JUNCTION CITY -- It didn’t take long for Topeka High to witness first hand why Junction City is one of the hottest teams in the state as the Blue Jays raced to a 54-20 victory on their home turf Friday night.

The high-powered and well-balanced Junction City offense drew first blood just 50 seconds into the game on a five play, 75 yard drive capped off by a touchdown run from senior DJ Giddens. After that, the Blue Jays poured it on, racking up a total of 40 points and 310 yards by halftime.

In the first two frames, Junction City’s senior quarterback Andrew Khoury threw two touchdown passes to Russell Wilkey and another to Marcello Bussey, while Damarion Sellers scored on the ground and Giddens picked up his second rushing touchdown of the night.

Defensively, the Blue Jays dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half, holding the Trojan offense scoreless, allowing just 31 total yards and intercepting two passes.

Topeka High’s first drive of the third quarter ended when freshman quarterback BJ Canady threw a pick-six to Demonta Banks, putting Junction City on top 47-0 and initiating a running clock for the remainder of the contest.

From that point, however, the Trojans outscored the Blue Jays 20-7. Canady threw a 35 yard touchdown pass to Elijah Williams with 6:21 left in the third quarter and then later scored a rushing touchdown from a yard out. Senior Jaylen Smith capped the Trojan scoring, picking off Junction City’s back-up quarterback David Rowell and taking it to the house.

Following the game, Carlos Kelly, who is in his first year as the Topeka High head coach, could only tip his cap to his opponent’s talent.

"Junction City’s a good team," he said. "They have so many tools in their shed over there. They can fix about anything. They can make anybody’s life a living nightmare with all their athletes."

The Blue Jays certainly made it a tough evening for Topeka High’s leading rusher Tylan Alejos, holding the junior running back to 66 yards on 20 attempts just one week after he ran wild for 263 yards and four touchdowns against Highland Park.

Kelly specifically drew attention to Junction City’s Wilkey, jokingly calling him "Russ Welker" in reference to the standout NFL receiver Wes Welker.

"He’s been terrorizing the Centennial League for awhile and we witnessed that," Kelly said.

Wilkey hauled in nine receptions for 105 yards and two scores for the Blue Jays, while Giddens rushed 15 times for 105 yards and Khoury went 20 of 26 passing for 211 yards.

In explaining the disparity between the two teams, Kelly contrasted Junction City’s wealth of experience with the youthful players who must take on vital roles for Topeka High.

"They’re a veteran group and Coach Zimmerman’s been here for quite awhile," he said. "We have such a young team. We have freshmen and sophomores that are actually some key people that we need to go. Communication kind of breaks down somewhat. When you’re young you don’t know how to communicate, you just know what you’re doing and it’s kind of hard to convey what they’re supposed to be saying to other players.

"It’s a difficult situation, but we are what we are, and we’re going to get better. We know that. It’s just going to take some time. We’re going to take some knocks and we’re fine with that."

With the victory, Junction City moved to 5-1 on the year, having won five in a row. Meanwhile, Topeka High dropped to 1-2 with a tough Thursday game against Seaman looming next week.

Going forward, Kelly wants his team to stay dialed in and to value this bizarre 2020 season for what it is.

"Let’s just get better and, hey, each day is a gift," he said. "We don’t know about the COVID situation. Let’s just play every day like it’s our last. Cherish it, and let’s have a little more fun…. It’s kind of hard to have fun when you lose. A lot of these guys aren’t used to losing. It’s going to take some humbleness and some honesty. They’re going to have to get hungry."

JUNCTION CITY 54, TOPEKA HIGH 20

Topeka High (1-2);0;0;7;13;---;20

Junction City (5-1);19;21;14;0;---;54

Junction City -- Giddens 17 run (Field kick)

Junction City -- Wilkey 11 pass from Khoury (PAT no good)

Junction City -- Bussey 23 pass from Khoury (PAT no good)

Junction City -- Wilkey 11 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Junction City -- Sellers 11 run (Field kick)

Junction City -- Giddens 3 run (Field kick)

Junction City -- Banks 30 interception return (Field kick)

Topeka High -- Williams 35 pass from Canady (Thomas kick)

Junction City -- Jones 2 run (Field kick)

Topeka High -- Canady 1 run (PAT no good)

Topeka High -- Smith 45 interception return (Thomas kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing -- Junction City: Giddens 15-101, Wilkey 2-28, Sellers 1-11, Jones 4-26, Felton 2-13, Rowell 3-22. Topeka High: Alejos 20-66, Canady 7-minus 8, Carr 6-24.

Passing -- Junction City: Khoury 20-26-0, 211 yards, Rowell 0-1-1 0 yards. Topeka High: Canady 4-13-1 68 yards, Smith 0-1-0 0 yards.

Receiving -- Junction City: Wilkey 9-105, Bussey 5-54, Tabora 1-15, Sellers 1-3, Goggins 3-22, Walker 1-12. Topeka High: Williams 2-40, Kincade 2-28 .

Punting -- Topeka High: Smith 3-21.0