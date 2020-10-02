With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.

If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.

Here is how you can watch each week 5 games:

Hutchinson at Andover: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-high-school-andover-ks/gam375813bb9c

Andover Central at Valley Center: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7OfPpBILWw&ab_channel=HornetStudios

Buhler at Augusta: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/augusta-high-school-augusta-ks/gambd8301e630

Rose Hill at Wellington: https://cowleytigers.com/sports/2015/8/17/GEN_0817153253.aspx

Bluestem at Belle Plaine: none.

Flinthills at Chase County: none.

Kingman at Douglass: Radio only https://dhsbulldogradio.com/