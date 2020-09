CROSS COUNTY

COYOTE WOMEN SECOND, MEN FOURTH: At Great Life Fitness, Kansas Wesleyan junior Stephanie Martinez’s fifth-place finish paced the Coyote women on Friday.

She finished her 5K race in 19:35.71. Junior Tabetha Denies was 11th with a time of 20:38.62 and freshman Christina Tipp took 14th (21:15.43).

Senior Jacob Lovell led the Coyote men with a 10th place finish, finishing his race in 27:06.94.