WICHITA — Once one mishap happened for Salina South, Kapaun Mt. Carmel capitalized on Friday night at Stryker Sports Complex.

The Cougars had two early turnovers that turned into 14 Crusader points, and Kapaun never looked back from there, ending South’s season with a 74-0 loss. South ends its season with a 2-6 record.

"They made some big plays early and we didn’t," South coach Sam Sellers said. "The game got out of hand early and we kind of got punched in the face, and we never really could get our feet under us. We didn’t start the game like we wanted to started.

"We’re a better team than what we showed tonight. Unfortunately, they don’t let us have do-overs.It stings."

Cale Curtis recovered a fumble for 38-yards to start the Crusader scoring with 10:31 left in the first quarter. Kapaun then picked off South quarterback Weston Fries on the ensuing drive and got a 18-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Gimino to Tiger Jones. The Crusaders got a pair of rushing touchdowns of 14 and 3 from Curtis to make it 28-0 after one.

Kai Kunz added a 32-yard score and Gimino tallied a 44-yard touchdown putting the Crusaders up 42-0 at halftime.

Curtis tallied his third touchdown, fourth of the night, with 10:31 left in the third of a 5-yard run that triggered a running clock the remainder of the second half.

Despite a running clock, Kapaun kept the floodgates rolling, forcing two safeties in the third and added a 27-yard score by Andrew Ruda, a 10-yard fumble return by Cole Hough and a 58-yard punt return by Andrew Porter all in the final 12 minutes.

South was held to just 23 yards of total offense in the second half after producing 107 in the opening 12 minutes. The Cougars’ best opportunity to get on the board was in the second when they got to the Kapaun 14 after a 66-yard connection from Fries to senior Colin Schreiber, but turned it over on downs.

"It’s hard for our seniors, especially to go out like that," Sellers said. "Most teams end their season with a loss."

Senior Owen Kulas led the Cougars in rushing with 38 yards on six carries. Fries was 6 of 20 for 102 yards and an interception with Schreiber grabbing four catches for 94 yards.

South graduates 12 seniors on a team that won its first Mayor’s Cup since 2017. The Cougars do have multiple key players returning for 2021 including Fries, junior Brandt Cox and junior Kayson Dietz.

"It’s a small senior group," Sellers said. "We had a lot of kids in this class that didn’t play for different reasons, didn’t play all four years, some came out late. I just appreciate everything they’ve done for us. We’re going to miss them.

"There’s a lot to be excited about."