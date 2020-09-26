Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Sep 26, 2020 at 2:03 AM


FRIDAY’S SCORES


CITY


Emporia 30, Highland Park 8


Hayden 49, Coffeyville 0


Junction City 34, Washburn Rural 30


Leavenworth 34, Shawnee Heights 3


Manhattan 42, Topeka High 6


Seaman 59, Topeka West 14


Wichita Sunrise 54, Cair Paravel 46


BIG SEVEN LEAGUE


Holton 45, Sabetha 21


Nemaha Central 48, Atchison County 0


Perry-Lecompton 71, KC Ward 0


Riverside 20, St. Marys 14


FLINT HILLS LEAGUE


Central Heights 24, Jayhawk-Linn 6


Chase County 60, Central-Burden 6


Lyndon 65, Northern Heights 16


Mission Valley 37, Pleasant Ridge 8


Osage City 53, West Franklin 0


LYON COUNTY LEAGUE


Lebo 60, Hartford 14


Madison 70, Udall 14


Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Wakefield 24


Olpe 48, Uniontown 2


Waverly 50, Southern Coffey 0


MID-EAST LEAGUE


Riley County 41, Clay Center 12


Rock Creek 51, Hiawatha 12


Rossville 56, McLouth 0


Silver Lake 96, Oskaloosa 0


NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE


Concordia 56, Council Grove 6


Wamego 41, Atchison 7


NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE


Jackson Heights 33, Wabaunsee 21


Jefferson North 72, Horton 8


Maur Hill 41, Republic County 8


Valley Falls 52, Maranatha 0


PIONEER LEAGUE


Burlington 22, Prairie View 16


Santa Fe Trail 48, Osawatomie 22


TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE


Centralia 28, Valley Heights 0


Clifton-Clyde 62, Burlingame 12


Frankfort 56, Blue Valley-Randolph 0


Hanover 62, Axtell 12


Troy 30, Pleasanton 20


Washington County 82, Doniphan West 60


AREA


Beloit 48, Ellsworth 20


Beloit-St. John’s 70 Southern Cloud 24


Colony-Crest 54, St. Paul 8


Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 49, Free State 10


Paola 62, Ottawa 7


Rural Vista 26, Centre 0


Smith Center 53, Sacred Heart 0


Solomon 48, Herington 0


Southeast-Saline 60, Russell 0


Tonganoxie 52, Eudora 30


Valley Center 14, Salina Central 12


STATE


Andale 42, Halstead 12


Andover Central 34, Goddard 26


Aquinas 28, Raytown, Mo. 14


Argonia-Attica 42, Goessel 14


Ashland 41, Moscow 32


Blue Valley 28, Blue Valley North 21


Blue Valley Northwest 40, Blue Valley West 17


Buhler 36, El Dorado 14


Caldwell 46, Hutch Central Christian 22


Caney Valley 40, Cherryvale 6


Canton-Galva 66, Bennington 0


Carroll 51, Dodge City 20


Cedar Vale-Dexter 72, Marmaton Valley 20


Central Plains 64, Chase 14


Chaparral 62, Bluestem 6


Cheney 51, Hugoton 12


Chetopa 56, Altoona-Midway 8


Cheylin 74, Weskan 26


Cimarron 52, Southwestern Heights 8


Clearwater 56, Wichita Trinity 7


Colby 18, Smoky Valley 0


Colgan 41, Fredonia 13


Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 7


Conway Springs 58, Ellinwood 0


DeSoto 40, Lansing 35


Eisenhower 16, Andover 7


Eureka 38, Humboldt 6


Galena 34, Parsons 14


Garden Plain 34, Douglass 8


Gardner-Edgerton 28, MIll Valley 26


Girard 41, Anderson County 0


Haven 46, Marion 6


Hays 28, Garden City 7


Hillsboro 23, Sterling 17 OT


Hoisington 42, Phillipsburg 21


Holcomb 40, Nickerson 18


Hutchinson 54, Newton 42


Hutchinson Trinity 48, Lyons 0


Inman 39, Oakley 13


KC Piper 21, Louisburg 14


Kingman 28, Belle Plaine 7


Kinsley 52, Kiowa County 40


LaCrosse 76, St. John 0


Lakin 18, Ellis 12


Leoti 58, Hodgeman County 8


Little River 50, Lincoln 0


Maize 53, Arkansas City 8


McDonald County, Mo. 39, Frontenac 13


McPherson 56, Winfield 13


Minneapolis 30, Norton 7


Minneola 66, Ingalls 20


Moundridge 42, Medicine Lodge 34


Natoma 61, Pawnee Heights 0


Norwich 54, South Haven 22


Olathe East 42, SM South 21


Olathe North 21, Olathe West 17


Olathe Northwest 48, SM West 6


Olathe South 21, SM East 20


Osborne 60, Rock Hills 6


Oswego 52, Yates Center 6


Oxford 32, Flinthills 28


Peabody 54, Tescott 6


Pittsburg 53, KC Turner 0


Plainville 33, Ell-Saline 0


Pratt 35, Larned 20


Pratt-Skyline 46, Macksville 0


Pretty Prairie 64, Fairfield 14


Riverton 52, Neodesha 0


Rockhurst, Mo. 49, Miege 28


Rolla 62, Deerfield 6


Rose Hill 28, Augusta 26


Scott City 32, Goodland 6


Sedan 52, West Elk 6


Sedgwick 63, Stanton County 0


SM Northwest 49, SM North 0


South Barber 62, Stafford 42


South Central 52, Bucklin 6


South Gray 48, Ness City 0


Southeast-Cherokee 26, Erie 20


Spearville 14, Stockton 7


Spring Hill 41, Bonner Springs 0


St. Francis 56, Triplains-Brewster 6


St. James Academy 42, Basehor-Linwood 35


TMP-Marian 32, Syracuse 0


Thunder Ridge 68, Lakeside 50


Ulysses 22, Liberal 12


Victoria 52, Sylvan-Lucas 22


Wellington 41, Labette County 12


Wheatland-Grinnell 34, Quinter 26


Wichita Collegiate 31, Hesston 10


Wichita East 54, Wichita South 0


Wichita Heights 72, Wichita North 0


Wichita Independent 36, Elkhart 19


Wichita West 40, Wichita Southeast 7


Wilson 50, Otis-Bison 46