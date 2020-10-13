TOWANDA, KANSAS The Nickerson Panthers spent two weeks off the field due to COVID-19 and it appeared it was going to be a new act to their season as they went down the field and scored on their opening possession.

However, that would be it for the rest of the game, until the final 12 seconds of the game as the Panthers lost 47-18 to the Circle Thunderbirds in a rare Monday night football game.

"I thought we did some good things on that first drive," Nickerson head coach John Wellman said. "Our conditioning was bad, we looked tired. I felt like one we got down, kids hung their heads fast. "

Nickerson (0-5) turned it over twice and had two punts either blocked or disrupted. One punt in the second quarter bounced all the way into the end zone for a Thunderbird score.

"They just beat us up front on both sides of the ball all day long," Wellman said. "You can’t do much when that happens."

After Nickerson’s opening drive marched 80 yards for the first score, with 51 of that coming on a pass play from junior quarterback Blake Teichmann to Brayden Miller to set up the 4-yard run by Teichmann.

The Panthers would only manage 94 yard for the rest of the contest, 74 of that would come in the final two minutes when Circle played their reserves.

Circle (3-1) led 27-6 at halftime.

Keaton Nevins led the Panthers with 78 yards on 22 carries including a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining.

Teichmann finished 2 of 4 passing for 51 yards and two interceptions.

Nickerson drove 61 yards in over the final two minutes to score with 12 seconds remaining. Then, Nickerson would receover the ensuing onside kick and score two plays later on a 13-yard run by Colton Morrell with no time remaining.

With the loss, Nickerson has now lost six consecutive games dating back to last season.

Nickerson will regroup for a quick turn around against Class 3A’s fourth ranked team, Cheney (4-0) at home on Friday night.

"We need to have some pride in ourselves and get better," Wellman said. "We have to practice better and be fundamentally better."

Nickerson – 6;0;0;12 – 18

Circle – 14;13;6;14 – 47

1Q (6:43) NHS – 4-yard TD run by Blake Teichmann (run failed).

1Q (3:51) CHS – 22-yard TD run by Luke McGinnis (Farjardo kick good).

1Q (1:39) CHS – 25-yard TD pass from McGinnis to Jake Brown (Farjardo kick good).

2Q (6:42) CHS - Sam Uhlman recovers blocked punt in the end zone (Farjardo kick good).

2Q (0:59) CHS – 89- yard INT return for a TD. (Farjardo kick no good).

3Q (1:50) CHS – 1-yard TD pass from McGinnis to Lukas Rogers (Farjardo kick no good).

4Q (10:33) CHS – 3-yard TD run by Dylan Beougher (Farjardo kick good).

4Q (2:44) CHS – 28-yard TD pass from McGinnis to Jacob Garbee (Farjardo kick good).

4Q (0:12) NHS – 8-yard TD run by Keaton Nevins (run failed).

4Q (0:00) NHS – 13-yard TD run by Colton Morrell (no PAT).

RUSHING: Nickerson – Nevins 22-78; Manga 12-29; Teichmann 9-(-5); Morell 3-39; Damato 2-7; Isley 1-(-25). Circle – Beougher 16-117; McGinnis 10-59; Chadwell 5-9; Brown 1-4.

PASSING C-A-I-YD: Nickerson – Teichmann 2-4-2-51. Circle – McGinnis 8-15-0-125

RECEIVING: Nickerson 2-51. Circle – Garbee 3-71; Brown 2-39; Smith 1-8; Shaults 1-6; Rogers 1-1.