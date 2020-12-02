Deer hunters across Kansas can have deer they harvest during the 2020-21 seasons tested for chronic wasting disease free of charge through the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the agency announced Tuesday.

The KDWPT is collaborating with the University of Missouri to undertake a research project to better understand where CWD is present in Kansas and how the disease spreads. As part of the project, the cost of CWD testing will be covered for the next three years at a maximum of 450 samples per deer management unit.

To receive free testing, hunters must provide the harvest location in the form of either GPS coordinates, Range-Township-Section number or the nearest intersection.

"We’re excited to be able to cover the cost of CWD testing for hunters statewide for the next three years," said Levi Jaster, KDWPT big game program coordinator. "Hunters will benefit immediately from cost-free test results, but they’ll also benefit long term from better information related to deer herd disease management as a result of this project."

Hunters may obtain collection instructions by calling University of Missouri staff by calling 620-402-4195 or emailing kscwdsurveillance@gmail.com. Hunters in DMUs 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 19 may receive direct assistance from University of Missouri staff.

Hunters may drop off samples to their local KDWPT district biologist or visit https://tinyurl.com/y4olokvs/ for a list of drop-off and sample collection locations.

They also can transport their harvested deer head to a participating taxidermist for sample collection. For a list of participating taxidermists, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4olokvs/.

In addition, there will be manned voluntary sample collection stations on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at the following locations: Toronto — Country Junction, 153 US-54; Columbus — Farmer's Cooperative Association parking lot, 515 E. Maple; Hiawatha — Casey's Gas Station, 915 E. First; Manhattan — Dara's Fast Lane Cenex, 5321 Tuttle Creek Blvd.; Ottawa — BP Gas Station and Car Wash, 2305 S. Cedar.

USACE seeking firewood cutters

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Kanopolis Reservoir is seeking local individuals in need of areas to cut firewood for personal use.

Those who are interested will be issued free permits to cut USACE marked trees in designated areas in need of forest management, as well as removing undesirable trees.

Species available include mulberry, elm, ash and locust, and cutting areas will be accessible by vehicle.

Firewood cutting of standing trees outside of this free permit program is prohibited.

For more information, please contact Tyler Clements at 816-389-2457.