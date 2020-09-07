SUPER 10
Team ... record
1. Mill Valley (2) ... 1-0
2. Miege (3) ... 0-0
3. Wichita Northwest (4)... 0-0
4. Aquinas (5) ... 0-0
5. Lawrence (6) ... 1-0
6. Derby (1) ... 0-1
7. Manhattan (8) ... 1-0
8. Carroll (10) ... 1-0
9. Blue Valley (7) ... 0-0
10. Olathe West (9) ... 0-0
CLASS 6A
Team ... record
1. Lawrence (2) ... 1-0
2. Derby (1) ... 0-1
3. Manhattan (4) ... 1-0
4. Blue Valley (3) ... 0-0
5. Olathe West (5) ... 0-0
Others — Blue Valley North 0-0, Gardner-Edgerton 0-0, Junction City 0-1, Olathe North 0-0, SM Northwest 0-0, Topeka High 0-0.
CLASS 5A
Team ... record
1. Mill Valley (1) ... 1-0
2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 0-0
3. Aquinas (3) ... 0-0
4. Carroll (4) ... 1-0
5. DeSoto (5) ... 1-0
Others — Goddard 1-0, Hays 1-0, Kapaun 1-0, Maize 1-0, Maize South 1-0, Pittsburg 1-0, Seaman 1-0, Wichita Heights 0-0.
CLASS 4A
Team ... record
1. Miege (1) ... 0-0
2. Tonganoxie (2) ... 1-0
3. McPherson (3) ... 1-0
4. Paola (4) ... 1-0
5. Andover Central (5) ... 1-0
Others — Arkansas City 1-0, Buhler 0-1, Eudora 1-0, KC Piper 1-0, Louisburg 1-0, St. James Academy 0-0.
CLASS 3A
Team ... record
1. Andale (1) ... 1-0
2. Perry-Lecompton (2) ... 1-0
3. Hayden (3) ... 1-0
4. Southeast-Saline (5) ... 1-0
5. Halstead (NR) ... 1-0
Others — Cheney 1-0, Clearwater 1-0, Colby 1-0, Columbus 1-0, Frontenac 0-1, Galena 1-0, Goodland 1-0, Hesston 1-0, Holton 1-0, Riley County 9-3, Scott City 1-0, Wichita Collegiate 1-0.
CLASS 2A
Team ... record
1. Rossville (2) ... 1-0
2. Garden Plain (3) ... 1-0
3. Silver Lake (3) ... 0-0
4. Hoisington (4) ... 1-0
5. Nemaha Central (1) ... 0-1
Others — Belle Plaine 1-0, Ellis 1-0, Eureka 1-0, Hillsboro 1-0, Humboldt 1-0, Lakin 1-0, Maur Hill 1-0, Norton 1-0.
CLASS 1A
Team ... record
1. Olpe (4) ... 1-0
2. Smith Center (2) ... 0-1
3. Centralia (1) ... 0-1
4. Sedgwick (5) ... 1-0
5. Conway Springs (3) ... 0-1
Others — Jackson Heights 0-0, Jefferson North 1-0, Lyndon 1-0, Oakley 1-0, Plainville 1-0, Valley Heights 1-0.
EIGHT-MAN I
Team ... record
1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 1-0
2. Madison (2) ... 1-0
3. Little River (3) ... 1-0
4. Leoti (4) ... 1-0
5. Clifton-Clyde (5) ... 1-0
Others — Argonia-Attica 1-0, Bennington 1-0, Hill City 1-0, Hodgeman County 1-0, Meade 1-0, Ness City 1-0, Pratt-Skyline 1-0, Sedan 1-0, Spearville 1-0, Washington County 1-0.
EIGHT-MAN II
Team ... record
1. St. Francis (1) ... 1-0
2. Hanover (2) ... 1-0
3. Lebo (3) ... 1-0
4. Axtell (4) ... 1-0
5. Victoria (NR) ... 1-0
Others — Caldwell 1-0, Hutch Central Christian 1-0, Rock Hills 1-0, Sylvan-Lucas 1-0, Thunder Ridge 1-0, Triplains-Brewster 1-0, Waverly 1-0.