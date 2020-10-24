Saturday

Oct 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM


AREA GAMES


Canton-Galva 70, Lincoln 8


Central Plains 56, Wilson 20


Cimarron 39, Ellis 0


Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20


Colby 48, Goodland 8


Concordia 41, Chapman 28


Ell-Saline 65, Ellinwood 0


Hartford 1, Centre 0, forfeit


Herington 50, Bennington 34


Hoisington 26, Beloit 20


Hoxie 36, Atwood 8


Hutchinson 41, Hillsboro 14


Lakeside 52, Blue Valley Randolph 6


Little River 64, Solomon 0


Marion 1, Lyons 0, forfeit


McPherson 32, Augusta 14


Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 14


Norton 33, Phillipsburg 28


Oakley 62, Sublette 6


Oberlin 40, Hill City 34


Pike Valley 30, Osborne 28


Plainville 42, Sacred Heart 8


Quinter 42, Logan-Palco 14


Republic County at Nemaha Central, ccd.


St. Francis at Sharon Springs, ccd.


St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Rock Hills 6


Salina South 34, Salina Central 28


Shawnee Maranatha vs. Clifton-Clyde, ccd.


Smith Center 29, Inman 22


Smoky Valley 28, Russell 14


Southeast of Saline 40, Scott City 6


Stockton 32, Trego 8


Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 0


TMP-Marian 46, Lakin 14


Thunder Ridge 46, Southern Cloud 0


Valley Falls at Washington County, ccd.


Victoria 54, Otis-Bison 0


Wakefield 54, Rural Vista 8


Wamego 62, Abilene 12


Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Triplains-Brewster 30


Wichita Kapaun 24, Hays 6


OTHERS


Andale 43, Wichita Collegiate 14


Andover 20, Goddard 13


Andover Central 37, Arkansas City 6


Attica-Argonia 77, Fairfield 8


Axtell 68, Onaga 26


Baldwin 40, Osawatomie 6


Basehor-Linwood 27, Pittsburg 10


Belle Plaine 27, Douglass 6


Blue Valley North 19, Blue Valley Southwest 7


Blue Valley Northwest 42, Blue Valley West 21


Bucklin 60, Dighton 24


Buhler 42, Circle 6


Burlingame 46, Doniphan West 12


Burlington 38, Iola 0


Caldwell 1, Chase 0, forfeit


Centralia 60, Wabaunsee 20


Chanute 14, Labette County 6


Chase County 46, Oxford 0


Cheney 48, Larned 22


Clearwater 42, Hesston 25


Columbus 47, Caney 16


Conway Springs 41, Sedgwick 35


Crest 1, Altoona Midway 0, forfeit


DeSoto 34, Shawnee Heights 7


Derby 48, Maize South 10


Dodge City 41, Ulysses 0


El Dorado 32, Winfield 14


Eureka 28, Jayhawk Linn 20


Fort Scott 28, Coffeyville 0


Fredonia 27, Southeast Cherokee 6


Frontenac 26, Girard 6


Galena 42, Baxter Springs 3


Garden City 45, Great Bend 0


Garden Plain 57, Bluestem 0


Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM West 7


Halstead 50, Wichita Trinity 8


Hanover 72, Wetmore 6


Haven 34, Sterling 7


Holcomb 42, Hugoton 28


Hutchinson 32, Maize 28


Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 16


Jefferson North 36, Jackson Heights 0


KC Piper 60, Bonner Springs 7


Kingman 42, Chaparral 2


Kinsley 50, Macksville 44


LaCrosse 52, Kiowa County 6


Lawrence 49, Lawrence Free State 20


Leavenworth 24, Atchison 15


Lebo 49, Marais des Cygnes 0


Leoti 60, South Gray 12


Lincoln Prep, Mo. 20, SM South 19


Lyndon 41, Uniontown 0


Madison-Hamilton 62, Central Burden 0


Manhattan 49, Emporia 7


Maur Hill-Mount Academy 28, Riverside 14


Meade 36, Hodgeman County 32


Minneola 54, Satanta 6


Moundridge 44, Pretty Prairie 18


Neodesha 53, Erie 42


Newton 42, Wichita Campus 15


Olathe East 14, Olathe South 10


Olathe North 37, Olathe Northwest 0


Olpe 59, Northeast Arma 0


Osage City 39, Humboldt 8


Oswego 74, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28


Paola 49, Louisburg 7


Parsons 48, Cherryvale 14


Peabody 48, Norwich 42 (ot)


Perry-Lecompton 52, Santa Fe Trail 6


Pittsburg Colgan 44, Riverton 12


Platte County, Mo. 27, Lansing 0


Pleasanton 20, Central Heights 18


Prairie View 45, Anderson County 7


Pratt 65, Nickerson 33


Pratt Skyline 74, St. John 26


Remington 33, Elkhart 13


Riley County 38, Marysville 8


Rock Creek 62, Royal Valley 0


Rose Hill 59, Independence 6


Rosalia Flinthills 28, Udall 14


Rossville 53, Mission Valley 0


Sabetha 28, Hiawatha 7


St. Marys 22, Atchison County 6


St. Paul 24, Southern Coffey 8


SM Northwest 27, Bishop Miege 24


Silver Lake 51, Pleasant Ridge 8


South Barber 58, South Haven 6


South Central 50, Ingalls 0


Spearville 42, Ness City 38


Spring Hill 20, Eudora 16


Syracuse 46, Southwestern Heights 6


Tonganoxie 49, Ottawa 7


Topeka 27, Topeka West 12


Topeka Cair Paravel 68, Wichita Life Prep 0


Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka Washburn Rural 21


Troy 38, Horton 0


Valley Center 23, Goddard Eisenhower 7


Valley Heights 76, Northern Heights 0


Waverly 58, Chetopa 32


Wellington 20, Mulvane 13


Wellsville 48, West Franklin 0


West Elk 54, Yates Center 50


Wichita Carroll 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 14


Wichita East 22, Wichita West 8


Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Southeast 21