ROSE HILL – Last week Rose Hill need a comeback to get the win. Not on Friday night. The Rockets beat rival Mulvane 46-6.

The Rose Hill defense was stellar, pitching a shutout through three quarters.

The Rockets are now 3-3 on the year.

On their first possession, Rose Hill dialed the long pass, as Bryson Evans connected with Spencer Nolan on a 58-yard touchdown pass, giving Rose Hill a 6-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

One the following drive for the Wildcats, Keaton Herd fumbled at his own 7, recovered by Rose Hill. Just one play later, Beavers took the handoff and extended the Rockets lead to 13-0 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.

Rose Hill used a 20-yard return to set themselves at the Wildcat 26. Two plays later, Spencer Nolan took the handoff and bounced to the outside, going 12 yards for the touchdown extending the lead to 20-0, with just under 6 minutes left in the first half.

Another Wildcat fumble set up the Rockets inside Mulvane territory. After some personal fouls on both sides, Evans found Trevor Kiser, who broke 23-yards for the touchdown, extending the Rose Hill lead to 26-0, with 4:11 left in the first half.

Following two personal foul penalties on Mulvane, Evans found Bryce Bischler on the screen-pass, and he went 13-yards giving the Rockets a 32-0 lead with 2 minutes remaining in the first half.

With a minute left in the first half, and a punt upcoming for Mulvane the snap went awry, and Rose Hill recovered at the Wildcats 10-yard line. Two plays later, Evans connected with Bischler across the middle for a 22-yard touchdown making it a 39-0 game heading into the half.

Rose Hill has won three straight games for the first time since 2016.

They will put that three-game winning streak on the line as they host Winfield on Friday night.