Kansas men's basketball announced Thursday that it has signed versatile forward KJ Adams to a national letter of intent.

Adams, a 6-foot-7, 200-pounder from Austin, Texas, will join the Jayhawks for the 2021-22 season.

"KJ is a jack of all trades," KU coach Bill Self said in a statement. "I think KJ is a big guard that can play inside. He’s definitely strong enough.

"He’s a physically gifted youngster that can defend the five, too. KJ is a guy that can play with the ball in his hands. He can play without the ball."

Adams, a four-star recruit, averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior for Westlake while shooting 61.3% from the field. Westlake went 33-2 last season, including 16-0 in its district.

Adams is ranked No. 54 nationally by ESPN 100, No. 74 by 247Sports and No. 85 by Rivals.

"He can be a tremendous physical presence in the game and certainly he is well beyond his years in that regard," Self said of Adams, the first player to sign with the Jayhawks in the early signing period, which began Wednesday. "I look forward to coaching is versatility."