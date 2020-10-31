FLUSH — Thad Metcalfe wasn’t ready to call his interception of Rock Creek’s Charlie Killingsworth the defining moment in Perry-Lecompton’s 35-22 Class 3A playoff victory Friday night.

"We had a lot of big-time stops tonight," Mecalfe said. "I think our defense just stepped up and made a lot of big plays and that was the kicker tonight."

Metcalfe was dead-on in that assessment. Despite giving up 372 passing yards to Killingsworth in the contest, Perry’s defense did indeed come up big.

The Kaws forced turnovers on Rock Creek’s first three possessions of the second half and kept the Mustangs out of the end zone until the final two minutes, punctuating a win that earned Perry (8-1) a rematch with Hayden (7-1) in next Friday’s second round of the playoffs.

Hayden handed the Kaws their only loss of the season two weeks ago in a 10-0 defensive slugfest that was scoreless until the final two minutes of the game. Last year, Perry swept two games against the Wildcats, including a semifinal win that sent the Kaws to the 3A state title game.

"First off, big respect to Rock Creek — they played their hearts out tonight and they’re an amazing team," Metcalfe said. "Hayden, we’ve had three close games with them the last two years and we look forward to them again. We love the challenge."

Friday’s playoff opener was challenge enough as Rock Creek had an answer for just about everything Perry threw at it in the opening half. The Mustangs hit on two big pass plays — a 58-yard touchdown strike from Killingsworth to Brooks Whaley and a 76-yard connection from Killingsworth to Dawson Zenger — showing off the big-play, quick-strike ability that has keyed their turnaround season.

A late touchdown run by Metcalfe gave Perry a 29-14 halftime lead, but Rock Creek got the ball to start the second half and quickly drove inside the Perry 10.

That’s when the Perry defense kicked in. Metcalfe picked off Killingsworth at the goal line to thwart the Mustang drive and set the tone for the half.

"We knew (Whaley) was their favorite receiver and they like a lot of slants to him especially down by the end zone," Metcalfe said. "I just read it, saw his eyes and reacted."

Perry didn’t convert the turnover into points, but after punting it away, Parker Stone picked off Killingsworth on the next play and this time, the Kaws did convert as Metcalfe raced 51 yards for a touchdown to give Perry a 35-14 lead.

Rock Creek’s nearly had an immediate response as Whaley took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. After it was called bak by a block in the back, Killingsworth hit Ethan Burgess on a 39-yard pass to set the Mustangs up at the Perry 6.

But on the next play, Rock Creek fumbled and Perry linebacker Ryley Besler pounced on the loose ball.

"When you play great teams, you just can’t make those mistakes," Rock Creek coach Shane Sieben said. "Our margin for error is so thin that we just can’t make those mistakes. We were really in it until those turnovers in the second half."

Perry didn’t score after Metcalfe’s long run, but the defense protected the lead, backing up the three takeaways with a pair of fourth-down stops on Rock Creek’s next two drives. The Mustangs scored late on a 1-yard run by Killlingsworth, but it only closed the final margin.

"They’re high-powered and have got guys that are explosive with the ball in their hand," Perry coach Mike Paramore said. "I thought our guys did a great job of making plays and getting big stops down there in our red zone. Those were big. If they get scores down there, we’re back and forth and we don’t want to get in that track meet."

Perry handled that scenario just fine in the first half, however. The Kaws struck first on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Metcalfe to Dawson Willilams on a fourth-and-12 play.

After Rock Creek answered right away with Whaley’s 58-yard scoring grab to tie things 7-7, Perry rode Reichen Rush to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Rush busted touchdown runs of 33 and 78 yards in a span of three Perry offensive snaps and finished the night with 193 yards rushing.

"We struggled at first, but then we got our playmakers in position to be playmakers and kept with it," said Metcalfe, who threw for 126 yards and ran for 89. "Once the holes started opening up, that just led to more success."

Killingsworth finished 14 of 32 for 372 yards, going over the 2,000-yard mark for the season, one that saw him break his own records for passing yards, completions and touchdowns. Whaley finished with six catches for 181 yards and Zenger had four catches for 103 yards.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 35, ROCK CREEK 22

Perry-Lecompton (8-1);7;22;6;0;—;35

Rock Creek (5-3);7;7;0;8;—;22

Perry — Williams 14 pass from Metcalfe (Elliott kick)

Rock Creek — Whaley 58 pass from Killingsworth (Adams kick)

Perry — Rush 33 run (kick failed)

Perry — Rush 78 run (Folks pass from Metcalfe)

Rock Creek — Zenger 76 pass from Killingsworth (Adasms kick)

Perry — Metcalfe 1 run (Metcalfe run)

Perry — Metcalfe 51 run (pass failed)

Rock Creek — Killingsworth 1 run (Zenger pass from Killingsworth)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Perry-Lecompton: Metcalfe19-89, Rush 20-193, Payne 1-3, Hess 1-14. Rock Creek: Wick 1-1, Killingsworth 13-13, Spiller 1-2, Richards 5-20, Whaley 3-minus 5, Team 1-minus 9.

Passing — Perry-Lecompton: Metcalfe 9-13-0, 126 yards. Rock Creek: Killingsworth 14-32-2, 372 yards, Whaley 1-1-0, 3 yards.

Receiving — Perry-Lecompton: Rush 2-8, Williams 3-57, Hess 2-23, Stone 1-34, Payne 1-4. Rock Creek: Zenger 4-103, Whaley 6-181, Burgess 2-54, Killingsworth 1-3, Richards 2-34.