EMPORIA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team took sixth with a with an individual state qualifier Monday in the Class 5A regionals at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Andover won the team title at 360, followed by Salina South at 382 and Pittsburg at 384. The top three teams qualify for state. Newton shot a 398.

Shauna Lee of Andover Central was the top medalist with a 78, winning a playoff over Samantha Maceli of Pittsburg. Nina Frees of Salina South was third at 79.

Newton was led by Mallory Seirer, who tied for 12th at 93, missing a medal by one stroke. She tied for fifth for an individual qualifying spot.

Lindsey Warsnak tied for 17th at 99. Cadence Altum tied for 20th at 102. Jaye Skinner tied for 25th at 104. Alondra Valle placed 45th at 150.

Seirer and Valle are both seniors. Warsnak, Altum and Skinner are all sophomores.

The state meet is Oct. 19 and 20 at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Class 5A Regionals

Monday

Emporia Municipal GG

Par 71, 5,379 yards

Team scores (top three to state) — Andover 360, Salina South 382, Pittsburg 384, Topeka Seaman 386, Andover Central 394, Newton 398, Emporia 403, Shawnee Heights 419, Salina Central 436.

Medalists — 1. Shauna Lee AC 78-i (won playoff), 2. Samantha Maceli Pit. 78, 3. Nina Frees SS 79, 4. Alivia Nguyen And. 84, 5. Tiffany Chan And. 88, 5. Hannah Holloman Pit. 88, 7. Molly McLaughlin TS 90-i, 7. Zoe Norton SS 90, 9. Olivia Eckert Emp. 91-i, 10. Avary Eckert Emp. 92-i, 10. Katelyn Henry And. 92.

Remainder of field — 12. Aspen Burgardt TS 93-i, 12. Mallory Seirer New. 93-i, 14. Landyn Patterson AC 94, 15. Hope Hilton And. 96, 16. Karlee Roudybush SS 97, 17. Quinn Emert TS 99, 17. Lindsey Warsnak New. 99, 19. Bridgit Conway SC 100, 20. Cadence Altum New. 102, 20. Ella Fessler Emp. 102, 20. Karter Fuller SC 102, 23. Rylee Broadbent SH 103, 23. Julianna Martinez Pit. 103, 25. Madyson Hardesty TS 104, 25. Jaye Skinner New. 104, 27. Kyler Bowman SH 105, 27. Sara Eggenberger SH 105, 29. Olivia Morgan SH 106, 30. Chloe White SC 107, 31. Ashley Posch AC 110, 32. Jade Thomas TS 111, 33. Trystan Gehrer AC 112, 34. Claudia Stevens And. 113, 35. Madeline Wiske Pit. 115, 36. Payton Phillips SS 116, 37. Nicole Dalton Emp. 118, 38. Faith Welborn Emp. 120, 39. Maegan Heflin SH 121, 40. Emily Anderson SS 127, 40. Kenzie Ellington AC 127, 40. Cheyenne O'Connor SC 127, 40. Cindric White SC 127, 44. Kiley Mussa Pit. 136, 45. Alondra Valle New. 150.