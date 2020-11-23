Playmakers are at a premium for football teams. The area high school football squads sported playmakers all over the field.

The Ottawa Herald All-Area football team members made plays in every facet of the game.

Here are the all-area members:

Tony Detwiler, Jr., QB/DB, Central Heights

Detwiler was a key component all over the field for the Vikings. He accounted for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns. The junior rushed for 1,039 yards on 133 attempts and eight rushing touchdowns. He was 57-for-113 passing for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns. On special teams, he had 12 returns for 220 yards. Detwiler was a stalwart on defense. He finished with 56 tackles (three for loss) and had interception.

Jarod Crawford, Sr., WR/DB, Central Heights

Crawford was a big weapon in the passing game. He caught 17 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. He had nine kick returns for 206 yards and a touchdown. He made his presence felt on defense with 45 tackles, 4 pass deflections and 2 interceptions.

Brady Burson, Sr., RB/LB

Burson took some relief off of Detwiler as he picked up the tough yards between the tackles. The senior rushed for 375 yards on 77 attempts and scored four touchdowns. He caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he went sideline-to-sideline to tackle opposing ball carriers. He had 67 tackles (10 for loss) and 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

Trey Bones, Sr., OL/DL, Ottawa

Bones was a mainstay on the offensive and defensive lines for the Cyclones. He was a two-year starter, who was a team leader as a center, long snapper and occasional defensive lineman. He did not give up a sack and had zero bad snaps as the long snapper for both punts and field goals/extra points.

Jose Richards, Sr., WR/DB, Ottawa

Richards gave Ottawa leadership and a threat all over the field. He was a team captain. On defense, he finished with 16 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery. He caught 16 passes for 99 yards. He returned six kickoffs for 92 yards. Richards has gained the attention of college recruiters and expects to play college football.

Tiernan Reed-Cox, Jr., DB, Ottawa

He flew his body all over the field. From his safety spot, he led Ottawa in tackles with 41. He also had an interception and two fumble recoveries. Ottawa coach Rob Hedrick said he was very good in run support and pass coverage.

Ayden Kearney, Sr., WR/DB, Wellsville

Kearney had a hand in every aspect of the game for the Eagles. He finished with 29 tackles (four tackles for loss) and three interceptions in eight games. On offense, he caught 17 passes for 264 yards and rushed for 104 yards on 19 attempts. He also was a cog on special teams. Wellsville coach Mike Berg said Kearney was been a huge part of the offense blocking, receiving and running the ball. He was a 2A District 2 All-District first-team selection.

Colby Stephens. Sr., OL/DL, Wellsville

Stephens anchored both lines for the Eagles. Berg said Stephens was a powerful linemen with very good feet.

"We have been able to run right behind him all year and pull him to lead us on outside plays. He was an all-league selection as a junior and senior," he said.

He was a 2A District 2 All-District second-team selection.

Nash Money, Soph., RB

Money was the main offensive threat for the Eagles. He displayed speed and power to rush for nearly 700 yards on 133 carries. He scored nine touchdowns in seven games. Berg said Money is a hard runner between the tackles and can use his speed on the edge. The last few games, he took his game to the next level breaking many tackles and rushing for over 400 yards. He was a 2A District 2 All-District first-team selection.

Cameron Wise, Sr., RB/LB, West Franklin

Wise made his presence felt in all facets of the game. He scored touchdowns in four ways: rushing, receiving, passing and defense.

Falcon coach Nate Teichgraeber said, "He was our No. 1 threat offensively and teams knew they had to stop him to beat us, and he still performed at a high level every week. His size, strength and speed are a tough combination for teams to stop. Defensively, he presents a lot of problems with his size and speed. Already garnering a lot of college attention and offers, he will be one of the top players signed in Kansas this coming signing day."

Wise rushed for 1,108 yards on 160 attempts and scored 10 touchdowns. He has 12 receptions for 276 yards (23 yards per reception) with two touchdowns. He also passed for a touchdown. On defense, he had 39 tackles (two sacks), two forced fumbles, an interception and scored a defensive touchdown.

He was a 2A District 2 All-District first-team selection.

Jesse James Martinez, Sr, LB/OL, West Franklin

Martinez was the anchor of the offensive and defensive lines.

"Jesse was a great leader for us in all three phases of the game this year," Teichgraeber said. "As our leading tackler, he anchored our defense and was our best player on that side of the ball this year. He has speed to cover sideline to sideline, and teams knew they had to block him to beat us."

He graded out as the top offensive linemen in each game this season. On defense, he had 77 tackles (nine for loss) and two fumble recoveries.

He was a 2A District 2 All-District first-team selection.

Caleb McKenzie, Sr., RB/DB

McKenzie did a little bit of everything for the Falcons.

"Caleb was a jack of all trades for us this season," Teichgraeber said. "He blocked, ran the ball, caught it through the air and returned kicks. He was an outside burner, who was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. Defensively, he was asked to cover the No. 1 receiver every week and he performed at a high level. He was a true man- to-man corner. On special teams, he was a difference maker and set the offense up with great field position with his returns."

He rushed for 294 yards on 45 carries and four touchdowns. He had six receptions for 120 yards and two scores. On special teams, he averaged 26 yards a return and scored two touchdowns. On defense, he had 33 tackles (one sack), two fumble recoveries and four pass deflections.

He was a 2A District 2 All-District honorable team selection.