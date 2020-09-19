Undefeated Lansing struck early and often Friday night, opening up a 34-0 halftime lead on the way to a 41-7 United Kansas Conference victory over Shawnee Heights at Lansing.

Lions junior quarterback Caden Crawford threw for three touchdowns on the night, with senior Malik Benson scoring on 36 and 29-yard receptions and senior Hunner Nelson scoring on an 11-yard catch.

Lansing (3-0) also got a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior Jack Knutson (3 and 30 yards) while senior Shawn Patton scored on a 6-yard run.

Patton got the Lions on the scoreboard with 8:02 left in the first quarter and Knutson’s first TD gave Lansing a 14-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first.

Lansing put the game away with three scores in the second quarter, with Crawford throwing all three of his touchdown passes in that quarter.

Knutson added his second TD with 4:08 left in the third quarter to end the Lions’ scoring before Shawnee Heights senior quarterback Hunter Wohler completed a 77-yard touchdown pass to senior Harvey Davis Jr. with 8:42 remaining in the game.

CAIR PARAVEL 58, MARANATHA ACADEMY 12

Cair Paravel Latin improved to 3-0 on the season with a 58-12 road romp at Maranatha Academy, jumping out to a commanding 26-0 halftime lead and cruising the rest of the way.

Junior quarterback Carter Brian completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 402 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ethan Kuder had eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns while Max Columbo caught four passes for 118 yards and two TDs and Noah Hastert caught four passes for 91 yards and two scores.

LANSING 41, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 7

Shawnee Heights (1-2);0;0;0;7;—;7

Lansing (3-0);14;20;7;0;—;41

Lansing — Patton 6 run (kick good)

Lansing — Knutson 3 run (kick good)

Lansing — Benson 36 pass from Crawford (kick good)

Lansing — Benson 29 pass from Crawford (kick failed)

Lansing — Nelson 11 pass from Crawford (kick good)

Lansing — Knutson 30 run (kick good)

Shawnee Heights — Davis 77 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)

CAIR PARAVEL 58, MARANATHA ACADEMY 12

Cair Paravel (3-0);12;14;20;12;—;58

Maranatha Christian (0-3);0;0;12;0;—;12

Cair Paravel — Robinson 1 run (run failed)

Cair Paravel — Hastert 36 pass from Brian (run failed)

Cair Paravel — Kuder 46 pass from Brian (pass failed)

Cair Paravel — Columbo 33 pass from Brian (Hastert pass from Brian)

Cair Paravel — Kuder 2 pass from Brian (run failed)

Maranatha — 1 run (conversion failed)

Cair Paravel — Unruh 8 pass from Brian (Kuder pass from Carter)

Cair Paravel — Columbo 65 pass from Brian (pass failed)

Maranatha — 6 run (conversion failed)

Cair Paravel — Robinson 8 pass from Brian (pass failed)