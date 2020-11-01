LINDSBORG – Bethel’s ground-pounding offense had another outstanding performance, but it was the defense that paved the way for the No. 24-ranked Threshers on Saturday in a 38-0 Kansas Conference shutout of Bethany at Anderson Stadium.

Bethel improved to 6-0 and remained atop the KCAC standings at 5-0, while Bethany fell to 1-4 overall and in the league.

It didn’t help Bethany’s cause when quarterback Austin Denson, the number six passer in the KCAC, was forced out with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The Swedes were missing two more offensive starters as well.

That put freshman Danny Jackson in the maelstrom created by the Threshers, and he was sacked 11 times for minus-67 yards.

When the smoke finally cleared, Bethany had compiled just 48 yards of total offense on 59 plays — 31 passing and 17 rushing — despite 62 by J.J. Allen on 13 carries.

"Obviously, you give (Bethel) all the credit because they stopped us, but I would say our lack of execution was also a factor," Bethany coach Tyrone Carter said. "Keeping us from doing what we wanted to do effectively."

With the offensive line taking serious hits, Bethany was down to its fifth tackle as the game wore on, which put a severe strain on the Swede defense.

"Defensively, we did some things that were pretty darn good," Carter said. "To hold them down from what they’ve been doing — what, 60 points, 50 points — a great job by the young men who keep coming.

"We talked about protecting our guys. We talked about 10 minutes before the game that we needed to protect our guys. We weren’t getting the calls — not being protected. I don’t want my guys to get chippy, but we’ve got to get the calls."

Bethel came in averaging 60.2 points and 524 yards a game in total offense. Holding the Threshers 22 points under their average and 75 yards under their offensive average was a positive for the Swedes.

Take away a 65-yard scamper with 21 seconds left in the game and a 9-yard drive set up by an interception, and Bethel’s margin of victory could have been even less.

For about three plays to start the game, Bethany looked like it was ready to spring an upset.

On the second play from scrimmage, Jackson lofted a deep pass into a south wind that Trevin Chandler hauled in for a 41-yard gain only to have the play called back for a dead ball penalty on Bethel.

After being held on third down, a Swede punt was muffed by Bethel’s Trey Palmer at his own 38 and Bethany recovered — only to have a procedure penalty against them give Bethel a second chance to receive a punt.

This time, the Threshers took it 54 yards in three plays as Zach Esau connected with Mason Murray for a 23-yard touchdown at 11:42 left in the first quarter.

A 12-play, 80 yard drive put Bethel up 14-0 with 3:28 to go in the first.

At 7:46 of the second, Howard picked off a hurried Jackson pass and took it 12 yards to the Bethany 9. Murray got the final yard with 6:25 left on fourth and goal at the one to make it 21-0 at intermission.

Bethel added a 1-yard touchdown by Chantz Scurry to cap a 15-play, 86-yard drive in the third quarter. A 27-yard field goal by Logan Demond and Landon Barnes’ 65-yard run in the fourth for the final score.

Devenej Criss led the Swede defense with 17 tackles. while Larry Hall had 13 stops and Gary Smith 10.