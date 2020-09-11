Friday

Sep 11, 2020 at 9:26 AM


TV-RADIO (reverse header)


SATURDAY, SEPT. 12


TELEVISION


BASEBALL


6:05 p.m.—Pittsburgh at Kansas City, FSKC, cable 34


6:10 p.m.—Detroit vs. Chicago White Sox, FS1, cable 60


7:07 p.m.—Cleveland vs. Minnesota, FOX, cable 4


BASKETBALL


7 p.m.—Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, ESPN, cable 32


FOOTBALL


11 a.m.—Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State, ESPN, cable 32


11 a.m.—Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, FS1, cable 60


11 a.m.—Charlotte at Appalachian State, ESPN2, cable 33


11 a.m.—Arkansas State at Kansas State, FOX, cable 4


11:30 a.m.—Louisiana-Monroe at Army, CBSSN, cable 260


1:30 p.m.—Duke at Notre Dame, NBC, cable 3


2:30 p.m.—Georgia Tech at Florida State, ABC, cable 3


2:30 p.m.—Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, ESPN2, cable 33


2:30 p.m.—Campbell at Georgia Southern, ESPNU, cable 244


6 p.m.—Citadel at South Florida, ESPNU, cable 244


6:30 p.m.—Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC, cable 10


6:30 p.m.—Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2, cable 33


9 p.m.—Coastal Carolina at Kansas, FS1, cable 60


HOCKEY


7 p.m.—Vegas vs. Dallas, NBC, cable 3


SOCCER


11:30 a.m.—Leeds United vs. Liverpool, NBC, cable 3


2:30 p.m.—Women, Portland FC at OL Reign, CBSSN, cable 60


TENNIS


3 p.m.—U.S. Open, ESPN, cable 32


RADIO


BASEBALL


6:05 p.m.—Pittsburgh at Kansas City, KSAL, 1150-AM


FOOTBALL


11 a.m.—Arkansas State at Kansas State, KSAL, 1150-AM


6 p.m.—Friends at Kansas Wesleyan, KSAL, 104.9-FM


9 p.m.—Coastal Carolina at Kansas, KZUH, 92.7-FM


LOCAL SCHEDULE (reverse header)


SATURDAY, SEPT. 12


BASEBALL


Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.


CROSS COUNTRY


Ell-Saline at Wamego, 11 a.m.


FOOTBALL


Arkansas State at Kansas State, 11 a.m.


Friends at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m.


Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m.


SOCCER


Kansas Wesleyan at Saint Mary, ppd


Salina South boys at Maize South, 4 p.m.


TENNIS


Salina South girls at Salina Central, 8:30 p.m.


Sacred Heart girls at Hesston, 9 a.m.


VOLLEYBALL


Ell-Saline vs. Sylvan-Lucas at Sylvan Grove, 8 a.m.


Sacred Heart at Ellsworth, 8 a.m.


Salina Central at Valley Center, 8 a.m.


Salina South at Southeast of Saline, 9 a.m.


Kansas Wesleyan vs. Presentation at Peru, Neb., 10 a.m.


Kansas Wesleyan vs. Dakota State at Peru, Neb., Noon


CROSS COUNTRY (reverse header)


HIGH SCHOOL


SWATHER SPECIAL


At Hesston G.C.


CLASS 6-5-4A


BOYS


Team scores


Dodge City 42, Garden City 43, Hays 56, Liberal 60, Newton 62, Great Bend 90, McPherson 100, Buhler 108, Salina South 113, Salina Central 116.


Salina individuals


Seniors—24. Schutz, SS, 20:36.4. 28. Sheahon, SC, 21:02.2. 34. Peyatt, SC, 27:32.8.


Juniors—1. Griffith, SC, 17:04.4. 2. Leonard, SS, 17:32.8. 10. French, SC, 18:02.3. 22. Duke, SS, 20:11.8. 24. Jamison, SS, 20:36.5. 27. Shea, SC, 20:45.9.


Sophomores—4. Tibbits, SC, 18:05.6. 11. Barth, SC, 19:09.1. 21. Kaiser, SS, 19:56.1. 23. Hudson, SS, 19:57.8. 35. Schrage, SS, 24:01.7.


Freshmen—12. Affholder, SC, 19:42.6. 16. McMurray, SS, 20:01.5. 18. Brown, SS, 20:14.8. 36. Price, SS, 24:39.7. 37. Rector, SS, 24:46.2. 39. Coulter, SS, 27:17.1. 40. Carano, SC, 31:12.0. 41. Schutz, SS, 37:05.9.


GIRLS


Team scores


Great Bend 13, Dodge City 16, Hays 25, Salina South 27, Garden City 37, Buhler 57, Liberal 69, Newton 77, Salina Central 77, McPherson 81.


Salina individuals


Seniors—3. Strang, SS, 21:20.3. 9. Fischer, SS, 22:21.6. 13. Schrage, SS, 23:01.0. 22. Rector, SS, 25:16.4. 24. Strommen, SC, 25:35.9. 25. Smith, SS, 25:44.6.


Juniors—4. Allen, SS, 20:26.1. 6. Arnold, SS, 21:04.9. 10. White, SC, 21:55.4. 11. Davila, SC, 22:03.2. 25. Young, SC, 24:27.2.


Sophomores—5. Marncino-Hinde, SS, 21:42.3. 34. Helton, SC, 27:41.7. 36. Am.Coykendall, SC, 33:15.6. 37. Al.Coykendall, SC, 37:12.9.


Freshmen—11. Denning, SC, 22:32.9. 21. Shea, SC, 25:11.8. 37. Mendenhall, SC, 31:58.7.


CLASS 3-2-1A


BOYS


Team scores


Smoky Valley 15, Southeast of Saline 23, Berean Academy 36, Holcomb 54, Wichita Collegiate 58, Hesston 62, Halstead 68, Burlington 73, Hoisington 85, Meade 97, Goessel 100, Moundridge 104, Marion 112, Cheney 122, Wichita Sunrise 123, Minneapolis 125, Sacred Heart 137, Central Burden 163, Ellsworth 168.


Saline County individuals


Seniors—2. Gleason, SES, 16:03.8. 3. Jackson, SES, 16:31.3. 9. Smith, SES, 17:36.7. 10. Hanson, SES, 17:38.1.


Juniors—7. Kejr, SES, 17;39.8. 22. Nurnberg, SES, 19:14.4. 40. Perrin, SH, 32:46.1.


Sophomores—3. Jackson, SES, 16:59.7. 8. Morrical, SES, 18:29.9. 9. Richardson, SES, 18:30.0. 21. Douglas, SH, 19:22.0. 24. Riordan, SH, 19:30.5. 27. Pembleton, SES, 19:47.1. 32. Johnson, SES, 20.31.1. 43. Weiss, SES, 22:34.5.


Freshmen—24. Johnston, SH, 20:30.1. 28. Ehrlich, SH, 21:16.2. 33. Kempke, SES, 21:44.6. 36. Walker, SES, 21:59.5.


GIRLS


Team scores


Southeast of Saline 6, Minneapolis 10, Sacred Heart 13, Smoky Valley 18, Berean Academy 24, Burlington 26, Cheney 28, Douglass 29, Beloit 30, Halstead 31, Central Plains 34, Wichita Classical 37, Hoisington 41, Holcomb 43, Meade 45, Kiowa County 46, Hesston 49, Central Burden 61, Wichita Sunrise 68, Goessel 77.


Saline County individuals


Seniors—11. Mendez, SH, 23:10.0. 13. Roths, SES, 23:32.9.


Juniors—1. Alderson, SES, 19:30.7. 5. Ehrlich, SH, 21:21.6. 6. Schroeder, SES, 21:36.2. 12. Pearson, SES, 22:28.0. 14. Yianakopulos, SES

Sophomores—2. Prochazka, SES, 20:39.7. 3. Sutton, SES, 20:49.7. 21. Felzien, SES, 24:23.3. 28. Commerford, SES, 25:32.1.


Freshmen—3. Roberts, SH, 21:52.0. 4. Franklin, SES, 21:59.1. 5. Mikkelson, SH, 22:07.0. 6. Matteucci, SH, 22:21.3. 11. Greenemeyer, SH, 23:11.3. 12. Adams, SES, 23:17.3.


LOCAL FOOTBALL (reverse header)


MIDDLE SCHOOL


Thursday's result


Sacred Heart 18, Republic County 8


LOCAL SOCCER (reverse header)


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS


SALINA SOUTH 3, McPHERSON 2


Salina South;2;1;—;3


McPherson;0;2;—;2


First half—SS: Oaks (Navarro assist), 3rd minute. SS: Escobedo (unassisted), 29th.


Second half—SS: Oaks (unassisted), 47th. M: Everhard (unassisted), 60th. M: Hargraves (unassisted), 77th.


Shots—SS 7, M 4. Saves—SS 2, M 3. Goalkeepers—SS: Nunez, M: Peterson.


SALINA CENTRAL 2, HAYS 1 (2OT)


Salina Central;1;0;0;1;—;2


Hays;1;0;0;0;—;1


First half—H: Muller (Staab assist), 11th minute. SC: N. Foley (unassisted), 24th.


Second overtime—SC: De La Torre (Regier).


LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)


HIGH SCHOOL


AT SACRED HEART


Lyons def. Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-14. Lyons def. Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-21.


AT OAKLEY


Phillipsburg def. Oakley, 25-10, 25-12. Phillipsburg def. Plainville, 25-12, 25-13


AT AXTELL


Doniphan West def. Clifton-Clyde, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15. Clifton-Clyde def. Axtell, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16. Clifton-Clyde def. Troy, 25-16, 25-14


AT WETMORE


Washington County def. Wetmore, 25-22, 30-32, 25-20. Washington County def. Blue Valley Randolph, 25-22, 25-15


AT LINN


Linn def. Onaga, 25-8, 25-15. Centralia def. Linn, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15


AT BROOKVILLE


Remington def. Ell-Saline, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21. Ell-Saline def. Remington, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22


AT WHITE CITY


Rural Vista def. Council Grove, 25-22, 25-21. Riley County def. Rural Vista, 25-14, 25-23


FRESHMAN


AT SALINA


Maize South def. Salina South, 25-23, 25-13. Maize South def. Salina Central, 25-12, 25-18. Salina South def. Valley Center, 25-15, 25-19. Salina Central def. Salina South, 25-16, 25-20. Salina Central def. Valley Center, 25-23, 25-18