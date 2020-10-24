Area playoff pairings

Kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted, subject to change

Friday

Class 5A

Newton (2-6) at Hutchinson (7-1)

Class 3A

Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)

Class 1A

Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1)

Salina Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)

Eight-Man I

Kinsley at Goessel

Moundridge at LaCrosse (Thursday)

Eight-Man II

Peabody-Burs (5-3) at Central Plains (5-1) (Thursday)

Class 3A, District 7

Halstead 50, W.Trinity Ac. 8

WICHITA — The Halstead Dragons racked up 536 yards rushing to down Wichita Trinity Academy 50-8 Friday in Class 3A district play.

Halstead, 4-4 overall and 2-3 in district play, qualify for the playoffs next week.

Kaden Lopez carried the ball 14 times for 217 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Lakin Farmer rushed 18 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Carter Hiebert rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

Halstead didn’t throw a pass in the game.

Halstead’s first two touchdowns came 27 seconds apart.

Trinity Academy, 1-6 overall and 0-4 in district play, was held to 98 yards total offense. Fontaine Dixon had over half those yards, rushing 58 yards with a touchdown.

Halstead will open the playoffs Friday on the road.

Halstead;22;22;6;0;—60

W.Trinity;0;0;0;8;—8

Scoring

1q. H Farmer 53-yd. run (Lopez run) 10:36

1q. H Farmer 23-yd. run (Kohr run) 10:09

1q. H Hiebert 9-yd. run (run failed) 2:28

2q. H Lopez 33-yd. run (Kohr run) 8:01

2q. H Lopez 25-yd. run (pass failed) 3:27

2q. H Farmer 4-yd. run (Lopez run) :45

3q. H Hiebert 3-yd. run (run failed) 8:16

4q. WTA Dixon 35-yd. run (Burgess pass from Zimmerman) 11:38

Team stats

;Hal.;WTA

First downs;25;5

Rushing-yards;55-536;15-48

Passing yards;0;48

Comp-att-int;0-0-0;7-18-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;5-32

Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-1

Penalties-yards;5-55;1-5

Time of poss.;28:25;19:35

Individual stats

RUSHING — Halstead: Lopez 14-217, Farmer 18-203, Hiebert 9-39, Swift 7-32, Kohr 3-25, Farmer 2-13, Wise 2-7. Wichita Trinity Academy: Dixon 7-58, Lumapas 5-4, Zimmerman 1-(-6), Burgess 2-(-8).

PASSING — Halstead: none. Wichita Trinity Academy: Zimmerman 7-18-2, 48 yards.

RECEIVING — Halstead: none. Wichita Trinity Academy: Martin 3-35, Lumapas 3-12, Burgess 1-1.

Missed field goals — none.

Clearwater 42, Hesston 25

CLEARWATER — The Hesston Swather football team was knocked out of the playoff race after a 42-25 loss to Clearwater Friday in Clearwater.

Tanner Cash rushed for 223 yards with two touchdowns and passed for a touchdown. Brock Toothaker rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.

Cash added an interception return for a touchdown.

Hesston’s Hudson Ferralez passed for 213 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Nick Arnold rushed for a touchdown. Ben Bollinger and Brady Cox each caught a touchdown pass. Andrew Schmidt hit a 28-yard field goal.

Clearwater is 6-2, 3-2 in district play, to finish third and lock up a playoff spot.

Hesston ends the regular season 4-4, 1-4 in district play. Hesston has the option of playing a week nine game Thursday or Friday.

Hesston;3;14;0;8;—25

Clearwater;0;28;7;7;—42

Scoring

1q. H Schmidt 28-yd. field goal 6:39

2q. C Toothaker 3-yd. pass from Cash (Walcher kick) 9:30

2q. H Arnold 2-yd. run (Ferralez pass from Schilling) 6:07

2q. C Cash 68-yd. run (Walcher kick) 5:12

2q. C Toothaker 80-yd. run (Walcher kick) 2:33

2q. C Cash interception return (Walcher kick) 1:39

2q. H Bollinger 7-yd. pass from Ferralez (run failed) :32

3q. C Toothaker 1-yd. run (Walcher kick) 2:03

4q. H Cox 17-yd. pass from Ferralez (Esau pass from Arnold) 10:38

4q. C Cash 1-yd. run (Walcher kick) 4:18

Team stats

;Hes.;Clr.

First downs;23;16

Rushing-yards;33-109;35-346

Passing yards;213;18

Comp-att-int;24-43-4;4-13-0

Punts-avg.;1-24.0;3-24.3

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;3-25;7-50

Time of poss.;25:50;22:10

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Eilert 14-81, Arnold 16-37, team 1-(-1), Cox 2-(-8). Clearwater: Cash 24-223, Toothaker 11-123.

PASSING — Hesston: Ferralez 24-41-3, 213 yards; Arnold 0-1-1, 0 yards; Schilling 0-1-0, 0 yards. Clearwater: Cash 4-13-0, 18 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Bollinger 7-86, Werner 5-53, Cox 4-30, Arnold 2-24, Schilling 5-24, Eilert 1-(-4). Clearwater: Toothaker 4-18.

Missed field goals — none.

Class 1A, District 4

Conway Springs 41, Sedgwick 35

SEDGWICK — Jonathan Wright rushed for 295 yards with three touchdowns to lead Conway Springs to a 41-35 win over Sedgwick Friday in district play in Sedgwick.

Conway Springs wins the district title at 6-0 , 7-1 overall, and will get a first-round bye in the Class 1A playoffs. Sedgwick finishes second in the district at 5-1, 7-1 overall and is slated to play Friday at home.

Heath Hilger rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Conway Springs. Cole Schulte added 107 yards and a touchdown.

Conway Springs threw just one pass and it was intercepted.

For Sedgwick, Lance Hoffsommer passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Stucky also passed for a touchdown. Henry Burns had 149 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Blake Huebert also caught a touchdown pass.

Sedgwick was down 35-14 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied to within a touchdown.

Conway Spr.;21;14;0;6;—41

Sedgwick;14;0;0;21;—35

Scoring

1q. CS Wright 77-yd. run (Schulte kick) 11:41

1q. S Hoffsomer 5-yd. run (Tillman kick) 5:18

1q. CS Wright 41-yd. run (kick failed) 5:18

1q. S Burns 41-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 3:13

1q. CS Wright 83-yd. run (May pass from Hilger) 2:52

2q. CS Schulte 54-yd. run (Schulte kick) 4:12

2q. CS Hilger 58-yd. run (Schulte kick) :41

4q. S Huebert 11-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 11:01

4q. CS Hilger 20-yd. run (pass failed) 9:08

4q. S Hoffsommer 1-yd. run (Tillman kick) 8:21

4q. S Burns 45-yd. pass from Stucky (Tillman kick) 4:48

Team stats

;CS;Sed.

First downs;21;28

Rushing-yards;51-531;36-138

Passing yards;0;257

Comp-att-int;0-1-1;21-34-0

Punts-avg.;1-43.0;2-39.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-62;3-26

Time of poss.;27:56;19:24

Individual stats

RUSHING — Conway Springs: Wright 20-295, Hilger 15-126, Schulte 15-107, Smith 1-3. Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 23-71, Brown 9-50, Burns 1-17, Stucky 3-0.

PASSING — Conway Springs: Hilger 0-1-1, 0 yards. Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 20-33-0, 212 yards; Stucky 1-1-0, 45 yards.

RECEIVING — Conway Springs: none. Sedgwick: Burns 9-149, Huebert 5-69, Brown 2-14, Stucky 2-8, J.Nold 1-7, R.Nold 1-7, Hansen 1-3.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Moundridge 44, Pretty Prairie 18

PRETTY PRAIRIE — The Moundridge Wildcats used a 30-point fourth quarter to down Pretty Prairie 44-18 Friday in Eight-Man I district play in Pretty Prairie.

Moundridge trailed 12-6 at the half and 18-14 after three quarters.

Moundridge was led by Kase Ptacek with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Corbin Unruh and Jon Schlosser each added a rushing touchdown. Unruh hit four of eight passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Falco caught a touchdown pass.

For Pretty Prairie, 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district play, Lucas Detter passed for 87 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score.

Moundridge is 4-4, 3-2 in district play. Moundridge will advance to the playoffs Friday or Saturday.

Moundridge;6;0;8;30;—44

Pr. Prairie;6;6;6;0;—18

Scoring

1q. M Ptacek 27-yd. run (pass failed) 8:30

1q. PP Kruse 13-yd. pass from Ptacek (run failed) 4:18

2q. PP Detter 9-yd. run (run failed) 7:50

3q. PP Payne 4-yd. run (run failed) 1:56

3q. PP Ptacek 43-yd. run (Schrag pass from Unruh) 1:45

4q. M Unruh 43-yd. run (Schrag pass from Unruh) 1:45

4q. M Falco 30-yd. pass from Unruh (Everhart pass from Unruh) 7:56

4q. M Schlosser 23-yd. run (pass failed) 4:59

4q. M Ptacek 30-yd. run (Schmidt run) 2:59

Team stats

;Mdg.;PP

First downs;15;13

Rushing-yards;40-305;40-121

Passing yards;50;87

Comp-att-int;4-8-0;10-25-0

Punts-avg.;2-21.0;3-30.0

Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-2

Penalties-yards;2-15;1-15

Time of poss.;20:54;26:55

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Ptacek 22-185, Unruh 9-62, Schmidt 8-35, Schlosser 1-23. Pretty Prairie: Kruse 16-48, Detter 17-46, Pyane 7-26.

PASSING — Moundridge: Unruh 4-8-0, 50 yards. Pretty Prairie: Detter 10-25-0, 87 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Falco 1-30, Schlosser 2-17, Ptacek 1-3. Pretty Prairie: Kruse 4-54, Payne 4-19, Steadman 1-8, Rogers 1-6.

Missed field goals — none.

Late scores

Remington 33, Elkhart 13

Peabody-Burns 48, Norwich 42

Goessel-Medicine Lodge canceled