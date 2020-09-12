GODDARD — Neither Salina Central or Goddard-Eisenhower could gain momentum for a significant part of time in Friday’s Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division II matchup.

One stop in overtime gave Eisenhower the momentum it needed. The Tigers needed a 21-yard field goal by Carlos Virdio to spoil the Mustangs’ debut in AVCTL-II play, 45-42. Virdio’s game-winning field goal came after he had a kick blocked by senior Dakota Hogan late in the fourth quarter.

"I told them in (the locker room), ‘It’s disappointing and we’re hanging our heads about it, because we felt like we could’ve won that football game just as easy as Eisenhower did,’" Central coach Mark Sandbo said. "There’s a lot of things to be proud of. We had a lot of momentum, and credit Goddard-Eisenhower for being to claw away at it.

"They did a good job of stealing the momentum, and then our kids, did a good job of response to that. It (was) just a back-and-forth game. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the scoreboard."

Central came out the gates with momentum by scoring on its first two drives of the game. The Mustangs’ first score capped off an 84-yard drive with junior Parker Kavanagh finding Hayden Vidricksen for a 32-yard score.

Micah Moore got into the action with a 4-yard run capping off a 90-yard drive. The Mustang defense got into the action forcing a fumble which junior Nick Clayton took it to the house 35 yards for the score.

Eisenhower scored from the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter with Nick Hogan finding Cade Friend for a 9-yard score. The duo made it 21-14 with 7:19 left to play before half when Friend reeled in a 30-yard touchdown on 4th down.

With the Tigers in striking distance, they were able to force the Mustangs into a mistake. Kavanagh went for the deep pass, but was picked off by Nick Hauser who took it 45 yards for the game-tying score.

Central made a quick response on its final drive before halftime with Kavanagh finding EZ Jackson for a 7-yard score to put the Mustangs up 27-21.

Eisenhower made the plays when it counted and when it got inside the five-yard line, it went to fullback Cody Hawks. Hawks scored twice to give Eisenhower a 34-27 lead before Moore responded with a 9-yard score after a 70-yard kickoff return by junior Logan Losey.

Hawks gave the Tigers a 42-34 lead with his third score of the quarter.

Eisenhower had a chance to seal the victory, but Central senior Dakota Hogan had other thoughts. He blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt keeping the Mustangs’ hopes alive to force overtime.

Central drove down field and Kavanagh found a seam and ran it in for a 2-yard score. Kavanagh connected with sophomore Kenyon McMillian for the 2-point conversion to tie things at 42 with 51 seconds to play.

The Mustang defense forced the Tigers to go three-and-out and gave its offense a chance to go score and earn the win. Central got to the Tiger 22 yard line after a 30-yard punt return by Losey.

"Coach (Adam) Schneck did a great job of making a call of a return," Sandbo said of Losey. "He had the right call and we got the return setup and Logan made a terrific return putting us in a position to win the football game, and that’s all you can ask for."

However, when it came to time to kick the game winner, a mishandled snap by the Mustangs forced the game into overtime.

Sandbo said he had confidence in senior Mac Hemmer going out and making the field goal.

"He’s made it in practice," he said. "We’ve just got to execute. That’s football, and Campus made something out of it last week, and we were unfortunately not able to."

In overtime, Central got to the 2-yard line on its first play of overtime but Eisenhower pushed it back on 2nd and 3rd down. Kavanagh scrambled up the middle on 4th down, but was stopped short of the goal line.

"We had about three different calls in that situation," Sandbo said. "They gave us a look that we liked. We knew what we were running into with (Cody Hawks and Seth Volker).

"Those are awfully good football players. They’re the ones who made the play at the end. We thought our guy was going to grip in there, and unfortunately that didn’t happen."

Hawks and Volker setup the Tigers’ chance at winning the game. After two incompletions on its first two plays, Eisenhower got a 6-yard run by Nick Hogan to set up the game-winning field goal.

Sandbo credits his seniors for not giving up a crucial time.

"When we got into overtime, (they) took a stance in leadership, getting together and saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to get into this and we’re going to score,’" Sandbo said.

Kavanagh passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns and a rushing score. Moore ran for 52 yards on 16 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Jackson was the Mustangs’ leading receiver with seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Central (0-2, 0-1 AVCTL-II) travels to Andover next Friday.

"We’re going to have to be more consistent everywhere, and that was the same as last week," Sandbo said. "We made a lot of mistakes, but I’m sure Eisenhower did too. We’re going to get better. We got better from week one to week two.

"We talk about taking steps in the right direction. We’ve been in this position before, and we’re going to respond again. These guys are really proud to wear that Mustang on the front of their jersey. They’re going to represent that very well."