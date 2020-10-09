Hoxie’s Emily Diercks and WaKeeney-Trego Wyndom Giefer won the Mid-Continent League races in Thursday’s cross country meet at Phillipsburg.

Diercks won the girls race in 20:58.02 while Giefer took the boys event in 17:23.13.

Norton swept the team championships.

Ellis’ Madi Russell took second place behind Diercks in the girls race, finishing in 21:50.40. She was followed by Oakley’s Citori Bosserman (23:07.46) in third and Norton’s Jaelyn Rumback (23:07.93) in fourth.

TMP’s Sophie Allen (23:20.7) and Abby Rueschhoff (23:31.61) were fifth and sixth, respectively. Allison Weber (15th, 24:55.89), Kyleigh Allen (17th, 25:17.38) and Julianna Baalman (20th, 26:52.54).

In the boys race, Hoxie’s Gabriel Friess was second in 17:45.11, Ellis’ Samuel Pyle was third in 18:33.13, Chayse McCullough was fourth in 18:58.63 and Stockton’s Jonathan Hamel was fifth in 19:07.72.

Top 15 girls

1. Diercks, Hoxie, 20:58.02; 2. Russell, Ellis, 21:50.40; 33. Bosserman, Oakley, 23:07.46; 4. Rumback, Norton, 23:07.93; 5. Allen, TMP, 23:20.37; 6. Rueschhoff, TMP, 23:31.61; 7. Johnson, Oakley, 23:48.66; 8. Hall, Norton, 23:53.28; 9. Allison, Oakley, 23:57.88; 10. Clydesdale, Norton, 24:00.40; 11. Kohl, Ellis, 24:00.61; 12. Eberle, Ellis, 24:03.87; 13. Enochs, Smith Center, 24:12.07; 14. Collins, Noron, 24:13.84; 15. Weber, TMP, 24:55.89.

Top 15 boys

1. Giefer, Trego, 17:27.13; 2. Friess, Hoxie, 17:45.11; 3. Pyle, Ellis, 18:33.13; 4. McCullough, Planville, 18:58.63; 5. Hamel, Stockton, 19:07.72; 6. Pinkerton, Phillipsburf, 19:12.72; 7. Diercks, Hoxie, 19:47.57; 8. Urban, Noron, 19;59.49; 9. Wildeman, Noron, 20:02.60; 10. Lindsey, Stockton, 20:09.54; 11. Moon, Phillipsburg, 20:10.25; 12. Bieker, Ellis, 20:15.32; 13. Bencomo, Northern Valley, 20:18.10; 14. Schoenberger, Oakley, 20:19.69; 15. Shaw, Ellis, 20:21.20.