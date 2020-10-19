Victoria’s Brooklynn Kuhn earned third place in singles in the Class 3-2-1A state tennis tournament at Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita this past weekend.

Kuhn won her first two matches on Friday to reach the semifinals. She beat Conway Springs’ Molly Bender, 6-0, 6-2 and also took a 6-0, 6-2 win over Pittsburg Colgan’s Olivia Favero in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Kuhn was defeated by KC Christian’s Keira Knoflick, 6-1, 6-1.

Kuhn ended the tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Phillipsburg’s Jacie Roth to take third place. She finished 31-3 on the season.

Roth, who took fourth, won two close matches Friday against Wichita Independent’s Kiarra Farha, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7, and Scott City’s Audrey Maney, 6-3, 6-7, 10-4. She fell 6-0, 6-0 to eventual state champion Lily Perrin from Salina Sacred Heart in the semis.

Perrin beat Knoflick 6-3, 6-2 in the singles final.

Sacred Heart tied with KC Christian for the team title with 22 points.

WaKeeney-Trego’s Caroline Brungardt went 1-2 in the tournament.

Class 3-2-1A tennis

Singles

First round — Perrin, Sacred Heart, def. MurCases, Scott City, 6-0, 6-0. Pearce, Kingman, def. Kramer, Marysville, 6-2, 3-6, 11-9. Manry, Larned, def. Spencer, Smoky Valley, 6-2, 6-2. Roth, Phillipsburg, def. Farha, Wichita Independent, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7. Kuhn, Victoria, def. Bender, Conway Springs, 6-0, 6-2. Dodson, Colby, def. Favero, Pittsburg Colgan, 6-4, 6-4. May, ConSp, def. Brungardt, Trego, 6-0, 6-2. Knoflicek, KC Christian, def. Bellamy, Colby, 6-2, 6-0.

Quarterfinals — Knoflicek, KCC, def. May, ConSp, 6-1, 6-1. Kuhn, Vic, def. Favero, PC, 6-0, 6-2. Roth, Ph, def. Manry, Lar, 6-3, 6-7, 10-4. Perrin, SH, def. Pearce, King, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals — Perrin, SH, def. Roth, Ph, 6-0, 6-0. Kuhn, Vic, vs. Knoflicek, KC Christian, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Championship — Bartel-Sand, KC Christian, def. Matteucci-Weiss, Sacred Heart, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Third place — Hammeke-Metro, Central Plains, def. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsworth, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Fifth place — Elliott-Rauschholz, Smoky Valley, def. Haase-Windholz, Ellsworth, 9-7. Seventh place — Hermosillo and Gutierrez-Myers, Scott City, def. Boyles-Osner, Conway Springs, 9-8 (12-10).

First round — Bartels-Sands, KC Christian, def. Bird-Jargo, Wichita Classical, 6-0, 6-0. Haase-Windholz, Ellsworth, def. Gutierrez-Meyers-Hermosillo, Scott City, 7-5, 6-3. Boyles-Osner, Conway Springs, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, Hillsboro, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, def. Stoppel-Westergard, ScCi, Hammeke-Metro, Central Plains, def. Goetz-Goetz, Cimarron, 6-0, 6-2. Elliott-Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, def. Hughes-Neufeld, Hutchinson Trinity, 6-1, 6-3. Amaya-Milburn, Ashland, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 6-3, 6-2. Matteucci-Weiss, Sacred Heart, def. Green-Jargo, WClas, 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — Bartels-Sands, KCC, def. Haase-Windholz, Ellsw, 6-3, 6-0. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, def. Boyles-Osner, ConSp, 6-3, 6-0. Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Elliott-Rauchholz, SV, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, 6-4, 6-2.