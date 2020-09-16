Halstead sweeps

CKL play

HAVEN — The Halstead Dragon volleyball team claimed a pair of three-set wins Tuesday in Central Kansas League play at Haven.

Halstead topped Haven 18-25, 25-14, 25-20, and Nickerson 22-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Halstead improves to 10-4, 3-0 in league play, and plays at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Marion Invitational.

Sedgwick splits

with Moundridge

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick and Moundridge volleyball teams split a double dual meet Tuesday in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick won the first match 23-25, 25-21, 25-17. Moundridge won the second match 25-17, 25-15.

Sedgwick hosts Goessel at 4 p.m. Thursday. Moundridge plays Douglass on Thursday at Sedgwick.

Inman sweeps

Berean Academy

INMAN — The Berean Academy volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Tuesday at Inman.

Berean lost the first match 25-15, 25-14, and the second match 25-17, 25-14.

Berean Academy plays at 9 a.m. Saturday at Remington.

Goessel sweeps

home triangular

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team swept a Wheat State League triangular Tuesday at home.

Goessel downed Wakefield 25-10, 25-17, and Elyria Christian 25-10, 25-19.

Goessel is 6-4, 3-1 in WSL play, and plays Thursday at Goessel.