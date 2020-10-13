BUHLER — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team tied for third with a state qualifying entry Saturday at the Class 4A regionals at Buhler.

Buhler edged Circle 11-10 for the team title. Hesston and Chapman each scored four points. Clay Center scored three points. There were eight teams in competition.

The team of Michaela Martin and Cassie Albin finished third in doubles. Martin and Albin lost in the semifinals to Lanna Chase and Kenzi Gillispie of Circle in the semifinals 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; but rebounded in the third-place match to beat Elisabeth Girton and Tegan Stratton of Clay Center (the score was not listed).

Martin and Albin will enter state play 9-5.

The team of Emily Friesen and Amala John lost in the first round to Madeline Beswick and Abigale Lillard of Abilene 6-2, 6-2, ending the season 9-11.

Gracie Dawes finished 1-1 in singles play, falling to Elyssa Frieze of Chapman 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, Dawes ends the season 20-6.

Maggie Carlson lost in the first round to top seed and eventual champion Annabelle Adams of Circle 6-0, 6-0. Carlson ends the season 6-5.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

Class 4A

Regional Tennis

Saturday

at Buhler

Top four singles and doubles finishers to state.

Team scores — Buhler 11, Circle 10, Hesston 4, Chapman 4, Clay Center 3, Abilene 2, El Dorado 2, Concordia 0.

SINGLES

First round — Annabelle Adams Cir. def. Maggie Carlson Hes. 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Jones Chap. def. Adelyn Wichman CC 6-0, 6-2; Allie Cross Abi. def. Bridget Lindberg Cir. 6-1, 6-2; Kacey Lehl Buh. def. Lacie Duvall Con. 6-0, 6-0; Elyssa Frieze Chap. def. Ashlyn Luna ED 6-1 6-0; Gracie Dawes Hes. def. Riley McMillan Con. 6-2, 6-2; Raegan Barkus ED def. Molly Gaug CC 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 TB; Brittany Teufel Buh. def. Matigan Kobiskie Abi. 6-2, 6-0.

Quarterfinals — Adams Cir. def. Jones Chap. 6-0, 6-0; Lehl Buh. def. Cross Abi. 6-0, 6-4; Frieze Chap. def. Dawes Hes. 6-2, 6-0; Tuefel Buh. def. Barkus ED 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals — Adams Cir. def. Lehl Buh. 6-0, 6-0; Tuefel Buh. def. Frieze Chap. 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

Championships — Adams Cir. def. Tuefel Buh. 6-1, 6-0. Third place — Frieze Chap. def. Lehl Buh. score n/a.

DOUBLES

First round — Chase-Gillispie Cir. bye; Paget-Callaway CC def. Blocker-Hettenbach Chap. n/a; Ferneau-Nickel Buh. def. Cornali-Mandina Cir. n/a; Martin-Albin Hes. def. Gillispie-Sims Abi. n/a; Beswick-Lillard Abi. def. Friesen-John Hes. 6-2, 6-2; Girton-Stratton CC def. Ball-Lawrence ED 6-4, 6-1; Wade-Karst ED def. Armbruster-Mosher Chap. 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 TB; Hutton-Babcock Buh. bye.

Quarterfinals — Chase-Gillispie Cir. def. Paget-Callaway CC 6-0, 6-1; Martin-Albin Hes. def. Ferneau-Nickel 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 12-10 TB; Girton-Stratton CC def. Beswick-Lillard Abi. n/a; Hutton-Babcock Buh. def. Wade-Karst ED 6-1, 6-1.

Semifinals — Chase-Gillispie Cir. def. Martin-Albin Hes. 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Hutton-Babcock Buh. def. Girton-Stratton CC 6-4, 6-0.

Championship — Chase-Gillispie Cir. def. Hutton-Babcock Buh. 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Third place — Martin-Albin Hes. def. Girton-Stratton CC n/a.