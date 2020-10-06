KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bethel College junior Josh Seabolt has been named both the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

Seabolt is a 5-10, 210-pound linebacker from Cimarron.

In an 83-35 win over MidAmerica Nazarene Saturday, Seabolt had 15 total tackles, nine solo tackles, six tackles for a loss of 28 yards, four quarterback sacks and a forced fumble.

Seabolt is second in the NAIA in quarterback sacks at 4.5 and tackles for a loss at eight.

Seabolt has 13 solo and 20 assisted tackles for the season.

As a team, Bethel is second in the NAIA in total sacks at 15.5 and fourth in sacks per game at 3.9.

Seabolt is the first Bethel player to take national weekly honors since Jalen Sykes was named offensive player for the week of Oct. 17, 2016. The last BC national defensive player of the week was Hall of Famer Brandon Kaufman Oct. 2, 2007.

Bethel quarterback Zach Esau was named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Esau, a 6-foot, 195-yard senior from Hesston, had 14 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He also hit six of seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Esau helped lead Bethel to school records for points in a game, team rushing yards in a game (610), total offense in a game (746) and touchdowns in a game (12).

Esau tied the school record for career rushing touchdowns at 31.

Esau leads the NAIA in passing efficiency at 259.5 and is second in the NAIA in total scoring at 42 points.

Bethel leads the NAIA in rushing yards per game at 441.5.

The Threshers are 4-0.