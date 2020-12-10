The Hutchinson-Central Christian girls basketball team had a successful season in head coach DJ Kauffman’s first year.

The Cougars went 20-5 and finished one win away from reaching the Class 1A State Tournament, falling to Norwich, 50-41, in the sub-state finals.

With three returning starters leading the way, the Cougars have goals of competing for league and sub-state championships, and of course, reaching the state tournament.

CCS presents match-up problems with its size for many teams.

The Cougars return 6-1 junior Aly Lambert, who averaged 8.3 points and 6 rebounds per game last year. Junior Leia Shank is 5-10 and averaged 4 rebounds per game.

Junior Samantha Ramsey is listed at 6-foot, and sophomore Allison Bateman is 5-10.

"Our posts are the strength of the team," Kauffman said. "Aly Lambert and Leia Shank worked hard to improve over the summer and big things are expected of them."

Kaylee Kauffman is the team’s top returning scorer. The 5-4 guard averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2 assists last season as a freshman.

"Kaylee Kauffman started as a freshman and should be better this year with a year of experience," Coach Kauffman said.

Other top returners for the Cougars include seniors Ivy Mead and Brooklyn Nisly.

CCS is 2-0 so far. The Cougars boast wins over Wichita Classical School (54-15) and Canton-Galva (66-36).