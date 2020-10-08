Class 3A, District 7

Central Kansas League

Halstead (2-3) @ Hesston (3-2)

Both teams are 0-2 in district play. Halstead fell to Clearwater 35-18 last week. Hesston fell to Andale 66-7. The winner stays in the playoff race, while the loser faces long odds at reaching the post-season.

A Hesston win ensures the Swathers at least a share of the CKL title.

Hesston’s Ryan Eilert has 1,022 passing yards and six touchdowns, along with 119 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Nick Arnold has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Schilling has 326 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Ben Bollinger has 392 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Halstead’s Lakin Farmer has 974 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Class 1A, District 4

Heart of America League

Remington (2-3) @ Sedgwick (5-0)

Sedgwick remained unbeaten with a 45-13 win over Ell-Saline last week. Remington posted a 38-0 shutout over Stanton County.

A Sedgwick win gives the Cardinals a share of the Heart of America League title.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Attica-Argonia (5-0) @ Moundridge (2-3)

Attica-Argonia improved to 2-0 in district play with a 46-6 win over Pretty Prairie. Moundridge fell to Goessel 62-48 and is 1-1 in district play. Moundridge is fifth in the district race with three games to go. A loss would mean the Wildcats would probably have to win the final two games for a playoff spot.

Xander Newberry leads Attica-Argonia with 611 passing yards and 12 touchdowns and 342 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Blake Goodman has 355 rushing yards and a touchdown. Noah Phillips has 317 receiving yards.

For Moundridge, Corbin Unruh has 378 passing yards and six touchdowns and 182 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Brayden Conquest has 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jon Schlosser has 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Goessel (2-3) @ Fairfield (0-5)

Goessel topped Moundridge 62-48 last week, while Fairfield fell to Medicine Lodge 56-0. Goessel is in fourth in the district race with three games to go and a win will keep the Bluebirds in the playoff picture.

Goessel’s Jake Wiens has 351 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Grant Bryant has 287 passing yards and five touchdowns with 236 rushing yards and a touchdown. Nate Zogleman has 195 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Eight-Man II, District 6

Peabody-Burns (2-3) @ Caldwell (4-1)

Peabody-Burns fell to South Barber 30-14 last week. Caldwell was upset by Stafford 44-38.

With two district games remaining and the Warriors tied for fifth, this is likely a must-win game for Peabody-Burns.

Six-Man

Pawnee Heights (1-3) @ Burrton (2-2)

Burrton reached the .500 mark in the season for the first time in years with a 45-31 win over Deerfield last week on the road.

Pawnee Heights is coming off a 61-0 win over Natoma two weeks ago. Pawnee Heights was supposed to play Moscow last week, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 cases with Moscow.

Burrton’s Lief Hernandez has 205 yards passing with four touchdowns, 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns and 110 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Alex Dick has 206 passing yards and four touchdowns. Austin Lazenby has 252 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Gabe Perkins has 225 receiving yards and four touchdowns and 59 rushing yards with three touchdowns.