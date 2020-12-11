The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is now among the latest cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of the event, originally slated to take place from Jan. 29-31, 2021, at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, was announced Thursday afternoon on the Classic’s Facebook page.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Kansas Monster Buck Classic ... " the post read. "We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the exhibitors, buyers and industry professionals who were due to attend the show, but also to the Topeka community.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and there are multiple overriding concerns that have caused us to make this decision at this time."

The post said that the Classic’s primary concern is the increase of COVID-19 cases within the state of Kansas.

"The health of vendors, attendees, and the employees of the Stormont Vail Events Center is essential in the success of our show," the post said.

As a result of the pandemic, crowd restrictions also have been put in place in Shawnee County that would have been problematic given the number of vendors who were signed up to attend.

"Because we had such a great list of vendors, the restriction would impede the overall attendants throughout the weekend," the post read.

The show was purchased in January 2018 by Wichita’s Tyler Kirby. It made its return to Topeka in 2020 after moving to Wichita’s Century II in 2019. The show was also canceled in 2018.

Moving forward, Kirby said via the post that the plan is to host the Kansas Monster Buck Classic again in January 2022. And, if all goes according to plan, it will be in Topeka.

"Yes, we plan to still be in Topeka the last weekend of January in 2022," Kirby told The Topeka Capital-Journal on Friday morning.

Another option

For those still hoping to attend an outdoors show this winter, the MidSouth Tackle, Hunting and Boat Show in Grove, Okla., is still tentatively set to go on as scheduled in February 2021.

The event is slated for Feb. 18-21, 2021, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main Street. The show will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

Tickets are $9 for general admission, $7 with senior or military discounts, with children ages 6-12 getting in for $4 and youths under 5 free.

For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/y4swfk2j/.

KCT Fishmas Tournament postponed

The second annual Crappie Masters Kansas Crappie Trail Fishmas Tournament has been rescheduled from this Saturday, Dec. 12, to next Saturday, Dec. 19, on Perry Reservoir because of inclement weather in the forecast this weekend.

Takeoff will begin at safe light from the Thompsonville Ramp, with fishing until 2 p.m. and a weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.

The entry fee is $100 per two-person team and the best seven alive crappie are weighed. No Crappie Masters membership is required for this tournament.

Payout structure for a minimum of 15 boats will be $500 and two free holiday hams for first place, $300 for second, $140 for third, a free 2021 Crappie Masters membership for fourth through sixth and $350 for the big fish.

For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.