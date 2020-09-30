Halstead sweeps

home triangular

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School volleyball team swept a Central Kansas League triangular Tuesday at home.

Halstead downed Hoisington 25-8, 25-20; and Hesston 25-21, 25-23. Hoisington downed Hesston 28-26, 25-23.

"After a last-minute change to our lineup, we adjust and competed well, playing four close sets, but just couldn’t find a way to finish," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We served and passed well throughout the night and made fewer hitting errors, but couldn’t put the ball away to finish a number of key points. We had several great comebacks and never kept fighting, including overcoming a 12-4 deficit early in the second set against Halstead to get within one point two servers later. If we can find some ways to be more aggressive with our offense, we will have a chance to win those close sets and change the outcome of similar matches."

Hesston drops to 4-8, 1-4 in CKL play, and hosts Wichita Trinity Academy Thursday in a dual meet. Halstead is 16-6, 6-1 in CKL play, and plays Saturday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

Hesston stats

vs. Hoisington

Kills: Alex Martin 7, Sophia Becker 7, Harley Ferralez 3, Katie Kueker 2, Brooklyn Diederich 1, Faith Elliott 1.

Assists: Ferralez 16, Martin 3, Elliott 1, Kueker 1.

Aces: Becker 4, Anna Humphreys 2, Martin 2, Ferralez 1, Brynn Johnston 1.

Blocks: Addi Copeland 2, Ferralez 1, Martin 1.

Digs: Ferralez 12, Humphreys 10, Martin 5, Johnston 4, Diederich 2, Elliott 1, Kueker 1, Copeland 1.

vs. Halstead

Kills: Ferralez 6, Copeland 5, Becker 5, Martin 3, Humphreys 1, Kueker 1.

Assists: Ferralez 16, Johnston 2, Martin 1, Humphreys 1, Diederich 1, Elliott 1, Kueker 1.

Aces: Humphreys 1, Becker 1, Johnston 1, Kueker 1.

Blocks: Copeland 2, Martin 2, Kueker 1, Ferralez 1.

Digs: Ferralez 11, Humphreys 7, Johnston 5, Martin 5, Elliott 3, Copeland 1, Becker 1, Kueker 1.

Junior varsity — Hesston def. Hoisington 25-15, 28-26; Hesston def. Halstead 25-17, 25-14.

C Team — Hesston 4 def. Halstead 15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15.

Goessel sweeps

WSL play

CANTON — The Goessel High School volleyball team swept a Wheat State League triangular Tuesday in Canton.

Goessel topped Canton-Galva 25-16, 25-17; and Rural Vista 26-24, 26-24.

Goessel is 11-8, 6-1 in WSL play, and hosts part of the Canton-Galva Invitational Saturday.

Bethel player

takes honors

WICHITA — Bethel College sophomore Keegan Martin may have made history by being the first lineman ever named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for week three of the season.

Martin, a 6-foot-1, 255-pound, guard from Yale, Okla., had 13 knockdown blocks in a 51-21 win over Sterling Saturday on the road.

He helped block for an offense that produced three 100-yard rushers in the game. In the past two weeks, Bethel has racked up more than 800 rushing yards and 105 points.

Martin was nominated for NAIA offensive player of the week.

Hincher named

Tabor coach

HILLSBORO — Tabor named Rylan Hincher as its new head cross country coach beginning Monday.

He has served as a graduate assistant coach in both cross country and track for the past 1 1/2 years.

Hincher was a track and cross country runner at Montreat College in North Carolina, where he was a four-time NAIA national qualifier in track and a one-time national qualifier in cross country.

When he came to Tabor, the men’s cross country team had just two runners on scholarship and three runners total. Tabor finished ninth last season in men’s cross country competition. This season, the team has 11 runners and is shooting for a top three finish in conference.

The women’s team has grown from eight runners to 10 this season. The team had two NAIA national qualifiers last season.

Wichita hosts

USA Volleyball

WICHITA — The USA Women’s national volleyball team will hold three matches at Koch Arena in Wichita as part of the FIVB Nations League play, which will serve as a warm-up for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

On June 1, Japan will play Turkey at 4 p.m., followed by the USA against Belgium at 7:30 p.m.

On June 2, Turkey will play Belgium at 4 p.m., followed by the USA against Japan at 7:30 p.m.

On June 3, Japan will play Belgium at 4 p.m., followed by the USA against Turkey at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information is available at https://goshockers.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=USA&linkID=wichita&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=.