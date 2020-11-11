Kansas State women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie reached across the border to Missouri to pick up three guards Wednesday to open the fall national signing period.

Twin sisters Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn, from Raymore, and Serena Sundell, of Maryville, also played together on a Missouri Phenom Pheesa team that two summers ago went 25-2 and won a major 17-under tournament in Chicago.

"We went into this class wanting to continue to improve our guard depth as well as improve our 3-point attack," Mittie said in a statement. "All three players complement each other’s skills, as well as the skills of the players currently on our roster."

Jaelyn Glenn is the top-rated player in Missouri and a top-60 prospect, according to two national recruiting services. She averaged 20.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals as a junior in helping lead The Barstow School to a district title.

"Jaelyn can play 1 to 4 (positions) and can impact the team with her passing and scoring ability from all areas of the floor," said Mittie.

Brylee Glenn, who is ranked 75th nationally and seventh in the state of Missouri, averaged 23.4 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals last season.

"We love the way Brylee defends, competes and attacks the basket with aggression," Mittie said.

Sundell, who is the third-rated prospect in the state, averaged 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals last season for Maryville High School and was named Class 3 player of the year by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. She also is a highly decorated volleyball player.

"Serena is a very talented player with excellent 3-point range and the ability to play away from the ball," Mittie said.