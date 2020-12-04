The Newton High School wrestling team will feature a defending state champion and another state qualifier for the 2020-21 season.

Tommy Edgmon returns for his seventh season as Railer coach.

The Newton boys are the defending co-champions of the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I, going 5-0 in league duals. Newton was tied with Maize. That meet was canceled because of the weather and not made up.

Newton was sixth in the Class 5A regionals and eighth at state.

The Railer girls finished their debut season 41st at regionals.

Newton will be led by sophomore Nick Treaster, who went 37-1 last season, winning the state title at 106 pounds, where he is expected to stay this season.

Junior Colin Bybee was 20-16 last season, finishing 1-2 at state at 126 pounds.

Other top varsity candidates include Eddy Southern (fr., 113), Josiah Schmidt (so., 126), Gaige Llamas (sr., 132), Clayton Kaufman (jr., 132), Avery Dutcher (sr., 138), Keon Edwards (fr., 145), Tjaden Simmons (sr., 145), Michael Tyrell (jr., 145), Benjamin Reyes (jr., 160), Spencer Steinmetz (jr., 170), Clayton Smith (jr., 170), Brody Harper (so., 182), Logan Buchanan (fr., 195), Jackson Marlar (fr., 220), Diego Garcia (sr., 220) and Rio Gomez (so., HWT).

Other Railer wrestlers include Gabriel Catache (fr., 113), Bailey Steinmetz (fr., 113), Michael Southern (fr., 126), Caleb Caudell (sr., 132), Maximus Escobar (fr., 138), Arnoldo Aguilar (so., 170), Mohamed Farah (so., 195), Gerardo Chavez Arzabala (fr., 195), Carter Grosse (jr., 220), Samuel Claassen (sr., 220), Marcel Gonzalez (fr., HWT), Angel Diaz Garcia (so., HWT), Adrian Vela (fr.), Mylin Hooks (fr.) and Josiah Thiessen (jr.).

Wrestling for the girls this season include Elena DeLeon (jr.), Jaymie Murry (so.), Alexis Ellis (so.), Brylee Budde (so.), Lyliana Negrete (jr.), Elia Bergquist (so.), Nancy Edwards (sr.) and Emily Torres (so.).

The Maize boys were third in Class 5A state last year, while newcomer Maize South was 26th, Salina South was 28th.

Derby was fifth in Class 6A, while Hutchinson was 15th and Campus was 16th.

The Hutchinson girls were 22nd at state last year (all classes). Campus was 59th.

Schedule

(subject to change)

Dec. 3 Hutchinson 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 @ Valley Center Inv. (B) 3 p.m.

Dec. 5 @ McPherson Inv. (G) 9 a.m.

Dec. 10 @ Maize South 10 a.m.

Dec. 12 @ Douglass Goodwill Inv. (B) 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 12 @ Great Bend Inv. (G) 9 a.m.

Dec. 17 Salina South 6 p.m.

Dec. 18-19 @ Kansas City Stampede (B) TBA

Jan. 9 @ Wichita North Inv. (G) 8 a.m.

Jan. 15-16 Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions (B) 9 a.m.

Jan. 21 @ Derby 6 p.m.

Jan. 23 @ Wellington Inv. (G) 9 a.m.

Jan. 29-30 @ Rocky Welton Inv., Garden City (B) 9 a.m.

Jan. 30 @ Wichita South Inv. (G) 10 a.m.

Feb. 4 @ Campus 6 p.m.

Feb. 11 Maize 6 p.m.

Feb. 13 Regionals (G) TBA

Feb. 19-20 Regionals (B) TBA

Feb. 25 State @ Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina (G) TBA

Feb. 26-27 @ Hartman Arena, Park City 10 a.m.