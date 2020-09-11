SOCCER
High school
Results Thursday
CITY
WASHBURN RURAL 5, JUNCTION CITY 0
Junction City;0;0;—;0
Washburn Rural;3;2;—;5
Washburn Rural — Goals: Hensyel 3, Hallauer, Rohn. Assists: Bradstreet, Hutchinson, Schafersman. Shutout: Arnold.
Records — Junction City, 0-4; Rural, 2-1.
Shawnee Heights, 3, Seaman 0
AREA
Ottawa 3, KC Ward 0
Tonganoxie 5, Paola 0
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Results Thursday
CITY
Seaman def. Manhattan, 25-16, 25-8
Seaman def. Silver Lake, 25-13, 25-16
Seaman def. Shawnee Heights, 25-23, 25-19
Shawnee Heights def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20
Shawnee Heights def. Manhattan, 25-13, 25-18
Silver Lake def. Manhattan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
AREA
Maur Hill def. Doniphan West, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23
Atchison def. Doniphan West, 25-20, 25-22
Chase County def. Madison, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22
GOLF
High school
Results Thursday
WAMEGO INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Wamego 199, Concordia 212, Ottawa 221, Tonganoxie 223, KC Piper 237, Council Grove 239, Clay Center 243, Rossville 263, St. Marys 263.
Individual results
1. Donovan, Concordia, 42; 2. McKee, Wamego, 44; 3. York, Tonganoxie, 49; 4. (tie) Hoobler, Wamego and Wallace, Clay Center, 50; 6. Pierson, Wamego, 51; 7. (tie) Davis, Rossville and Vasquez, Ottawa, 52; 9. (tie) Sanner, Wamego; Aho, Ottawa; Rhodes, KC Piper and Lewis, Concordia, 54.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school
Results Thursday
LYNDON INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores
KC Christian 39, Jefferson North 60, West Franklin 69, Valley Falls 112, Council Grove 113, Chase County 139, Wellsville 189.
Individual results
1. Downes, Council Grove, 17:16.93; 2. Howard, KC Christian, 17:24.56; 3. Pentlin, Jefferson North, 17:30.61; 4. Haner, West Franklin, 17:30.99; 5. Browning, KC Christian, 18:03.62; 6. Vaught, KC Christian, 18:17.14; 7. Craft, Central Heights, 18:32.14; 8. Branam, Valley Falls, 18:33.34; 9. Kuczmarski, Central Heights, 18:35.08; 10. Connealy, KC Christian, 18:45.59.
Girls
Team scores
Paola 25, KC Christian 51, Jefferson North 58, Valley Falls 113, Chase County 126.
Individual results
1. Wagner, KC Christian, 19:19.33; 2. Picolet, Council Grove, 21:26.54; 3. Judd, West Franklin, 21:32.03; 4. Compton, Central Heights, 21:59.66; 5. Meyer, Central Heights, 22:09.35; 6. Myers, Jefferson North, 22:11.21; 7. Johnson, Paola, 22:17.06; 8. Jones, Paola, 23:)6.56; 9. Bollinger, Paola, 23:15.87; 10. Hudgeons, Paola, 23:39.44.