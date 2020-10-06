BUHLER — The McPherson High School girls tennis team did not have any individual champions, but all six Bullpups walked away from the Buhler High School tennis courts as league champions.

McPherson won the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division III/IV Championship on Monday by scoring 60 points. Wichita Collegiate finished second with 51, and Buhler rounded out the top three with 49.

All four McPherson entries placed second to help the Bullpups win their first league title since 2015.

"To be in the finals of every division and not bring home any gold left a feeling of heartache in our girls," McPherson head coach Tyler Brown said. "But you can learn so much from situations like this. You can not duplicate that kind of feeling you get in those finals so I mentioned to them that it will only make us stronger for situations we will face at regionals and hopefully state."

Brown mentioned Riggs Kuhn at No. 2 singles as the player who set he tone for the day. Kuhn, only a freshman, won her first match 6-0, 6-0, then defeated No. 1 seed Lanna Chase of Circle 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Kuhn ended her day with a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 loss to Wichita Collegiate’s Maddie Kemnitz in the finals.

"You just don’t see that kind of consistent play from freshmen very often; it was unbelievable to watch," Brown said. "For Riggs to be seeded fourth and finish second showed what kind of fight she had in her today."

At No. 1 singles, Patty Huerta picked up a clutch 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Collegiate’s Ella Graham in the semifinals. Huerta was defeated by last year’s 4A state runner-up, Annabelle Adams of Circle, in the finals, but finishing second at No. 1 singles was important for the Bullpups in terms of team standings.

"Patty came up huge at the No. 1 singles position, being able to finish ahead of Collegiate and Buhler in that division since the points were so heavily weighted in the No. 1 divisions," Brown said.

Both McPherson doubles teams suffered difficult defeats in the finals.

At No. 1 doubles, CeAnna Allen and Perrin Schneider won their first two matches in straight sets, then won the first set of their finals match, 6-2, against Wellington.

The Wellington duo of Rylee Rusk and Calli Hatfield bounced back and won the second 6-4 to send the match to a super tiebreaker, which Wellington prevailed 14-12.

"We had multiple match points but just couldn't capitalize on it before Wellington won 14-12 in the super tiebreaker," Brown said.

At No. 2 doubles, Maddie Dobson and Taylor Berger won their first two matches in straight sets, then faced the undefeated No. 2 doubles team of Jessi Ferneau and Olivia Frederick from Buhler in the finals.

Dobson and Berger won the first set, 6-3, then fell in the second set, 7-5, to send the match to a tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, the Buhler duo remained undefeated with an 11-9 win.

"We thought this may be our day, but Buhler showed why they are undefeated and rallied late," Brown said.

Regional action begins this Saturday for McPherson. The Bullpups will play at the Maize regional, hosted by Maize South. The top four singles and doubles entries make the state tournament.