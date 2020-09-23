Bethel drops two matches

WICHITA — The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Tuesday at Friends in non-conference play.

Bethel fell to both Friends and Mid-America Christian in three sets each.

Bethel fell to Friends 25-20, 25-23, 26-24.

Rheagan Hoover led Friends with 14 kills. Sarah Lazar-St. John scored nine kills. Abigail Knittel set 29 assists. Rachel Taylor served three aces. Alyssa Arnold had 22 digs. Lazar-St. John and MaKenzie Glaase each downed a pair of blocks.

Harlie Hunton led Bethel with 10 kills and two downed blocks. Jade Gleason had nine kills. Kaitlyn Shima set 19 assists. Hunton served a pair of aces. Katey Wilhelm had 24 digs.

Bethel fell to Mid-America Christian 25-21, 25-15, 25-15.

Hanna Foecker led Mid-America with 21 kills. Ryann Hale set 20 assists and served two aces. Meagan Plunk had 28 digs, followed by Hale with 13 and Walker with 12. Allison Porter downed two blocks.

Hunton led Bethel with seven kills. Shima set six assists. Wilhelm had 22 digs, followed by Shima and Macey Murray with 11 each. Paulina Diaz downed four blocks, followed by Mia Loganbill with three.

Bethel is 0-5 and plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Avila with Tabor to open KCAC play.

Friends 3, Bethel 0

BETHEL (0-4) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kendra Gooden 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 8-1-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 9-0-0; Julie Wilhite 2-0-0; Gabby Valdez 1-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Amber Mott 4-0-1; Kalyn Corley 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 10-2-2; Jessica Schumann 0-0-0; Paulina Diaz 1-0-0; Kaitlyn Shima 2-1-0; Macey Murray 0-1-0. Totals 37-5-2.0

FRIENDS (4-2) — (kills-aces-blocks) MaKenzie Glasse 6-0-2; Audrey Arnold 0-0-0; Alyssa Arnold 0-0-0; Abigail Knittel 4-1-0; Tiffany Hurd 1-0-1; Sarah Lazar-St. John 9-0-2; Rheagan Hoover 14-0-1; Rachel Taylor 0-3-0; Christy Hopfe 0-0-0; Raquel Gonzales 0-0-0; Remyngton Green 5-0-0. Totals 39-4-3.0

Bethel;20;23;24;—0

Friends;25;25;26;—3

Assist leaders — Fr.: Knittel 29, Gonzales 1. BC: Shima 19, Schumann 10. Dig leaders — Fr.: Aly.Arnold 22, Knittel 9. BC: Wilhelm 24, Murray 11.

Mid-America Christian 3, Bethel 0

MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN (3-1) — (kills-aces-blocks) Ryann Hale 0-2-0; Maegan Plunk 0-0-0; Kaylie Walker 0-1-0; Allison Porter 3-0-2; Hanna Foecker 21-1-1; Maddie Callicoat 3-0-1; Rebecca Lindley 0-0-0; Faith Foutch 7-0-1; Morgan Van Meir 0-1-0; Tiana Nihipali 5-0-1; Ashlin Punneo 1-0-1. Totals 40-5-4.0

BETHEL (0-5) — (kills-aces-blocks) Macey Murray 0-1-0; Mia Loganbill 5-0-3; Kaitlyn Shima 1-0-1; Gabby Valdez 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 0-0-0; Amber Mott 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 4-0-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-1-0; Paulina Diaz 3-0-4; Jessica Schumann 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 7-0-1; Kendra Gooden 0-0-0. Totals 20-2-5.0

Mid-Am. Chr.;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;21;15;15;—0

Assist leaders — MA: Hale 20, Van Meir 9, Plunk 7. BC: Shima 6, Schumann 3, Valdez 3. Dig leaders — MA: Plunk 28, Hale 13, Walker 12. BC: Wilhelm 22, Shima 11, Murray 11.

Hesston splits CKL duals

LYONS — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a pair of Central Kansas League matches Tuesday at Lyons.

Hesston fell to Lyons 25-17, 28-26; and beat Haven 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.

"We struggled to find our rhythm tonight, after a two-week break from the last time we played a match," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be against Lyons and they took advantage of the opportunities we gave them. We played better in the second set and had a lead late, but weren’t able to put enough plays together to finish. Against Haven, we had a relatively easy time in the first set, but Haven played much better in the second set and we made too many errors. We had a large lead in the third set and were able to hold on to finish out the match."

Hesston is 4-5, 1-2 in league play, and hosts Garden Plain at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by CKL play Tuesday at Halstead with Hoisington.

"Our schedule doesn’t get any easier in the next couple of weeks, so we will have plenty of opportunities against strong competition to push ourselves to step out of our comfort zones and rise to the next level," Peters said.

Hesston stats

vs. Lyons

Kills: Alex Martin 5, Sophia Becker 4, Addi Copeland 4, Harley Ferralez 2, Brooklyn Diederich 1, Caryn Yoder 1, Katie Kueker 1.

Assists: Ferralez 7, Anna Humphreys 6, Martin 2, Copeland 1, Kueker 1.

Aces: Becker 2, Yoder 1, Humphreys 1, Martin 1.

Blocks: Copeland 3, Martin 2, Ferralez 2, Diederich 1.

Digs: Ferralez 10, Yoder 8, Martin 8, Brynn Johnston 8, Becker 4, Kueker 2.

vs. Haven

Kills: Martin 11, Becker 11, Ferralez 5, Kueker 3, Copeland 2, Yoder 1, Humphreys 1.

Assists: Ferralez 14, Humphreys 7, Martin 3, Yoder 2, Becker 1, Copeland 1, Diederich 1.

Aces: Ferralez 3, Becker 3, Martin 2, Johnston 2, Yoder 1, Faith Elliott 1.

Blocks: Ferralez 1, Copeland 1, Kueker 1.

Digs: Ferralez 14, Yoder 10, Martin 9, Johnston 6, Humphreys 3, Diederich 2, Copeland 1, Becker 1, Elliott 1.

JV – Hesston def. Lyons 25-20, 25-20; Hesston def. Haven 25-22, 25-10.

C Team — Hesston 3 def. Lyons 25-14, 25-17; Hesston 3 def. Haven 25-9, 25-7.

Goessel sweeps home triangular

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team swept a home triangular Tuesday.

Goessel downed Canton-Galva 25-14, 25-7 in Wheat State League play. Goessel downed Classical School of Wichita 25-13, 25-14 in non-league play.

Goessel is 8-6 and plays Saturday at the Olpe Invitational.