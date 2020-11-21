JUNCTION CITY -- Immediately after Derby’s 62-27 victory over Junction City in the Class 6A state semifinals, the two emotional extremes of the high school sports experience were on full display and starkly juxtaposed.

On the Derby side of the field, there was the palpable elation over earning a sixth straight berth in the state championship game, punctuated by cries of "Let’s go, baby!" and "There’s still work to do!"

Opposite that scene was the Junction City side, where tears of heartbreak and devastation flowed and thoughts of what could have been struggled against the reality of what actually was.

The game was the last to be played at Junction City’s historic Al Simpler Stadium, and it had promised to be one of the best matchups of the year.

Junction City won the coin flip and elected to take the ball first. Blue Jay head coach Randall Zimmerman said that typically he likes to put his defense out to begin the game, but he knew that, with Derby, it was vital for his offense to set the tone early.

"We thought, ‘We need to get out in front, we need to play from in front,’ " he said. "And we had some plays going. We really did have some plays going. And we made the mistakes."

The Blue Jays started off with a 22-yard pick-up on an end-around hand-off to senior Russell Wilkey, which set them up with a first down at the Derby 41. However, a false start on the ensuing down was followed by two short running plays and an incomplete pass, and Junction City had to punt the ball away.

That brought out the two-headed monster that is the Derby rushing attack of quarterback Lem Wash and running back Dylan Edwards. The Panthers marched right down the field, going 80 yards in seven plays and just over two minutes. Edwards capped off the drive with a 22-yard scamper, the first of his four rushing touchdowns.

"They scored immediately and we’re behind, so we had to scramble to stay up with them," Zimmerman said. "They’re just too good. They’re too good to get behind them."

On its second drive, Junction City moved the ball out from its own four to its own 43 before stalling and kicking the ball back to Derby again.

On their second offensive go-round, the Panthers needed a few extra plays and minutes to score, but score they did, this time on a two-yard sneak by Wash, who also reached the end zone four times on the ground.

"Our defense allowed us to get a little lead," Derby head coach Brandon Clark said. "We were never comfortable because we knew how good their offense was and how explosive they were. But for us to get those stops and get a little lead ... was big. We knew they were going to score some points. Every game, they put a ton of points up. I thought our defense played well and I thought our offense did too."

The Junction City offense began to settle into a rhythm with its third drive, getting on the board with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Khoury to Russell Wilkey. That made the score 13-7 with 11:35 to go in the second quarter.

The Panthers and Blue Jays traded touchdowns, with Derby’s lead 20-14 when Lem Wash threw an interception, one of the Panthers very few offensive mistakes of the night and the only defensive stop the Blue Jays would make.

Junction City was set up with the ball at its eight-yard line with the opportunity to take a lead with just over a minute left before halftime.

However, the Blue Jays went three-and-out and punted to Derby with 31 seconds left in the half. Just 27 ticks later, the Panthers scored again and took a 27-14 lead into the locker room.

Derby received the second half kickoff and less than three minutes into the third quarter, it was up 34-14.

Once again, the two teams alternated touchdown drives until the score was 41-27. After that point, the Panther defense completely shut down the Blue Jay offense.

For the first time this season, Junction City quarterback Andrew Khoury looked uncomfortable, and instead of rolling out of the pocket to create the chaos in which he previously seemed to thrive, he was rolling out of the pocket to escape the heavy pressure of the Derby defensive line. His throws, which have been impeccably precise and timely all season, often sailed over his receivers’ heads or were intended for targets unknown.

Zimmerman attributed his quarterback’s struggles to "the pressure of being behind," a situation which the Blue Jays had not often found themselves in this season.

"[We were] trying to press and make plays," he said. "We knew we had to make plays. We were struggling stopping them and we knew we had to make plays. There’s just no margin for error….But he’s a great kid. An unbelievably great kid. Very intelligent. A great leader. I love the kid to death."

Toward the end of the game, the Panthers began to pour it on, scoring the game’s final 21 points.

Wash ended the game 7 of 11 passing for 120 yards and a score, but more impressive perhaps were the 32 rushing attempts for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Edwards carried the ball 30 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns as well. As a team, the Panthers rolled up 636 total yards of offense.

"I thought our kids played really hard," Clark said. "That’s one thing our kids have always done. I thought we executed better this game too. Our O-line blocked well. I thought our receivers did a pretty good job. And I thought Lem really controlled the game well. He was a manager out there. Obviously he’s a playmaker too, but he really controlled the game, managed the game...and that was a big part of this victory."

While the result was not what they would have liked, the Blue Jays’ offensive performance was nothing to sneeze at. Khoury finished 15 of 33 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns, while DJ Giddens ran the ball 25 times for 209 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, Wilkey hauled in nine catches for 155 yards and a touchdown, while Marcello Bussey had five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Zimmerman told his players that he wanted them to know that he cares deeply for them and that he thinks very highly of what they overcame to have the incredible season they did.

"I love them to death, that’s my message," he said. "I’m so incredibly proud of them."

As his team looks ahead to the state championship game against Blue Valley North on Nov. 28, Clark said that he’s grateful for the opportunity to keep coaching his players.

"The most excited I am is to be able to spend another week with these kids," he said. "This is an extraordinary group of kids and they’ve worked so hard, they’ve been through so much adversity. They’re such a great group. What you saw here Friday is what we see Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday preparing for it. ... It’s just a blessing to coach."

DERBY 62, JUNCTION CITY 27

Derby (8-2) …13 … 14 … 21 … 14 … --- … 62

Junction City (9-2) … 0 … 14 … 13 … 0 … --- … 27

Derby -- Edwards 22 run (Simons kick)

Derby -- Wash 2 run (PAT missed)

Junction City -- Wilkey 13 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Derby -- Edwards 3 run (Simons kick)

Junction City -- Giddens 16 run (Field kick)

Derby -- M. Thatcher 7 pass from Wash (Simons kick)

Derby -- Edwards 2 run (Simons kick)

Junction City -- Bussey 15 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Derby -- Wash 18 run (Simons kick)

Junction City -- Giddens 73 run (PAT missed)

Derby -- Wash 8 run (Simons kick)

Derby -- Wash 2 run (Simons kick)

Derby -- Edwards 4 run (Simons kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing -- Junction City: Khoury 3-10, Giddens 25-209, Wilkey 6-41. Derby: Wash 32-266, Edwards 30-226, Zerger 6-28, Liston 2-19, Hubbard 2-6.

Passing -- Junction City: Khoury 15-33-0 213 yards. Derby: Wash 7-11-1 120 yards.

Receiving -- Junction City: Wilkey 9-155, Bussey 5-52, Tabora 1-6. Derby: D. Thatcher 2-55, Liston 2-34, M. Thatcher 2-19, Edwards 1-12.