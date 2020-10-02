NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Oct. 3

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Goessel @ Canton-Galva Inv. 9 a.m.; Berean Academy @ Burrton Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Sedgwick 10 a.m.; Moundridge @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton Inv. (Centennial Park) 9:30 a.m.

PREP SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Classical School of Wichita (Stryker Complex) 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ CKL, Lindsborg 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel ppd. until Nov. 7, Oklahoma State @ Kansas 2:30 p.m. (ESPN TBA), Texas Tech @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Bethel ppd.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Friends (W 3 p.m., M 5:30 p.m.).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Houston 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Oct. 4

PRO FOOTBALL — New England @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Monday, Oct. 5

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Salina South 8 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Match-Play, Mariah Hills GC, Dodge City TBA.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Derby @ Salina South 6 p.m.; Smoky Valley, Southeast of Saline @ Halstead 5 p.m.; Hesston, Lyons @ Nickerson 5 p.m.; Ell-Saline @ Berean Academy 4 p.m.; Moundridge, Sedgwick, Hutchinson Trinity @ Remington 5:45 p.m.; Goessel, Canton-Galva, Solomon @ Herington 4 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Little River quad 4 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston @ Ellsworth Inv. (Ellsworth Municipal GC) 3:30 p.m.; Remington @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Maize South @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Sand Creek Station 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission West Inv. (Indian Creek) 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — McPherson @ Bethel 6 p.m. (subject to postponement).

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Match-Play, Mariah Hills GC, Dodge City TBA.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

PRO SOCCER — Chicago @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Oct. 8

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston, Beloit, Hoisington @ Southeast of Saline 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Goessel @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 5 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Sterling Inv. 3:30 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Newton @ Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.; El Dorado @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Goddard @ Newton, Halstead @ Hesston, Attica-Argonia @ Moundridge, Remington @ Sedgwick, Goessel @ Fairfield, Peabody-Burns @ Caldwell, Pawnee Heights @ Burrton.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel Inv. 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Council Grove Inv. 9 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ El Dorado Inv. (El Dorado State Park, Bluestem Point) 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Maize TBA; Hesston @ Class 4A Regionals, Buhler TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Tabor 2 p.m., Kansas State @ Texas Christian 3 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Ottawa, Friends @ Bethel 1 p.m. (subject to postponement).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Kansas Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

Sunday, Oct. 11

PRO FOOTBALL — Las Vegas @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO SOCCER — Nashville SC @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

