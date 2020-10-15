Newton Kansan

Thursday

Oct 15, 2020 at 12:54 AM


BASKETBALL


NAIA Pre-Season


Top 25


WOMEN


RANK;LY (Div.);SCHOOL [FPV];RECORD;PTS


1;1 (I);Westmont (Calif.) [17];27-3;586


2;2 (I);Wayland Baptist (Texas) [4];31-2;563


3;2 (II);Marian (Ind.);31-3;545


4;4 (I);Campbellsville (Ky.);29-3;534


5;5 (I);The Master's (Calif.);29-3;529


6;3 (I);Oklahoma City;30-2;486


7;3 (II);Southeastern (Fla.);27-3;464


8;12 (II);Dordt (Iowa);24-8;438


9;8 (I);Shawnee State (Ohio);29-4;437


10;9 (I);Vanguard (Calif.);23-6;416


11;1 (II);Concordia (Neb.);32-2;413


12;5 (II);College of the Ozarks (Mo.);29-4;343


13;20 (I);Clarke (Iowa);25-7;327


14;6 (I);Bethel (Tenn.);29-4;302


14;21 (I);Thomas More (Ky.);22-10;302


16;8 (II);St. Francis (Ill.);29-5;276


17;6 (I);Central Methodist (Mo.);31-2;274


18;11 (I);Lyon (Ark.);29-3;268


19;10 (I);Talladega (Ala.);28-5;247


20;17 (I);Carroll (Mont.);21-10;198


21;15 (I);Columbia (Mo.);25-7;179


22;6 (II);Indiana Tech;30-4;155


23;9 (II);Saint Xavier (Ill.);29-5;154


24;10 (II);Morningside (Iowa);23-10;146


25;13 (I);Our Lady of the Lake (Texas);26-6;144


Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 122, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 102, Indiana Wesleyan 98, Bryan (Tenn.) 73, Loyola (La.) 71, Providence (Mont.) 50, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 42, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 27, Sterling (Kan.) 25, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 12, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6, Union (Ky.) 4, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3, Rust (Miss.) 3, Bushnell (Ore.) 3.


MEN


RANK;LY (Div.);SCHOOL [FPV];RECORD;PTS


1;1 (I);Georgetown (Ky.) [12];30-2;578


2;2 (I);Mid-America Christian (Okla.) [3];30-2;563


3;2 (II);Indiana Wesleyan [5];29-4;555


4;5 (I);William Penn (Iowa);30-3;512


5;6 (I);Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) [1];29-3;506


6;3 (I);LSU Shreveport (La.);29-3;498


7;3 (II);Morningside (Iowa);27-3;467


8;1 (II);College of Idaho;31-3;436


9;17 (I);Arizona Christian;25-8;426


10;9 (I);John Brown (Ark.);28-5;407


11;16 (I);Providence (Mont.);24-8;360


12;6 (II);Marian (Ind.);25-7;328


13;13 (I);LSU Alexandria (La.);25-6;293


14;5 (II);Ottawa (Kan.);28-6;283


15;14 (I);Cumberlands (Ky.);24-8;282


16;21 (I);Loyola (La.);23-10;278


17;4 (II);Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);30-3;268


18;4 (I);Dalton State (Ga.);30-3;257


19;19 (I);The Master's (Calif.);23-8;231


20;10 (I);Xavier (La.);27-6;193


21;12 (I);Carroll (Mont.);24-9;176


22;11 (I);SAGU (Texas);25-7;161


23;7 (II);Oregon Tech;26-7;149


24;16 (II);Union (Ky.);24-10;138


25;9 (II);Antelope Valley (Calif.);28-4;115


Others Receiving Votes: Thomas More (Ky.) 108, Westmont (Calif.) 107, Southeastern (Fla.) 97, Oklahoma Wesleyan 91, Saint Francis (Ind.) 67, Indiana Tech 55, Central Baptist (Ark.) 43, Washington Adventist (Md.) 39, Holy Cross (Ind.) 39, Faulkner (Ala.) 39, Bellevue (Neb.) 36, Indiana East (Ind.) 36, Park (Mo.) 35, Northwestern (Iowa) 31, Talladega (Ala.) 16, Dillard (La.) 9, Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 7, Southern Oregon 4, Shawnee State (Ohio) 4, Cornerstone (Mich.) 4, Dordt (Iowa) 4.


KCAC Pre-Season Polls


WOMEN


Coaches


Sterling 139 (8 FPV)


Kansas Wesleyan 134 (5)


Bethany 119


Tabor 113


Bethel 94


Oklahoma Wesleyan 81


Friends 76


McPherson 66


Avila 59


Ottawa 40


Southwestern 40


Saint Mary 40


York 13


Media


Sterling 271 (14)


Kansas Wesleyan 257 (5)


Bethany 222


Tabor 218 (2)


Bethel 194


Oklahoma Wesleyan 167 (1)


Avila 166


Friends 140


McPherson 120


Southwestern 94


Ottawa 74


Saint Mary 56


York 23


MEN


Coaches


Oklahoma Wesleyan 126 (7)


Ottawa 119 (4)


Southwestern 111


Kansas Wesleyan 104 (1)


Bethel 92


McPherson 83


York 72


Friends 71


Bethany 40


Saint Mary 38


Avila 33


Tabor 33


Sterling 14


Media


Oklahoma Wesleyan 283 (19)


Ottawa 256 (3)


Southwestern 223


Kansas Wesleyan 205


Bethel 196


McPherson 179


Friends 169


York 122


Avila 98


Saint Mary 84


Bethany 75


Tabor 65


Sterling 47


VOLLEYBALL


Central Kansas League


Standings


;League;Overall


;W-L;W-L


Smoky Valley;9–0;23–1


Hillsboro;7–2;18–3


Halstead;6–3;22–8


Nickerson;6–3;18–11


Hoisington;5–4;19–11


Lyons;5–4;17–10


Hesston;4–5;8–14


Pratt;2–7;9–15


Haven;1–8;3–18


Larned;0–9;1–30


GOLF


Wedgewood Senior Men


1. Dane Lawrence, Sam Griffith, Tom Pryor, Roman Mannibach -4.


2. Dave Mason, Dennis Frank, Jerry Schmidt -3.


3. Ed Hodge, Wil Besore, Wayne Stevens, Joe Ramos -3.


Closest to hole #3 — Wil Besore. Longest putt on #9 — Ed Hodge.


Next play — 1 p.m. Tuesday (note new start time).


Fan restrictions


for BC events


Fans will not be permitted at the following Bethel College athletic events:


• The Bethel men’s soccer game against McPherson at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Thresher Stadium.


• The Bethel Invitational cross country meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the BC cross country course.


According to the release, "This comes from an administrative decision to reflect the campus' current safety procedures following the report of on-campus COVID-19 positive test results last week. All student-athletes who participate in these events will continue to adhere to the symptom checking policies put in place by the KCAC and NAIA for the 2020-2021 sports season."


The events will be streamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethelks/.


Changes made


for NHS events


For Newton High School and Chisholm Middle School events scheduled for Oct. 19 to 25, no spectators will be allowed.


The seventh- and eighth-grade football games Oct. 19 against Salina Lakewood have been moved to Fischer Field with a start time of 3:30 p.m. The freshman football game against Salina South Oct. 19 will start at about 6:45 p.m. The junior varsity football game has been canceled.


The Newton High School soccer and volleyball matches scheduled for Oct. 20 will take place as scheduled.


The sub-state volleyball tournament scheduled for Oct. 24 at Newton has been moved to Andover Central to accommodate spectators.


Events scheduled for Newton teams on the road will take place as scheduled and will follow the guidelines of the host school concerning spectators.


Events scheduled at Newton for the remainder of this week will take place as scheduled with current restrictions in place.


Home events will be streamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/newton-high-school-newton-ks.


Wichita selected


for NCAA events


WICHITA — The Wichita area was selected Wednesday for a pair of NCAA events.


INTRUST Bank Arena will host first- and second-round games for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.


"We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to host NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds for the third time in eight years," said Brad Pittman, senior associate athletic director at Wichita State University (WSU). "We’re grateful for the entities that pulled together to make this happen and look forward to another opportunity to showcase our university and community."


The arena is currently scheduled to host men’s first- and second-round games in 2021 and women’s regional semifinal and final games in 2022.


Hartman Arena in Park City will host the 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.


"We are very excited to bring Division II championships to the Wichita community, not only for Newman University but for the MIAA conference, one of the premiere conferences in the country," said Joanna Pryor, athletic director of Newman University. "This opportunity will showcase our D2 student-athletes in a city that is known for its love of sports and athletic excellence. We're proud to be a host for these great events."


Hartman Arena will host the NAIA National Wrestling Championships March 5 and 6, 2021. Hartman Arena hosted the tournament in 2020.


Thunder signs


F Fournier


WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team re-signed forward Stefan Fournier for the 2020-21 season.


Fournier also will serve as a player-assistant coach.


Entering his eighth season, Fournier has 79 goals with 56 assists in 310 games. He played 52 games with Wichita last season, scoring 24 goals with 18 assists. It was his most productive pro season.


Fournier has played with Hamilton, St. John’s, Springfield, Tucson and Syracuse of the American Hockey League; and Wheeling, Brampton, Kalamazoo, Orlando and Wichita of the ECHL.