison
S25 at Chase
O02 Victoria
O09 at Sylvan-Lucas
O16 at Hutch Central Christian
O23 Wilson
CENTRE
Kelly Steiner
8-3
District 2
S04 Herington
S11 at Valley Falls
S18 at Solomon
S25 Rural Vista
O02 at Marais des Cygnes Valley
O09 Lebo
O16 at Wakefield
O23 Hartford
CHASE
John Wellman
2-7
District 5
S04 WaKeeney
S11 Victoria
S18 at Sylvan-Lucas
S25 Central Plains
O02 at Wilson
O09 Tescott
O16 at Otis-Bison
O23 at Caldwell
CHETOPA
Rick Aldridge
1-8
District 1
S04 Oswego
S11 at Bluejacket, Okla.
S18 at Marmaton Valley
S25 Altoona-Midway
O02 Southern Coffey
O09 at Colony-Crest
O16 St. Paul
O23 at Waverly
COLONY-CREST
Nick McAnulty
6-4
District 1
S04 at Yates Center
S11 Marmaton Valley
S18 Marais des Cygnes Valley
S25 St. Paul
O02 at Waverly
O09 Chetopa
O16 at Southern Coffey
O23 Altoona-Midway
DIGHTON
Ken Simon
1-8
District 7
S04 Sharon Springs
S11 at Quinter
S18 at St. Francis
S25 Satanta
O02 at Ingalls
O09 South Central
O16 at Minneola
O23 Bucklin
FRANKFORT
Nick Anderson
8-2
District 3
S04 at Washington County
S11 Wetmore
S18 at Onaga
S25 Blue Valley-Randolph
O02 Axtell
O09 at Hanover
O16 Thunder Ridge
O23 Open
HANOVER
Matt Heuer
10-2
District 3
S04 at Pike Valley
S11 at Onaga
S18 Blue Valley-Randolph
S25 at Axtell
O02 Osborne
O09 Frankfort
O16 Open
O23 Wetmore
HARTFORD
Colton Barrett
3-6
District 2
S04 Maranatha
S11 at Madison
S18 at Burlingame
S25 at Lebo
O02 Rural Vista
O09 at Wakefield
O16 Marais des Cygnes Valley
O23 at Centre
HUTCH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN
Tony Urwiller
10-2
District 6
S04 at Pretty Prairie
S11 Peabody
S18 at South Barber
S25 at Caldwell
O02 South Haven
O09 at Norwich
O16 Central Plains
O23 Stafford
INGALLS
Vestal Teeter
4-5
District 7
S04 South Gray
S11 Meade
S18 at Spearville
S25 at Minneola
O02 Dighton
O09 at Satanta
O16 at Bucklin
O23 South Central
LAKESIDE
Drew Duskie
5-4
District 4
S04 at Logan-Palco
S11 Rock Hills
S18 at Osborne
S25 Thunder Ridge
O02 at Southern Cloud
O09 Pike Valley
O16 at Beloit-St. John’s
O23 Blue Valley-Randolph
LEBO
Brian Hadley
7-3
District 2
S04 Southern Coffey
S11 Chase County
S18 at Waverly
S25 Hartford
O02 at Wakefield
O09 at Centre
O16 Rural Vista
O23 Marais des Cygnes Valley
LINN
Ron Smith
1-8
District 3
Canceled season
LOGAN-PALCO
Mike Jenner
4-5
District 8
S04 Lakeside
S11 at Stockton
S18 at Lincoln
S25 at Sharon Springs
O02 at St. Francis
O09 Wheatland-Grinnell
O16 at Triplains-Brewster
O23 Quinter
MARAIS DES CYGNES VALLEY
Lewis Whitson
3-6
District 2
S04 Waverly
S11 Southern Coffey
S18 at Colony-Crest
S25 at Wakefield
O02 Centre
O09 at Rural Vista
O16 at Hartford
O23 Lebo
MINNEOLA
Reigo Hahn
8-2
District 7
S04 at Kiowa County
S11 Spearville
S18 at South Gray
S25 Ingalls
O02 at South Central
O09 Bucklin
O16 Dighton
O23 at Satanta
NORWICH
Mike Wilmott
6-4
District 6
S04 Argonia-Attica
S11 at South Barber
S18 Caldwell
S25 at South Haven
O02 at Sylvan-Lucas
O09 Hutchinson Central Christian
O16 at Stafford
O23 Peabody
ONAGA
Ben Kolterman
5-4
District 3
S04 at Clifton-Clyde
S11 Hanover
S18 Frankfort
S25 Open
O02 at Wetmore
O09 Beloit-St. John’s
O16 Blue Valley-Randolph
O23 at Axtell
OSBORNE
Steve Tiernan
13-0
District 4
S04 Hill City
S11 at Beloit-St. John’s
S18 Lakeside
S25 at Rock Hills
O02 at Hanover
O09 Thunder Ridge
O16 at Southern Cloud
O23 Pike Valley
OTIS-BISON
Travis Starr
5-4
District 5
S04 St. John
S11 Sylvan-Lucas
S18 Central Plains
S25 at Wilson
O02 at Tescott
O09 at South Barber
O16 Chase
O23 at Victoria
PEABODY
Kody Tegtmeier
2-7
District 6
S04 Little River
S11 at Hutchinson Central Christian
S18 Stafford
S25 Tescott
O02 South Barber
O09 at Caldwell
O16 South Haven
O23 at Norwich
PIKE VALLEY
Jeremy Miller
3-6
District 4
S04 Hanover
S11 at Thunder Ridge
S18 Southern Cloud
S25 at Wetmore
O02 Beloit-St. John’s
O09 at Lakeside
O16 Rock Hills
O23 at Osborne
QUINTER
Jeff Savage
3-6
District 8
S04 at Atwood
S11 Dighton
S18 at Oberlin
S25 Wheatland-Grinnell
O02 at Triplains-Brewster
O09 St. Francis
O16 Sharon Springs
O23 at Logan-Palco
ROCK HILLS
Colby Hamel
6-3
District 4
S04 Open
S11 at Lakeside
S18 at Axtell
S25 Osborne
O02 at Thunder Ridge
O09 Southern Cloud
O16 at Pike Valley
O23 Beloit-St. John’s
RURAL VISTA
Brian Henry
1-8
District 2
S04 Solomon
S11 at Canton-Galva
S18 Herington
S25 at Centre
O02 at Hartford
O09 Marais des Cygnes Valley
O16 at Lebo
O23 Wakefield
SATANTA
Justin Helton
2-7
District 7
S04 Hodgeman County
S11 at South Gray
S18 at Meade
S25 at Dighton
O02 at Bucklin
O09 Ingalls
O16 at South Central
O23 Minneola
SHARON SPRINGS
Brad Willems
2-7
District 8
S04 at Dighton
S11 at Oberlin
S18 Atwood
S25 Logan-Palco
O02 at Wheatland-Grinnell
O09 Triplains-Brewster
O16 at Quinter
O23 St. Francis
SOUTH BARBER
Matt Cantrell
9-2
District 6
S04 at Pratt-Skyline
S11 Norwich
S18 Hutchinson Central Christian
S25 at Stafford
O02 at Peabody
O09 Otis-Bison
O16 Caldwell
O23 at South Haven
SOUTH CENTRAL
Gene Glenn/Charlie Austin
10-1
District 7
S04 Meade
S11 at Hodgeman County
S18 at Kiowa County
S25 Bucklin
O02 Minneola
O09 at Dighton
O16 Satanta
O23 at Ingalls
SOUTH HAVEN
Cody Wolf
3-6
District 6
S04 at Central-Burden
S11 at Caldwell
S18 Kinsley
S25 Norwich
O02 at Hutchinson Central Christian
O09 Stafford
O16 at Peabody
O23 South Barber
SOUTHERN CLOUD
Rick Hatfield
1-8
District 4
S04 WIlson
S11 Open
S18 at Pike Valley
S25 Beloit-St. John’s
O02 Lakeside
O09 at Rock Hills
O16 Osborne
O23 at Thunder Ridge
SOUTHERN COFFEY
Trevor Smith
2-7
District 1
S04 Lebo
S11 at Marais des Cygnes Valley
S18 Madison
S25 Waverly
O02 at Chetopa
O09 Altoona-Midway
O16 Colony-Crest
O23 at St. Paul
ST. FRANCIS
Nick Fawcett
12-1
District 8
S04 Oberlin
S11 at Atwood
S18 Dighton
S25 at Triplains-Brewster
O02 Logan-Palco
O09 at Quinter
O16 Wheatland-Grinnell
O23 at Sharon Springs
ST. PAUL
Keith Wiatrak
10-1
District 1
S04 Sedan
S11 Oswego
S18 at Yates Center
S25 at Colony-Crest
O02 at Altoona-Midway
O09 Waverly
O16 at Chetopa
O23 Southern Coffey
STAFFORD
Taylor Bauman
2-7
District 6
S03 at Fairfield
S11 at Wilson
S18 at Peabody
S25 South Barber
O02 Caldwell
O09 at South Haven
O16 Norwich
O23 at Hutchinson Central Christian
SYLVAN-LUCAS
Ben Labertew
6-4
District 5
S04 at Beloit-St. John’s
S11 at Otis-Bison
S18 Chase
S25 at Victoria
O02 Norwich
O09 Central Plains
O16 at Wilson
O23 Tescott
TESCOTT
Daymon Walker
1-8
District 5
S04 Lincoln
S11 Open
S18 Wilson
S25 at Peabody
O02 Otis-Bison
O09 at Chase
O16 Victoria
O23 at Sylvan-Lucas
THUNDER RIDGE
Joel Struckhoff
9-2
District 4
S04 Stockton
S11 Pike Valley
S18 at Beloit-St. John’s
S25 at Lakeside
O02 Rock Hills
O09 at Osborne
O16 at Frankfort
O23 Southern Cloud
TRIPLAINS-BREWSTER
Brett Gfeller
5-4
District 8
S04 Medicine Lodge
S11 Open
S18 at Hoxie
S25 St. Francis
O02 Quinter
O09 at Sharon SPrings
O16 Logan-Palco
O23 at Wheatland-Grinnell
VICTORIA
Doug Oberle
6-3
District 5
S04 LaCrosse
S11 at Chase
S18 at WaKeeney
S25 Sylvan-Lucas
O02 at Central Plains
O09 Wilson
O16 at Tescott
O23 Otis-Bison
WAKEFIELD
Chris Freeman
2-7
District 2
S04 at Bennington
S11 at Solomon
S18 Clifton-Clyde
S25 Marais des Cygnes Valley
O02 at Lebo
O09 Hartford
O16 Centre
O23 at Rural Vista
WAVERLY
Nick Fraenza
6-4
District 1
S04 at Marais des Cygnes Valley
S11 Burlingame
S18 Lebo
S25 at Southern Coffey
O02 Colony-Crest
O09 at St. Paul
O16 at Altoona-Midway
O23 Chetopa
WETMORE
Rick Schnacker
2-7
District 3
S04 at Valley Falls
S11 at Frankfort
S18 Open
S25 Pike Valley
O02 Onaga
O09 at Blue Valley-Randolph
O16 Axtell
O23 at Hanover
WHEATLAND-GRINNELL
Todd Flinn
8-2
District 8
S04 Axtell
S11 at Kinsley
S18 Stockton
S25 at Quinter
O02 Sharon Springs
O09 at Logan-Palco
O16 at St. Francis
O23 Triplains-Brewster
WILSON
Tony Brokes
2-7
District 5
S04 at Southern Cloud
S11 Stafford
S18 at Tescott
S25 Otis-Bison
O02 Chase
O09 at Victoria
O16 Sylvan-Lucas
O23 at Central Plains
SIX-MAN
ASHLAND
Ben Fox
6-3
S04 at Burrton
S11 Pawnee Heights
S18 at Deerfield
S25 at Moscow
O02 Cunningham
O09 at Rolla
O15 Fowler
BURRTON
CT Young
0-9
S04 Ashland
S11 Fowler
S18 at Moscow
S25 at Cunningham
O02 at Deerfield
O09 Pawnee Heights
O15 Rolla
CHEYLIN
Chris Walden
9-1
S04 Golden Plains
S11 Western Plains
S19 Stratton-Liberty, Colo.
S25 Weskan
O02 Tribune
O09 at Natoma
O15 at Northern Valley
CUNNINGHAM
Lance McGuire
1-7
S04 at Rolla
S11 Deerfield
S18 at Fowler
S25 Burrton
O02 at Ashland
O09 Moscow
O15 at Pawnee Heights
DEERFIELD
Robert Cox
3-5
S04 Pawnee Heights
S11 at Cunningham
S18 Ashland
S25 at Rolla
O02 Burrton
O09 Fowler
O15 at Moscow
FOWLER
Boyd Peterson
1-7
S04 Moscow
S11 at Burrton
S18 Cunningham
S25 at Pawnee Heights
O02 Rolla
O09 at Deerfield
O15 at Ashland
GOLDEN PLAINS
Travis Smith
7-4
S04 Cheylin
S11 at Weskan
S18 Tribune
S25 at Natoma
O02 Western Plains
O09 at Northern Valley
O15 Open
MOSCOW
Brett Harp
10-0
S04 at Fowler
S11 at Rolla
S18 Burrton
S25 Ashland
O02 Pawnee Heights
O09 at Cunningham
O15 Deeerfield
NATOMA
Cody Dunlap
5-3
S04 at Western Plains
S11 Northern Valley
S18 at Weskan
S25 Golden Plains
O02 Open
O09 Cheylin
O15 at Tribune
NORTHERN VALLEY
Marvin Gebhard
2-7
S04 Tribune
S11 at Natoma
S18 at Western Plains
S25 Open
O02 at Weskan
O09 Golden Plains
O15 Cheylin
PAWNEE HEIGHTS
Jeff Chambers
5-4
S04 at Deerfield
S11 at Ashland
S18 Rolla
S25 Fowler
O02 at Moscow
O09 at Burrton
O15 Cunningham
ROLLA
Jon Schnable
1-7
S04 Cunningham
S11 Moscow
S18 at Pawnee Heights
S25 Deerfield
O02 at Fowler
O09 Ashland
O15 at Burrton
TRIBUNE
Kyle Finder
0-9
S04 at Northern Valley
S11 at Eads, Colo.
S18 at Golden Plains
S25 Western Plains
O02 at Cheylin
O09 Weskan
O15 Natoma
WESKAN
Brett Clow
6-5
S04 Open
S11 Golden Plains
S18 Natoma
S25 at Cheylin
O02 Northern Valley
O09 at Tribune
O15 at Western Plains
WESTERN PLAINS
Joe Spangler
0-8
S04 Natoma
S11 at Cheylin
S18 Northern Valley
S25 at Tribune
O02 at Golden Plains
O09 Open
O15 Weskan
OTHERS
CAIR PARAVEL
Doug Bonura
3-6
S04 KC East
S11 at Wichita Homeschool
S18 at Maranatha
S25 Wichita Sunrise
O02 at St. Mary’s Academy
O09 at Axtell
O16 Lawrence Veritas
O23 at Wichita Life Prep
O30 at Manhattan Eagles