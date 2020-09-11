After opening the 2020 season in impressive fashion, Seaman’s volleyball team got a wakeup call last Thursday in three-set losses to Lansing and Park Hill South, Mo.

It didn’t take long for the Vikings to get back on track, however, with Seaman reeling off five straight victories this week, including a 3-0 sweep in Thursday’s home quadrangular to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Seaman opened with a 25-16, 25-8 win over Manhattan, then took a 25-13, 25-16 win over Silver Lake and capped the night with a 25-23, 25-19 win over city rival Shawnee Heights.

"I was frustrated that night because I felt like we didn’t quite play to our potential,’’ Seaman coach Tatiana Schafer said of last week’s losses. "I think Lansing’s a great team and I thought Park Hill South was a great team, and they played us really well.

"I just felt like we didn’t come out with the fire that we came out with tonight and it clearly showed.’’

Schafer has been pleased with the way her team has bounced back this week, sweeping Topeka West and Junction City on Tuesday before Thursday’s impressive performance.

"We’ve focused a lot this week on our intensity and what we bring to the court besides just our ability to play,’’ Schafer said. "I felt like that was huge for us tonight and then our defensive effort was really a game-changer.

"It was good to get back on the right track and hopefully that carries over through the rest of the season.’’

Seaman jumped out in front 16-7 in its first set of the night against Manhattan, getting a long service run from junior Ellee Meier en route to its nine-point win.

The Vikings then rolled through the second set against the Indians, as senior Camryn Turner and junior Drew Baxter dominated the net, including a Turner kill to end the match.

Seaman opened with a 12-point first-set victory over perennial Class 3A power Silver Lake and then jumped out to 13-4 and 21-9 leads in the second set.

The Eagles put together a mini-run behind the serving of senior Ellington Hogle before Seaman sophomore Lindsey Smith ended the match with a kill.

Shawnee Heights pushed Seaman to the limit in the first set before the Vikings pulled out the 25-23 win and Seaman built a 21-12 lead in the second set before closing out the win with a Baxter kill.

The T-Birds were tied with the Vikings 13-all in the first set and cut a 23-19 deficit to 23-22 on a kill from junior Kali Henry and a kill and a block from senior Claire Olson before Seaman held off Heights for the win.

Despite the loss to Seaman, Shawnee Heights coach Sami McHenry was pleased with the play of her team, which went 2-1 on the night to improve to 2-3 on the season.

The T-Birds outlasted Silver Lake in a three-set match, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, and avenged a two-set Tuesday night loss to Manhattan with a decisive 25-13, 25-18 victory.

"I think I’m seeing a little more confidence in my team and seeing that they can be good,’’ McHenry said. "Tonight we got a feel of that and that felt pretty good.’’

Silver Lake went 1-2 on the night, but pushed Shawnee Heights to three sets in its opener and ended things with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 win over Manhattan.

Manhattan led early in the third set against Silver Lake, but the Eagles used a 4-0 run to take a 19-17 lead on a productive service run from senior Grace Fitzgerald.

The Indians rallied to lead 21-19, 22-20 and 22-21 before Silver Lake closed out the win with four straight points, including back-to-back aces from junior Taryn Burkhardt to end the match.

"We worked really hard, going three sets in two matches, and you want to keep the spirits up, and their spirits are up, ending the night on a good note,’’ said Eagles coach Sarah Johnson, whose team improved to 7-3.

MATCH RESULTS

Seaman def. Manhattan, 25-16, 25-8; Shawnee Heights def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20; Seaman def. Silver Lake, 25-13, 25-16; Shawnee Heights def. Manhattan, 25-13, 25-18; Seaman def. Shawnee Heights, 25-23, 25-19; Silver Lake def. Manhattan, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22.