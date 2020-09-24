WINFIELD — The Newton High School girls’ golf team placed fifth at the seven-team Winfield Invitational at the Winfield Country Club.

The meet was scheduled for earlier in the season, but rained out.

Winfield won the meet at 379, followed by Bishop Carroll at 409 and Derby at 433. Newton shot a 459.

Payton Ginter of Wellington was top medalist at 84, followed by Keira Rosnick of Bishop Carroll at 88 and Elly Bertholf of Winfield at 89.

Newton was led by Lindsey Warsnak in eighth at 104. Cadence Altum was 18th at 113. Jaye Skinner was 23rd at 117. Anna Harder was 27th at 125. Emma Suter was 33rd in 136. Alondra Valle was 35th at 145.

Newton competes at 9 a.m. Friday at the Buhler Invitational at the Hesston Golf Course.