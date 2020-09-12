Saturday

Sep 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


AREA GAMES


Bridgeport, Neb. 26, Goodland 20 (ot)


Canton-Galva 62, Moundridge 6


Canton-Galva vs. Rural Vista, ccd.


Centre vs. Valley Falls, ccd.


Clay Center 41, Jefferson West 13


Clifton-Clyde 42, Little River 36 (ot)


Colby 21, Cimarron 8


Concordia 42, Abilene 0


Douglass 34, Marion 8


Ell-Saline 34, Sacred Heart 0


Goddard Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 42 (ot)


Goessel 32, Herington 14


Haven 30, Smoky Valley 0


Hays 43, Great Bend 14


Hesston 44, Hillsboro 39


Hill City 7, Ness City 6


Holton 55, Chapman 13


Hoxie 36, LaCrosse 14


Lakeside 44, Rock Hills 12


Leoti 50, Trego 0


Lincoln 68, Fairfield 16


Logan-Palco 30, Stockton 7


Maize South 62, Salina South 6


McPherson 41, Circle 0


Natoma 33, Northern Valley 0


Norton 42, Ellis 20


Oakley 10, Plainville 7


Oberlin 58, Sharon Springs 8


Osborne 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 42


Riley County 47, Minneapolis 0


Quinter 52, Dighton 6


Republic County 52, Ellsworth 6


St. Francis 58, Atwood 8


Smith Center 21, Phillipsburg 13


Solomon 32, Wakefield 28


Southeast of Saline 18, Beloit 0


Southern Cloud 22, Tescott 6


Stafford 58, Wilson 42


Sylvan-Lucas 48, Otis-Bison 0


TMP-Marian 34, Russell 6


Thunder Ridge 52, Pike Valley 42


Triplains-Brewster at Tribune (Saturday)


Victoria 58, Chase 8


Washington County 36, Bennington 18


Weskan 46, Golden Plains 36


Wheatland-Grinnell 50, Kinsley 36


OTHERS


Andale 63, Mulvane 0


Anderson County 22, Wellsville 21


Andover 21, Arkansas City 0


Attica-Argonia 50, Udall 0


Axtell 48, Topeka Cornerstone 0


Basehor-Linwood 61, Leavenworth 42


Bluejacket, Okla. 54, Chetopa 20


Bucklin 52, Kiowa County 42


Burlingame 60, Waverly 34


Burlington 50, Santa Fe Trail 23


Burrton 71, Fowlere 34


Caldwell 64, South Haven 28


Caney 35, Neodesha 0


Central Christian 22, Peabody 0


Centralia 46, Troy 0


Cheney 54, Belle Plaine 7


Cherryvale 44, Bluestem 0


Clearwater 42, Rose Hill 20


Columbus 14, Coffeyville 7


Conway Springs 34, Remington 20


Coweta, Okla. 34, Frontenac 13


Cunningham 48, Deerfield 0


Derby 43, Newton 31


Dewey, Okla. 36, Riverton 34


Dodge City 35, Liberal 0


Doniphan West 68, St. Joseph LeBlond, Mo. 32


El Dorado 14, Augusta 7


Emporia 32, Atchison 21


Eureka 34, Erie 7


Fort Scott 46, Independence 9


Frankfort 52, Wetmore 0


Garden Plain 14, Sterling 0


Goddard 30, Valley Center 20


Halstead 36, Nickerson 0


Hanover 58, Onaga 0


Hodgeman County 52, South Central 6


Hoisington 35, Larned 19


Holcomb 30, Scott City 13


Hugoton 28, Ulysses 6


Humboldt 30, Fredonia 26


Hutchinson 21, Garden City 20


Hutchinson Trinity 42, Chaparral 18


Inman 67, Ellinwood 0


Junction City 36, Manhattan 29


KC Ward 39, McLouth 6


Kingman 41, Wichita Trinity 6


Lansing 12, KC Piper 7


Lawrence 56, Topeka Washburn Rural 7


Lebo 52, Chase County 6


Lyndon 78, Pleasanton 0


Madison-Hamilton 56, Hartford 0


Maize 41, Wichita Campus 14


Manhattan Flint Hills 76, Wichita Life Prep 30


Marais des Cygnes 52, Southern Coffey 0


Maur Hill-Mount Academy 61, Oskaloosa 6


Meade 64, Ingalls 16


Mission Valley 20, West Franklin 6


Moscow 41, Rolla 9


Nemaha Central 36, Eudora 6


Northern Heights 22, Northeast Arma 20


Norwich 52, South Barber 50


Olathe North 41, Olathe South 0


Olathe West 20, Olathe Northwest 0


Olpe 61, Central Heights 14


Osage City 53, Council Grove 14


Oswego 54, St. Paul 8


Ottawa 33, Baldwin 32


Paola 41, Spring Hill 38


Parsons 25, Iola 20


Pawnee Heights 77, Ashland 31


Perry-Lecompton 47, Hiawatha 7


Pittsburg 34, Chanute 10


Pittsburg Colgan 38, St. Michael The Archangel, Mo. 24


Pratt 20, Girard 19


Rossville 58, Rock Creek 57


Sabetha 39, Riverside 6


St. Marys 46, Horton 8


St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Lenexa St. James 0


Sedan 48, Rosalia Flinthills 0


Sedgwick 1, Wichita Independent 0 (forfeit)


Shawnee Heights 29, Bonner Springs 22 (ot)


Shawnee Mill Valley 70, DeSoto 21


South Gray 52, Satanta 0


Southeast Cherokee 44, Jayhawk Linn 8


Spearville 38, Minneola 22


Stratford, Texas 38, Lakin 16


Sublette 48, Stanton County 22


Syracuse 33, Elkhart 6


Texhoma, Okla. 57, Southwestern Heights 0


Tonganoxie 24, Louisburg 14


Topeka Seaman 28, Topeka Hayden 22


Valley Falls 54, Pretty Prairie 48


Valley Heights 44, Jefferson North 18


Wabaunsee 20, Uniontown 14


Wamego 28, Marysville 14


Wellsville 22, Anderson County 21


West Elk 44, Oxford 36


Wichita Carroll 31, Wichita Kapaun 28


Wichita Collegiate 56, Wellington 3


Winfield 14, Labette County 12


Yates Center 56, Altoona Midway 8